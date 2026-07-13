Bottomline CFO Suite Unlocks Stablecoins for Corporate Finance

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments, today announced an expansion of its Bottomline CFO Suite, enabling finance teams to access and view stablecoin payments within existing payment and cash management workflows. The new capability helps enterprise and mid-market organizations explore stablecoin payments within the same controls, visibility, and governance frameworks they use to run corporate finance operations.

While stablecoins are attracting growing interest for payments and liquidity management, many corporate finance teams still lack a practical way to manage them within existing treasury and finance operations. When stablecoin activity sits outside established payment, cash management, reconciliation, and approval processes, it creates operational complexity and makes adoption harder to scale.

Bottomline is addressing that challenge by embedding stablecoin access directly into the Cash Management and Payment Hub solutions within its CFO Suite. This gives finance teams a way to manage stablecoin activity alongside fiat currency and traditional payment methods, while maintaining established controls, approvals, and audit processes.

The new capability from Bottomline’s CFO Suite is designed to:

Help finance teams send, receive, and manage stablecoins

Support near real-time settlement for select payment scenarios

View fiat and stablecoin activity within existing cash management workflows

Apply established approvals, controls, and audit processes to stablecoin activity

The Bottomline CFO Suite will support smarter intelligent payment routing across payment types, helping finance teams determine the most effective way to move money based on factors such as speed, cost, liquidity, and business need. As new payment methods emerge, organizations will increasingly need a way to evaluate and manage them alongside traditional payment rails.

Bottomline is actively onboarding partners to broaden the DeFi asset, payment, and settlement capabilities available through its CFO Suite, in line with its long-term vision to expand payment choice for finance teams.

“Stablecoins are becoming more relevant to corporate finance, but adoption depends on whether finance teams can manage them with the same visibility, controls, and governance they expect from existing payment methods,” said Colin Swain, Global Head of Product for Corporate Solutions at Bottomline. “Bringing stablecoin into the CFO Suite gives finance teams a way to explore and use it without stepping outside the workflows they already trust.”

The stablecoin capability is available to enterprise and mid-market customers in the UK and US in Q3 2026, with broader availability to follow.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline’s secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $172 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, brand names, or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Contact: Heather Pavliga

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com