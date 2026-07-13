WeRide Accelerates Global Expansion of Its End-to-End Intelligent Driving Solution

Key Highlights

WeRide's one-stage end-to-end intelligent driving solution, built on its proprietary end-to-end driving algorithm and co-developed with Bosch, has begun on-road testing and localization validation in Germany, France, Japan and other international markets.

WeRide is building a global integrated engineering and validation framework spanning R&D, testing, adaptation across diverse international markets.

The solution's unified end-to-end AI architecture enables rapid adaptation across diverse traffic regulations, road environments, driving cultures and climate conditions.



GUANGZHOU, China, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today disclosed progress in the international expansion of its L2++ intelligent driving business. Built on WeRide's proprietary one-stage end-to-end intelligent driving algorithm and integrated with Bosch's automotive-grade domain controller platform and global validation expertise, the one-stage end-to-end intelligent driving solution has begun on-road testing and localization validation in Germany, France, Japan and other international markets. Through these efforts, WeRide continues to accumulate experience across diverse driving scenarios while systematically strengthening its product development and engineering validation capabilities for global markets.



A test vehicle on the road in Germany

As intelligent driving becomes a critical competitive differentiator for automakers expanding beyond their home markets, the industry's focus is shifting from single-market optimization to global capability building. Delivering a consistent, safe and comfortable driving experience across different regulatory frameworks, road infrastructures, driving behaviors and environmental conditions is emerging as one of the defining challenges for next-generation intelligent driving systems.



A test vehicle on the road in Japan

To address this challenge, WeRide is systematically expanding its global engineering and validation capabilities. Together with Bosch, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers, the company is conducting on-road testing and adaptation programs in key international markets, including Germany, France and Japan. These efforts are helping WeRide accumulate experience across diverse driving environments while building a full-cycle engineering framework covering R&D, testing, validation and commercial deployment.

At the same time, WeRide is working closely with multiple automakers to better understand local mobility needs, driving behaviors and customer preferences. By incorporating regional road characteristics, regulatory requirements and driving cultures into product development, the company continues to refine the features and capabilities that deliver the greatest value to users worldwide.



Dr. Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide (Left)

Mr. Wu Yongqiao, Regional President of Bosch Cross-Domain Computing Solutions China (Right)

at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich

The solution is powered by a unified end-to-end AI architecture that integrates perception, prediction, planning and control within a single model while supporting both driving and parking scenarios. It brings together WeRide's latest advancements in end-to-end AI models, system-level integration and hardware-software co-optimization.

The architecture enables more efficient understanding of complex interactions among vehicles, pedestrians and surrounding infrastructure while reducing cumulative system errors. As a result, the solution delivers stronger scene understanding, broader scenario generalization and enhanced safety redundancy, allowing it to adapt rapidly to diverse driving environments around the world.

From Germany's unrestricted autobahns and France's dense roundabouts to right-hand-drive markets in Japan and Southeast Asia, as well as the extreme climate conditions of the Middle East, the solution is designed to support scalable deployment across a wide range of global operating environments.





While expanding its international validation footprint, WeRide's one-stage end-to-end intelligent driving solution continues to demonstrate strong performance in China's highly complex traffic conditions. Over the past six months, Chery Exeed ES and ET models equipped with WRD 3.0 have secured six consecutive victories in the China Intelligent Driving Challenge. The solution has also achieved design wins across more than 30 production vehicle programs with leading automakers, including Chery and GAC Group, demonstrating growing commercial adoption alongside its technology leadership.

As global demand for intelligent driving technologies continues to grow, WeRide is leveraging experience gained from China's complex road environments together with ongoing overseas validation efforts to strengthen the adaptability and robustness of its end-to-end intelligent driving solution. By extending testing and adaptation across diverse markets, the company is bringing proven capabilities from China to driving environments around the world.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media Contacts

WeRide: pr@weride.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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