Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 28 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 1,411,357 909.62 1,283,805,186 6 July 2026 11,121 972.90 10,819,581 7 July 2026 11,626 980.80 11,402,754 8 July 2026 11,659 969.99 11,309,071 9 July 2026 12,009 982.05 11,793,390 10 July 2026 11,897 979.41 11,652,025 Accumulated under the programme 1,469,669 912.30 1,340,782,008

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,469,669 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.53% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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