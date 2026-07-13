Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 28

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 35 2026









        		Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



13 July 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 28

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 28:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,188,981320.62741,663,729,271
06 July 202614,953364.40835,448,997
07 July 202614,813367.55495,444,591
08 July 202615,045361.97515,445,915
09 July 2026323,780366.7711118,753,147
10 July 2026336,384365.8364123,061,512
Total accumulated over week 28704,975366.1891258,154,162
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme5,893,956326.07701,921,883,433

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.722% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
06 July 202610,152364.50993,700,505
07 July 20268,374367.52693,077,670
08 July 20269,214362.13863,336,745
09 July 2026219,062366.822080,356,761
10 July 2026225,865365.920582,648,634
Total accumulated over week 28472,667366.2627173,120,315
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme3,737,737326.14501,219,044,122


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
06 July 20264,801364.19361,748,493
07 July 20266,439367.59132,366,920
08 July 20265,831361.71692,109,171
09 July 2026104,718366.664438,396,363
10 July 2026110,519365.664640,412,886
Total accumulated over week 28232,308366.039285,033,834
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,156,219325.9591702,839,289


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN
GlobeNewswire

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