Ontex announces details for its Q2 and H1 2026 results publication

Aalst, Belgium, July 13, 2026 – Ontex Group NV, a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, will share its results for the second quarter and first half year of 2026 at 07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on the same day at 12:00 CEST / 11:00 BST. Click on the following link to attend the presentation: https://ontexgroup.engagestream.euronext.com/q2-2026-results. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain so for one year.

Would you wish to actively participate to the Q&A session at the end of the call, please contact investor.relations@ontexglobal.com prior to the date of publication. Note that active participation to the Q&A session is restricted to professional investors and financial analysts.

The consensus for the upcoming results and beyond, can be found on: https://ontex.com/investors/results-reports. These consensus figures are based on equity analyst projections covering Ontex, and therefore do not represent forecasts made by Ontex. By making this consensus information available, Ontex does not mean or otherwise imply to endorse such information.





Enquiries

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 333 730 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 333 622 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare, primarily in Europe and North America. The group employs around 5,000 people, with plants and offices in 12 countries, and its innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries. Ontex is headquartered in Aalst, Belgium and is listed on Euronext Brussel. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn.





ONTEX Group NV

Korte Keppestraat 21 – 9320 Erembodegem (Aalst) – Belgium 0550.880.915 RPR Ghent – Division Dendermonde

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