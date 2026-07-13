|Company announcement no. 35 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
13 July 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 28
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 28:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,188,981
|320.6274
|1,663,729,271
|06 July 2026
|14,953
|364.4083
|5,448,997
|07 July 2026
|14,813
|367.5549
|5,444,591
|08 July 2026
|15,045
|361.9751
|5,445,915
|09 July 2026
|323,780
|366.7711
|118,753,147
|10 July 2026
|336,384
|365.8364
|123,061,512
|Total accumulated over week 28
|704,975
|366.1891
|258,154,162
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|5,893,956
|326.0770
|1,921,883,433
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.722% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|06 July 2026
|10,152
|364.5099
|3,700,505
|07 July 2026
|8,374
|367.5269
|3,077,670
|08 July 2026
|9,214
|362.1386
|3,336,745
|09 July 2026
|219,062
|366.8220
|80,356,761
|10 July 2026
|225,865
|365.9205
|82,648,634
|Total accumulated over week 28
|472,667
|366.2627
|173,120,315
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|3,737,737
|326.1450
|1,219,044,122
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|06 July 2026
|4,801
|364.1936
|1,748,493
|07 July 2026
|6,439
|367.5913
|2,366,920
|08 July 2026
|5,831
|361.7169
|2,109,171
|09 July 2026
|104,718
|366.6644
|38,396,363
|10 July 2026
|110,519
|365.6646
|40,412,886
|Total accumulated over week 28
|232,308
|366.0392
|85,033,834
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,156,219
|325.9591
|702,839,289
Attachment