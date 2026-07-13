3D Machine Vision Market Size to Grow USD 14.97 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Machine Vision Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global 3D Machine Vision Market Size was valued at USD 5.04 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 14.97 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% During 2026–2035.”

E-Commerce Logistics and Semiconductor Advanced Packaging to Augment Market Expansion Globally

E-commerce logistics automation systems that need warehouse robots, conveyor sorting, dimensional scanning, and autonomous navigation all using 3D vision-enabled guidance constitute a market that has scale of deployments much greater than that seen in precision manufacturing inspection applications. Each automated fulfillment center involves hundreds to thousands of 3D vision units, resulting in aggregation of purchases such that logistics is the fastest growing deployment sector, whereas the most advanced semiconductor packaging inspection needs for 2.5D and 3D wafer stacks that require sub-micrometer accuracy represent the most technically demanding applications.

3D Machine Vision Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 5.04 Billion

: 5.04 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 14.97 Billion

: 14.97 Billion CAGR : 11.50% during 2026–2035

: 11.50% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Basler AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Sony Corporation

Intel Corporation

National Instruments (NI)

Omron Corporation

SICK AG

LMI Technologies

Hexagon AB

ZEISS Group

ISRA VISION (Atlas Copco)

Hikrobot (Hikvision)

Datalogic S.p.A.

IDS Imaging Development Systems

MVTec Software GmbH

Allied Vision Technologies

Photoneo s.r.o.

KUKA AG

3D Machine Vision Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware, Software)

• By Product (PC Based, Smart Camera Based)

• By Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement, Identification)

• By End Use (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pulp & Paper, Printing & Labeling, Food & Beverage, Glass & Metal, Postal & Logistics, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

The hardware segment occupied the largest market share of 58% in 2025, due to the significant presence of cameras, sensors, processors, and imaging systems, which form the basic machine vision solutions' components that require high accuracy in imaging, processing, and detection of defects in automatic assembly lines. The software segment is predicted to show the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing demand for advanced image processing, AI, and deep learning solutions.

By Product

PC-based type captured the largest revenue share of 61% in 2025, due to its processing power, flexibility, and capability to handle complex multi-camera image processing systems in large manufacturing plants of various industries like automotive, electronic, and industrial automation. The smart camera-based product segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR during 2026-2035, due to the increasing requirement for low-cost compact vision system solutions that incorporate imaging, processing, and decision-making together in one unit.

By Application

The segment of quality assurance & inspection accounted for the largest market share with 49% in 2025 due to its immense importance to keep the consistency of products along with adhering to the industrial standards via high-speed non-contact inspection and with increased automation and strict quality checks, making it the leading segment. The segment of measurement is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to growing need for dimensional inspection with calibration in AI.

By End Use

Automotive dominated the market with 33% revenue share in 2025 owing to high automation in manufacturing, assembly, and quality inspection processes along with ADAS, electric vehicle powertrain, and V2X communication resulting in debug and inspection needs for multi-protocol embedded systems. Electronics & Semiconductor is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2026–2035 owing to growing demand for defect detection accuracy at the micro scale for circuit board, semiconductor wafer, and microchips.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the biggest and fastest-growing regional 3D machine vision market expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 13% till 2035, fueled by China's Made in China 2025 smart manufacturing program as the biggest single country automation spending driver. China contributed about 38.47% to Asia Pacific revenues, with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India making valuable second-order contributions to the growth due to precision electronics, semiconductor, and automotive manufacturing worldwide.

North America was about 29% of global revenues in 2025, due to the leadership of Cognex and Tektronix, Silicon Valley, Austin, and Boston concentration of semiconductor design centers, and aerospace defense electronics test laboratories. U.S. Department of Defense spending on smart manufacturing through Manufacturing USA institutes and DARPA programs encourages adoption of 3D vision technology in defense components manufacturing worldwide.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Cognex Corporation acquired OptoGenius, integrating deep learning 3D defect detection into its In-Sight product line creating AI-3D hybrid inspection platforms without manual defect specification programming.

Cognex Corporation acquired OptoGenius, integrating deep learning 3D defect detection into its In-Sight product line creating AI-3D hybrid inspection platforms without manual defect specification programming. 2025: Omron secured a major contract to supply 3D vision systems for a global automotive assembly line, reinforcing its role in high-volume body-in-white and powertrain assembly 3D inspection.

Exclusive Sections of the 3D Machine Vision Market Report (The USPs):

3D VISION HARDWARE & SENSOR METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across cameras and processing speed across automotive and electronics deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across cameras and processing speed across automotive and electronics deployments globally. AI DEEP LEARNING & SOFTWARE METRICS – helps you evaluate AI-integrated defect detection investment trends and specialist machine vision software provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate AI-integrated defect detection investment trends and specialist machine vision software provider competitive positioning globally. QUALITY INSPECTION & MEASUREMENT METRICS – helps you analyze precision dimensional inspection system adoption and smart factory integration trends across diverse manufacturing quality assurance verticals globally.

– helps you analyze precision dimensional inspection system adoption and smart factory integration trends across diverse manufacturing quality assurance verticals globally. LOGISTICS & E-COMMERCE AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in warehouse robotic sorting vision adoption and fulfillment center 3D vision deployment across global logistics organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in warehouse robotic sorting vision adoption and fulfillment center 3D vision deployment across global logistics organizations. SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING INSPECTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in advanced packaging wafer-level inspection adoption and AI chip interconnect geometry validation procurement across global semiconductor manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in advanced packaging wafer-level inspection adoption and AI chip interconnect geometry validation procurement across global semiconductor manufacturing verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & 3D MACHINE VISION EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI vision platform breadth and geographic manufacturing inspection footprint globally.

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