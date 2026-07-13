BALG Report: Bicycle Hit-and-Run Accidents Reach Record High Across US





PHOENIX, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatal bicycle hit-and-runs climbed 63% from 2017 to 2023, and drivers who flee kill pedestrians or cyclists in more than 70% of fatal hit-and-run crashes, according to a 2026 review of federal crash data by Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group (BALG).

Cyclists are increasingly being struck by drivers who flee the scene, according to a 2026 analysis of federal crash data released today by Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group (BALG). In 2023, 1 in 5 U.S. cyclists injured in traffic was hit by a driver who left the scene, and more than 70% of everyone killed in a hit-and-run that year was a pedestrian or cyclist. Hit-and-runs reached an all-time high that year, and many injured cyclists have no identified at-fault driver to hold liable, according to the firm's review of AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

The trend is moving against cyclists even as U.S. roads overall grow safer. Fatal bicycle hit-and-runs rose 63% between 2017 and 2023, from 168 to 274 deaths, outpacing the 45% increase in overall cycling fatalities, the BALG analysis found. After 2020, total traffic deaths began to fall while bicyclist hit-and-run deaths kept climbing, a sign that safety gains reached drivers inside vehicles first.

The scale is significant. More than 919,000 hit-and-run crashes were reported in 2023, about 15% of all collisions. Cyclists are among the most exposed: nearly 1 in 4 cyclists killed in traffic that year died in a hit-and-run, up from 1 in 5 in 2017.

The BALG review also mapped when and how these crashes happen. Nearly 44% of bicyclist deaths between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. were hit-and-runs, compared with under 9% at midday, because darkness leaves few witnesses and reduces the likelihood of identifying a fleeing driver. Accountability remains rare even in fatal cases. A large share of hit-and-run drivers are never identified, and in New York City police solved just 324 of 6,652 nonfatal hit-and-run cases in 2020, about 1 in 20, according to NYPD figures.

"When a driver flees, the victim is left with the injuries, the bills, and often no one to hold responsible," said Robert Goldwater, an attorney at Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group. "Because so many of these drivers are unlicensed or driving a borrowed car, they frequently carry no insurance, so an injured cyclist's own uninsured motorist coverage is often the only path to recovery, and most riders do not know they have it until the worst day to find out."

The firm's analysis points to a narrow window for action on two fronts: evidence preservation and legal deadlines. Evidence vanishes fast: surveillance footage is often overwritten within 72 hours, and witness memories fade within days, which makes early preservation critical. The legal clock is longer but just as final. Every state sets a statute of limitations, generally one to four years, and missing it usually ends the right to compensation, BALG notes.

"The evidence in a hit-and-run disappears faster than in almost any other crash," Goldwater said. "Reporting it immediately, getting medical care documented, and preserving the scene are what keep a claim alive."

Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group urges any cyclist struck by a fleeing driver to act quickly:

Call 911 and get a police report started.

Photograph the scene, your bicycle, and your injuries.

Collect names and contacts for any witnesses.

Seek medical care within 24 hours, even if you feel fine.

Notify your own insurer about uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage before speaking at length with the other driver's insurance company.

The full 2026 analysis, including state-by-state and metro-level breakdowns, is available at https://bicycleaccidentlawyers.com/blog/hit-and-run-bicycle-accident-statistics/.

About Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group (BALG)

Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group represents injured cyclists and the families of riders killed in traffic crashes across the United States. The firm focuses exclusively on bicycle accident claims, including hit-and-run cases, and compiles national and state-level crash data to help cyclists understand and protect their legal rights. BALG handles all claims on a 33% contingency fee with no upfront costs. Consultations are free.

Media contact:

Robert Goldwater, Bicycle Accident Lawyers Group

Phone: (888) 521-6377

Web: https://bicycleaccidentlawyers.com/

Email: info@bicycleaccidentlawyers.com

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