FDH Aero to Showcase Global Expansion and Enhanced Supply Chain Solutions at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow

COMMERCE, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero, a leading global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce its attendance at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), taking place July 20–24, 2026, in Farnborough, UK.

Following a period of strategic expansion and a new partnership with Bain Capital, FDH is entering the 2026 airshow positioned for its next stage of growth. As the company scales, it remains intensely focused on servicing customers first and continuing to strengthen its brand as the trusted global supply chain solutions partner for the aerospace and defense industry. FDH is fulfilling this mission through aggressive investments in inventory and operational tools that improve quoting speed, stock visibility, and on-time delivery across the full aircraft lifecycle, from initial production through aftermarket maintenance.

“As the industry gathers at Farnborough, we are excited to demonstrate how FDH Aero is redefining what it means to be a trusted supply chain solutions partner,” said Ian Walsh, CEO of FDH Aero. “With our recent milestones, including grand openings in Singapore and India, we are proving that we possess the global reach of large players combined with the flexibility of specialists.”





Farnborough International Airshow attendees can connect with the FDH Aero team during the show at the company’s exhibit in Hall 1, Stand 1121. There, they will learn how FDH combines a network of approximately 2,500 suppliers and 10,000 customers with product and technical expertise and inventory-backed execution to provide unparalleled planning, execution, and value-added supply chain capabilities across global aerospace and defense ecosystems. Attendees will also learn about the company’s recent digital and operational innovations, including new eCommerce platforms designed to streamline customer access to products.

FDH joins the airshow while celebrating its recognition as a Best Place to Work in Aviation for two consecutive years, including a number-one ranking in 2025. This prestigious designation underscores a people-first culture that translates directly to unmatched industry talent, deep technical expertise and service-driven partnerships.

To schedule a business development meeting with FDH Aero during FIA 2026, please reach out to the team.

To request a media interview with FDH Aero leadership, please contact mediarelations@fdhaero.com.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40cd7e02-69d2-4040-bd6f-bde0d8c11981