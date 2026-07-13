PRESS RELEASE

NAMIB, the New Electronic Warfare Payload

Successfully Completes a Collaborative Flight with a Rafale

Paris - Saint-Cloud, France, July 13, 2026 – Dassault Aviation and Harmattan AI today announced the successful execution of a collaborative in-flight engagement between a Rafale F4 and an unmanned aerial system equipped with the NAMIB payload, a new electronic warfare device jointly developed by both companies.

NAMIB is an electronic warfare payload capable of detecting, identifying, and geolocating electromagnetic emissions, in particular those from air defense systems. It can be carried by tactical drones, including quadcopters, as well as by longer-endurance, fixed-winged unmanned aircraft. During the flight, NAMIB discreetly detected and precisely geolocated a radar located several dozen kilometers away. The target’s location was transmitted to the Rafale, which then simulated a strike on the target.

The development of NAMIB, initiated in January 2026, is one of the key initiatives under the strategic partnership between Dassault Aviation and Harmattan AI, which aims to integrate advanced autonomous capabilities into the next generation of air combat systems.

“This flight demonstrates the Rafale’s real and tangible multi-domain collaborative combat capabilities. The F4 standard architecture enables seamless communication with a very broad range of operational assets, including ground forces, allowing it to effectively leverage new capabilities, such as NAMIB’s electromagnetic detection and geolocation functions”, said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. “It also provides another illustration of the Rafale’s continuous adaptation to evolving operational requirements, and, in this case, to ‘high-low mix’, that is, the combination of highly sophisticated systems with autonomous and expendable effectors.”

“Electronic warfare has become a decisive factor in achieving operational superiority. Through NAMIB, we are demonstrating that these capabilities can now be deployed on lightweight autonomous systems operating close to the threat. This achievement highlights the complementary strengths of Dassault Aviation and Harmattan AI, combining decades of experience in air combat systems with our expertise in autonomy and embedded intelligence. Together, we are demonstrating that it is possible to accelerate the integration of disruptive technologies for the benefit of the armed forces and lay the groundwork for the collaborative combat architectures of tomorrow”, said Mouad M’Ghari, Co-Founder and CEO of Harmattan AI.

ABOUT HARMATTAN AI:

Harmattan AI is a defense technology company building autonomous robotic defense systems. It develops mission-ready systems across air defense, ISR, strike, electronic warfare and C2, designed for real-world operations in contested environments.

Harmattan AI builds forces designed for scale, where autonomy expands the volume and capability of systems deployed in the field. This enables forces to operate with coherence and coordination at a fundamentally different level, generating saturation and redefining how advantage is created in modern operations.

Harmattan AI supports the West and allied countries with next-generation defense capabilities. The company operates across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, enabling close collaboration with defense partners and the delivery of mission-adapted solutions.

www.harmattan.ai

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.4 billion.



www.dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Institutional Communication - Dassault Aviation

Stéphane Fort: stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand: mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Institutional Communication - Harmattan AI

Lucas Person: lucas.person@harmattan.ai

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