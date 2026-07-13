Share Buy-back Programme – Transactions Week 28

On 12 May 2026, Gabriel Holding A/S initiated a share buy-back programme. The buy-back runs from 12 May 2026 up to and including 16 March 2027. During this period, Gabriel Holding A/S may repurchase up to 94,500 shares corresponding to 5% of the share capital.

Gabriel Holding A/S held 55,109 treasury shares at the start of the share buyback programme.

The buy-back is executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation. The buy-back is carried out on Nasdaq Copenhagen at market price and in accordance with the authorization granted by the general meeting, Nasdaq Copenhagen’s rules for issuers, as well as Gabriel Holding A/S’ internal rules on insider matters and handling of inside information.

The following transactions have been carried out under the programme during the period below:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value in DKK Treasury shares before start of programme 55.109 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement 4,613 273.15 1,260,026 Monday, 6 July 2026 140 285.00 39,900 Tuesday, 7 July 2026 140 280.00 39,200 Thursday, 9 July 2026 120 268.00 32,160 Friday, 10 July 2026 120 270.00 32,400 Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions 5,133 273.46 1,403,686

With the above transactions, the company’s holding of treasury shares amounts to 60,242 shares, corresponding to 3.19% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.

Inquiries and further information:

CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117



Appendix

Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.

Volume Price Venue Time – GMT Time – CET 55 288 XCSE 20260706 12:49:01.298983 +0100s 20260706 13:49:01.298983 15 288 XCSE 20260706 12:49:01.298983 +0100s 20260706 13:49:01.298983 70 282 XCSE 20260706 15:01:35.530338 +0100s 20260706 16:01:35.530338 30 282 XCSE 20260707 10:30:53.127094 +0100s 20260707 11:30:53.127094 39 282 XCSE 20260707 10:31:01.506525 +0100s 20260707 11:31:01.506525 1 282 XCSE 20260707 10:31:12.018028 +0100s 20260707 11:31:12.018028 70 278 XCSE 20260707 11:56:07.868099 +0100s 20260707 12:56:07.868099 38 268 XCSE 20260709 08:40:59.538849 +0100s 20260709 9:40:59.538849 12 268 XCSE 20260709 08:40:59.538849 +0100s 20260709 9:40:59.538849 3 268 XCSE 20260709 09:55:26.432336 +0100s 20260709 10:55:26.432336 8 268 XCSE 20260709 10:54:00.202064 +0100s 20260709 11:54:00.202064 59 268 XCSE 20260709 11:38:14.703786 +0100s 20260709 12:38:14.703786 120 270 XCSE 20260710 15:53:38.705849 +0100s 20260710 16:53:38.705849

This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.

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