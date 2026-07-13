Stellantis Reports Q2 2026 Estimated Consolidated Shipments of 1.6 Million Units, +10% Year-Over-Year

North America Shipments Up 38%, Driven by New Product Launches; Enlarged Europe Also Reports Growth

AMSTERDAM, July 13, 2026 – Stellantis N.V. today released its Q2 2026 estimated consolidated shipments. The term “shipments” describes the volume of vehicles delivered to dealers, distributors, or directly from the Company to retail and fleet customers, which generally drive revenue recognition.

Consolidated shipments for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were an estimated 1.6 million units, up 10% year-over-year. Growth was driven primarily by North America and Enlarged Europe, partially offset by lower volumes in the Middle East & Africa, largely due to the regional conflict, and in South America, where a weaker Argentine market weighed on performance.

In North America, Q2 shipments increased by approximately 122 thousand units, or 38% year-over-year. The majority of the growth was driven by new or refreshed products and powertrain offerings, including the Ram 1500 (light-duty) HEMI® V8, the new Ram 1500 TRX SRT, the refreshed Jeep ® Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee, and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica, in addition to the continued ramp-up of the all-new Jeep ® Cherokee and the all-new Dodge Charger 2-door and 4-door SIXPACK; it also reflects preparations for the planned summer production shutdown.





Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee, and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica, in addition to the continued ramp-up of the all-new Jeep Cherokee and the all-new Dodge Charger 2-door and 4-door SIXPACK; it also reflects preparations for the planned summer production shutdown. In Enlarged Europe, Q2 shipments increased by approximately 39 thousand units, or 5% year-over-year, supported by higher industry volumes. Growth came from both Stellantis- and Leapmotor-branded vehicles, with BEV shipments serving as the primary driver. For Stellantis brands, shipment growth was driven primarily by recent product launches. Strong demand for Smart Car platform nameplates including the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross, Opel/Vauxhall Frontera, and Fiat Grande Panda, contributed approximately 41 thousand additional units, representing 51% growth year-over-year. In the C-segment, the new Jeep ® Compass also contributed positively, adding approximately 8 thousand units. These gains were partially offset by an approximately 28-thousand unit decline in shipments of legacy B-SUV models, including Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, Opel Mokka and Peugeot 2008. Leapmotor-branded vehicle shipments increased by approximately 25 thousand units to 33 thousand units, driven by strong demand for the T03 and the B10.





Compass also contributed positively, adding approximately 8 thousand units. These gains were partially offset by an approximately 28-thousand unit decline in shipments of legacy B-SUV models, including Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, Opel Mokka and Peugeot 2008. Leapmotor-branded vehicle shipments increased by approximately 25 thousand units to 33 thousand units, driven by strong demand for the T03 and the B10. In Middle East & Africa, shipments declined by approximately 4 thousand units, or 3% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of the regional conflict. Growth in the region was supported by Algeria, up approximately 8 thousand units, from the continued ramp-up of the Fiat Doblo and, to a lesser extent, higher shipments in Morocco driven by stronger industry volumes. These gains were more than offset by Türkiye, down approximately 8 thousand units, amid weaker market conditions, and shipments in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which declined by approximately 50%.





In South America, shipments declined by approximately 7 thousand units, or 3% year-over-year. The growth in Brazil, up approximately 21 thousand units, supported by favorable industry conditions, was more than offset by lower shipments in other markets, mainly in Argentina, where shipments declined by approximately 25 thousand units.





Asia Pacific shipments remained flat year-over-year at 16 thousand units.





NOTES

(1) Consolidated shipments only include shipments by the Company’s consolidated subsidiaries, which represent new vehicles invoiced to third parties (dealers/importers or final customers). Consolidated shipment volumes for Q2 2026 presented here are unaudited and may be adjusted.

With effect from January 1, 2026, our Maserati reportable segment has been eliminated, and its shipments are reported consistently with our other brands, in that transactions are treated on a “where sold” basis. Comparative information has been restated.

Consolidated shipments include shipments for Leapmotor International, which is a jointly established, Stellantis-controlled company created in 2024 and owned 51 percent by Stellantis and 49 percent by Leapmotor, to distribute Leapmotor-branded vehicles outside of China.

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, www.stellantis.com

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis



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