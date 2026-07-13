Company announcement no. 35 2026



















Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







13 July 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 28

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 28:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,188,981 320.6274 1,663,729,271 06 July 2026 14,953 364.4083 5,448,997 07 July 2026 14,813 367.5549 5,444,591 08 July 2026 15,045 361.9751 5,445,915 09 July 2026 323,780 366.7711 118,753,147 10 July 2026 336,384 365.8364 123,061,512 Total accumulated over week 28 704,975 366.1891 258,154,162 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 5,893,956 326.0770 1,921,883,433

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.722% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 06 July 2026 10,152 364.5099 3,700,505 07 July 2026 8,374 367.5269 3,077,670 08 July 2026 9,214 362.1386 3,336,745 09 July 2026 219,062 366.8220 80,356,761 10 July 2026 225,865 365.9205 82,648,634 Total accumulated over week 28 472,667 366.2627 173,120,315 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 3,737,737 326.1450 1,219,044,122





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 06 July 2026 4,801 364.1936 1,748,493 07 July 2026 6,439 367.5913 2,366,920 08 July 2026 5,831 361.7169 2,109,171 09 July 2026 104,718 366.6644 38,396,363 10 July 2026 110,519 365.6646 40,412,886 Total accumulated over week 28 232,308 366.0392 85,033,834 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,156,219 325.9591 702,839,289





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