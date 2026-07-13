Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 28 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|1,411,357
|909.62
|1,283,805,186
|6 July 2026
|11,121
|972.90
|10,819,581
|7 July 2026
|11,626
|980.80
|11,402,754
|8 July 2026
|11,659
|969.99
|11,309,071
|9 July 2026
|12,009
|982.05
|11,793,390
|10 July 2026
|11,897
|979.41
|11,652,025
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,469,669
|912.30
|1,340,782,008
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,469,669 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.53% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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