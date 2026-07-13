Today, 13 July 2026, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.15.
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| Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S
Today, 13 July 2026, Tryg shares are traded ex-dividend of DKK 2.15.
Attachment
Tryg A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for the calendar year 2027. 22 Jan. 2027Annual Report 202631 Mar. 2027Annual General Meeting13 Apr. 2027Interim report Q1 202709 Jul. 2027Interim...Read More
Tryg’s Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q2 2026. Tryg reported an insurance service result of DKK 1,190m (DKK 2,307m) and a combined ratio of 88.8% (77.2%) in Q2 2026. The...Read More