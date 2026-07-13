Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 28

 | Source: Gabriel Holding A/S Gabriel Holding A/S

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value in DKK
Treasury shares before start of programme55.109  
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement4,613273.151,260,026
Monday, 6 July 2026140285.0039,900
Tuesday, 7 July 2026140280.0039,200
Thursday, 9 July 2026120268.0032,160
Friday, 10 July 2026120270.0032,400
Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions5,133273.461,403,686

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 60,242 shares, corresponding to 3.19% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117

Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

VolumePriceVenueTime – GMTTime – CET
55288XCSE20260706 12:49:01.298983 +0100s20260706 13:49:01.298983
15288XCSE20260706 12:49:01.298983 +0100s20260706 13:49:01.298983
70282XCSE20260706 15:01:35.530338 +0100s20260706 16:01:35.530338
30282XCSE20260707 10:30:53.127094 +0100s20260707 11:30:53.127094
39282XCSE20260707 10:31:01.506525 +0100s20260707 11:31:01.506525
1282XCSE20260707 10:31:12.018028 +0100s20260707 11:31:12.018028
70278XCSE20260707 11:56:07.868099 +0100s20260707 12:56:07.868099
38268XCSE20260709 08:40:59.538849 +0100s20260709 9:40:59.538849
12268XCSE20260709 08:40:59.538849 +0100s20260709 9:40:59.538849
3268XCSE20260709 09:55:26.432336 +0100s20260709 10:55:26.432336
8268XCSE20260709 10:54:00.202064 +0100s20260709 11:54:00.202064
59268XCSE20260709 11:38:14.703786 +0100s20260709 12:38:14.703786
120270XCSE20260710 15:53:38.705849 +0100s20260710 16:53:38.705849

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Attachments

Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 17 - share buy back week 28
GlobeNewswire

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