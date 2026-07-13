Invitation — 2026 Half-Year Results Conference for Analysts and Investors



Ladies and Gentlemen,

We invite you to the Ascom Holding Ltd Analyst and Investor Conference on the occasion of the publication of the 2026 half-year results:

Date: Wednesday, 29 July 2026

Start: 10:00 a.m. CEST

Format: Online, via Microsoft Teams

Speakers: David Hale, CEO; Kalina Scott, CFO

Video webinar with Q&A session

The conference will be streamed via Microsoft Teams. The conference will be conducted in English.

Please use the following link to join.

Microsoft Teams Meeting: Link

Meeting ID: 314 619 521 920 748

Passcode: Qf7Ng2Yq

Dial in by phone: +41 43 216 35 11

Phone conference ID: 107264094#

If you are joining via smartphone, please download the Teams app in advance. Please dial in five minutes before the start.

Following the presentation, participants can ask questions live or in writing via chat during the Q&A session.

Ascom will publish the press release, the presentation, and the 2026 Half-Year Report on July 29, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CEST on www.ascom.com.

Best regards,

Kalina Scott

CFO

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