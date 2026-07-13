2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Spain Screening Successfully Held in Madrid

MADRID, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Spain Screening, the fifth stop of the brand’s overseas tour, kicked off successfully at the Complutense University of Madrid on June 24 (local time). Adopting the theme of “Land and Sea Hub, One Heart on the Silk Road”, the event consisted of three featured modules: Ningbo-themed Short Film Screening, Post-screening Cultural Salon and Ningbo Culture Showcase. It drew a large crowd of hundreds of on-site participants, including university faculty and students, local cinephiles and art lovers, presenting Ningbo’s open, inclusive urban temperament and vigorous youthful image creation vitality to overseas audiences.





On-site at the 2026 Ningbo City Image Exhibition · Spain Screening

The highlight Ningbo-themed Short Film Screening showcased eight exquisite short films, including In Ningbo, Enjoy, One Moment Ningbo and Ningbo, Can't Be Hidden. The screening lineup combines classic Ningbo Theme Films and excellent award-winning works selected from the latest two editions of the 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival, fully interpreting the diverse, avant-garde and sophisticated creative perspective of emerging young Chinese image creators.

The subsequent Post-screening Cultural Salon invited prestigious Spanish film directors, university professors, Asian artists and the founder of local film platform Filmoteca Maldita. Centering on short film creation, urban visual communication and cross-border industrial collaboration, guests exchanged in-depth views on Sino-Spanish artistic aesthetics and film overseas dissemination. They affirmed that visual works break geographical barriers effectively, and Ningbo, as a thriving international port city on the Maritime Silk Road, boasts rich original materials for film and television creation. Both parties reached a consensus to carry out long-term cooperation in academic exchanges, creator dialogues and joint screenings.

The immersive Ningbo Culture Showcase displayed official tourism guides, cultural maps and customized city postcards, delivering a comprehensive and vivid overview of Ningbo’s urban landscape and cultural charm. Many audience members expressed strong intentions to travel, conduct field shooting and launch cultural exchanges in Ningbo. Serving as a vital international communication initiative, the event builds a solid optical and cultural bridge to spread authentic stories of Ningbo and China across the globe.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a645f00-89fe-4e11-a6d6-6af30503e14f