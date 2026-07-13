Banqup Group secures continued support from its senior lenders through additional funding

La Hulpe, Belgium – July 13, 2026, 07:00 CEST – INSIDE INFORMATION – Banqup Group SA, (Euronext:

BANQ) (Banqup, Company) announces that it has entered into an incremental facility notice under its

existing Senior Facilities Agreement dated 7 March 2022 (as amended) with funds affiliated with Francisco

Partners, one of its existing senior secured lenders, for an additional committed term facility of EUR 4.0

million (the Incremental Facility).



Facility A under the Senior Facilities Agreement now stands at EUR 4,000,000, and the Incremental Facility

provides the Company with additional financial flexibility to support the Group's liquidity position pending

completion of the strategic review process announced by the Company.



The Company's Board of Directors has also approved the possibility of further incremental facilities of up to EUR

10,000,000 in aggregate, including the amount described above. Any such further facilities would remain subject

to the approval of Francisco Partners and the conditions of the Senior Facilities Agreement, and would provide

the Company with a potential additional source of funding as it continues to work towards a strategic

transaction.



In connection with the Incremental Facility, the Company and its senior lenders have agreed certain

amendments to the Senior Facilities Agreement, including an increase in the applicable PIK interest rate on

Facility A and the CAF facility from 8.00% to 10.50% per annum, an original issue discount fee of 3.00% on

amounts drawn under the Incremental Facility, and the introduction of a prepayment premium of 5.00% on

amounts prepaid or repaid under Facility A and/or the CAF facility.

Contact

David Geleyn

Investor Relations

Banqup Group

Investor.relations@banqup.com



About Banqup Group

Banqup Group delivers integrated cloud-based SaaS solutions to streamline business transactions across the

entire lifecycle, from e-invoicing and e-payments to tax reporting. Banqup, our solution for businesses, unifies

purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, e-invoicing compliance, and e-payments into one secure platform, removing

the

complexity of juggling disconnected tools. eFaktura World, our solution for governments, is a comprehensive

digital platform designed for tax administrations to implement e-invoicing and streamline both B2G and B2B tax

reporting flows. To learn more about Banqup Group and our solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects,

statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected

future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are

based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known

and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but

may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those

expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group

does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this

press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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