John Crane achieves B-BBEE Level One status, strengthening long-term investment and localisation strategy in South Africa

LONDON, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Crane, a global leader in flow control technologies and a business of Smiths Group plc, has achieved Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level One contributor status in South Africa, marking a significant strategic milestone for the company’s long-term growth, localisation and customer support strategy across the region.

The certification, awarded following John Crane South Africa’s strategic partnership with the Bunengi Group, positions the company as a preferred supplier for customers operating across South Africa’s mining, energy, power generation, petrochemical and broader industrial sectors.

B-BBEE Level One is the highest level of recognition under South Africa’s transformation framework and is increasingly critical for organisations competing for major public and private-sector contracts. State-owned entities and many large industrial organisations require suppliers to meet stringent B-BBEE procurement requirements as part of tender and sourcing processes.

The achievement strengthens John Crane’s ability to support customers operating in some of South Africa’s most critical industries while reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to local investment, skills development and sustainable economic growth.

Customers working with John Crane South Africa can now benefit from maximum procurement recognition of 135%, helping strengthen their own B-BBEE scorecards while reducing transformation and supply-chain compliance risk.

“Achieving B-BBEE Level One status is an important strategic milestone for John Crane South Africa and reflects our long-term commitment to the country, our customers and the communities we serve,” said Amjad Alqaqaa, Vice President, MEAI at John Crane.

“South Africa remains a strategically important market for John Crane, particularly across mining, energy and process industries where customers rely on trusted local partners to support critical operations. This achievement strengthens our ability to support those customers while continuing to invest in local capability, skills development and sustainable growth.”

John Crane South Africa provides local sales, delivery and customer support capabilities, backed by technical and professional services expertise tailored to the specific needs of the South African market. These capabilities enable the company to respond quickly to customer requirements while supporting operational reliability across critical industrial infrastructure.

The certification also reflects John Crane’s continued investment in education, enterprise development and community support initiatives across South Africa.

Over recent years, John Crane South Africa has supported more than 100 learners in completing university studies through bursaries and learnership programmes designed to create opportunities for Black students in higher education.

The company also participates in the YES for Youth programme and has supported approximately 86 young South Africans since 2018, helping provide workplace experience, skills development and pathways into long-term employment.

In addition, John Crane South Africa continues to invest in enterprise and supplier development initiatives through partnerships with local businesses including Mooka Mining in Rustenburg and Pekan Phakamani Engineering in Durban. These programmes include technical training, equipment support and channel partnership opportunities designed to strengthen local industrial capability and economic participation.

John Crane South Africa has also continued supporting community initiatives through the Soul Provider Trust, including projects focused on orphan care, education and food provision within local communities.

“Transformation is not simply about compliance, it is about building a stronger, more sustainable business that creates long-term value for customers, employees, partners and communities,” added Alqaqaa.

“Our B-BBEE Level One status reinforces that commitment and positions John Crane to play an even greater role in supporting South Africa’s industrial future.”

About John Crane

John Crane is a global leader in flow control technologies and an innovator in solutions for rotating equipment in the energy and process industries. Our portfolio spans mechanical seals, seal support systems, couplings and filtration systems, supported by advanced service solutions and digital diagnostics. With over 200 service, sales and manufacturing centres across 50 countries, John Crane is an integral pillar of Smiths Group plc, a FTSE 100 industrial technology company dedicated to engineering a better future. Learn more at www.johncrane.com.