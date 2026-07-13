PANIM Emerges from Stealth to Build Distributed Infrastructure for the Next Generation of Artificial Intelligence

LONDON, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues its rapid expansion, the industry's greatest challenge is no longer building more capable models—it is building the infrastructure required to run them efficiently at global scale.

PANIM AI System Limited, a UK technology company headquartered in England, today announced the public launch of PANIM, a distributed AI infrastructure platform designed to support batched, latency-tolerant AI workloads through a network of operator-hosted edge devices, secure scheduling and protocol-driven coordination.

Rather than competing with hyperscale cloud providers, PANIM has been developed around a different premise: the future AI ecosystem will require multiple infrastructure layers operating together. While centralized data centers remain essential for training frontier models and real-time inference, an increasing number of AI workloads can be executed more efficiently through geographically distributed compute networks.

This idea became the foundation of PANIM.

Building Infrastructure Rather Than Another AI Model

For more than a decade, progress in artificial intelligence has been measured by increasingly powerful foundation models. Yet behind every AI system lies an expanding industrial supply chain involving computation, networking, data collection, energy consumption and secure workload execution.

PANIM's founders believe the industry's next phase will be defined less by larger models than by better infrastructure.

Instead of developing another large language model, the company has focused on building systems that allow AI computation to be distributed, verified and economically coordinated across independent operators.

According to the PANIM Protocol whitepaper, the network combines regional schedulers, stateless mesh routers and operator-hosted X-HUB devices under a dedicated communication protocol specifically designed for batched AI workloads. The protocol deliberately avoids competing with traditional hyperscale infrastructure, positioning distributed computing as a complementary layer rather than a replacement for conventional cloud services.

A Protocol-First Approach

Unlike many infrastructure platforms that expose functionality through conventional cloud APIs, PANIM was designed around a dedicated protocol.

The company argues that protocol-driven architecture provides greater transparency for workload scheduling, stronger cryptographic guarantees and better interoperability across independently operated hardware. Workloads remain encrypted until execution, scheduling decisions are coordinated through short-lived cryptographic leases, and hardware identity is verified through secure attestation before computation begins.

At the center of the network is the X-HUB, a compact edge AI device designed for continuous residential deployment. Operating within a sustained power envelope of approximately 12–15 watts, the hardware combines low energy consumption with secure execution and cryptographic identity verification, enabling distributed AI computation without the operational complexity of traditional server infrastructure.

Beyond Compute: Building Human Data Infrastructure

PANIM's ambitions extend beyond distributed computing.

Alongside its compute network, the company is developing Human Data Systems, an infrastructure initiative focused on collecting structured human-generated data for robotics and embodied artificial intelligence. Rather than treating data collection as isolated annotation projects, PANIM proposes an industrial approach to producing validated datasets that can support the next generation of physical AI systems.

Internal strategy documents describe this effort as part of a broader vision for AI infrastructure, combining distributed computation with scalable human data acquisition to address two of the industry's emerging resource constraints simultaneously.

A Global Infrastructure Strategy

Although incorporated in the United Kingdom, PANIM has been designed from inception as an internationally distributed project.

The company's strategy outlines a global network of operators, engineering teams and regional infrastructure, with particular attention given to expanding AI capabilities beyond traditional technology hubs. Rather than viewing emerging economies solely as future customers, PANIM's long-term vision positions them as active participants in the production of distributed compute capacity and human-generated training data.

This organizational model mirrors the architecture of the protocol itself: decentralized, resilient and geographically distributed.

Preparing for Field Trials

With the protocol publicly documented and its technical architecture now established, PANIM is preparing to enter the next stage of development.

The company confirmed that the first field trials of the PANIM infrastructure are expected to begin soon. These deployments will validate the interaction between X-HUB devices, regional schedulers and operational management systems under real-world conditions, providing critical engineering data ahead of broader commercial rollout.

The trials are expected to evaluate network performance across heterogeneous environments, including residential deployments and geographically distributed operators, representing an important milestone in the transition from research and prototype development to production infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

The emergence of PANIM reflects a broader shift within artificial intelligence.

As AI moves beyond research laboratories into manufacturing, logistics, robotics and enterprise operations, infrastructure is becoming as strategically important as the models themselves. Distributed computing, secure execution, trusted hardware and reliable human-generated data are increasingly viewed as foundational components of the next generation of AI systems.

Rather than positioning itself as another model developer, PANIM is building the infrastructure layer intended to support this evolving ecosystem. Its forthcoming field trials will mark the first public demonstration of that vision under operational conditions and represent the next step towards wider deployment.

About PANIM AI System Limited

PANIM AI System Limited is a technology company incorporated in England and Wales focused on building distributed infrastructure for artificial intelligence. The company is developing the PANIM Protocol, a secure distributed compute network for batched AI workloads, together with X-HUB edge hardware and Human Data Systems supporting robotics and embodied AI. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, PANIM is preparing for the next phase of field deployment ahead of broader network expansion.