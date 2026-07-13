JML Trades Launches New Brand Bringing Plumbing, Gas, Air Conditioning and Roofing Services Together

Canberra, ACT, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JML Trades today announced the launch of its new brand, reflecting the company’s growth into a broader trade services business for local homeowners and businesses.

Josh Lewis, Director and Owner of JML Trades, with a JML service vehicle as the business launches its new brand.

Formerly known for its plumbing and gas services, the business now operates as JML Trades to better reflect its expanded service offering across plumbing, gas, air conditioning and roofing. The new brand brings these services together under one name, giving local property owners a simpler starting point when they need help with maintenance, urgent repairs or planned improvements.

Founded in 2016, the company has grown from its original plumbing and gas focus into a multi-trade team supporting residential and commercial properties across Canberra, Queanbeyan and surrounding regions.

The change brings together specialist divisions including JML Plumbing & Gas, JML Air Conditioning and JML Roofing. It also reflects the company’s long-term focus on helping customers protect, maintain and improve their properties through clear advice and dependable workmanship.

Josh Lewis, Director and Owner of JML Trades, said the updated brand reflects how the business now supports customers.

“JML Trades brings our core services together under one name. The goal is to make it easier for customers to find the right help, without having to manage multiple contractors or explain the same property issue to different trades.”

The company works across everyday maintenance, emergency repairs and planned property works. Its services include blocked drains, gas, general plumbing, roofing, preventative maintenance plans and HVAC solutions.

The team also keeps room in its schedule for urgent issues such as burst pipes, heating and cooling faults and roof damage.

Practical advice and clear communication remain central to the way the company works.

“Whatever the issue, our focus is on practical, long-lasting solutions. Experience and communication are a big part of that. We explain the costs, talk through the unknowns and guide customers through the job so they understand what is happening and why.”

JML Trades’ service model includes upfront pricing, 24/7 emergency response, a lifetime workmanship guarantee and a complimentary home health check. These inclusions are designed to give customers a clearer understanding of their property and support more informed decisions about repairs or maintenance.

The team is fully licensed across the ACT and NSW and works in line with relevant environmental regulations and workplace health and safety requirements.

Josh said the company’s growth has also been shaped by its internal team culture.

“At JML, we are more than plumbers, roofers, apprentices and admin. We are problem solvers and communicators. From tenants to homeowners, everyone should be treated with care, and our systems help us keep job details organised so nothing gets missed.”

JML Trades is part Aboriginal-owned and registered with Supply Nation, Australia’s leading directory of verified Indigenous businesses.

The business also supports the local community through its sponsorship of the Superheroes ACT Camp Quality event, helping raise funds for children and families affected by cancer.

With the new brand now in place, JML Trades says its focus remains on providing reliable trade support, clear communication and practical property solutions for customers across Canberra and Queanbeyan.

For more information about the rebrand and available services, visit JML Trades.

About JML Trades

JML Trades specialises in plumbing, gas, air conditioning and roofing for homeowners and businesses in Canberra and Queanbeyan.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Fvsgt3UIO00