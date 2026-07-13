Exponential Growth Ahead: AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market to Reach $75.66 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in hospitality and tourism market has seen unprecedented growth, with projections indicating a leap from $20.39 billion in 2025 to $75.66 billion by 2030, marking a significant CAGR of 29.9%. This surge is largely driven by the revitalization of global tourism, advancements in digital engagement, and the rise of online booking platforms. The expansion of the market is also influenced by a growing focus on personalized guest experiences and the increasingly crucial role of CRM systems in the hospitality sector.
The future growth of this market is expected to hinge on several factors, including the escalating investments in AI-driven personalization tools and the ever-growing demand for contactless solutions in hospitality. The burgeoning use of real-time travel analytics and sentiment analysis for brand management, coupled with the broadening of smart hotel infrastructure, is further propelling this upward trend. Key trends anticipated include the adoption of AI-powered customer service chatbots, predictive analytics for demand forecasting, and the implementation of personalized recommendation engines.
Notably, major advancements are being pursued by companies like Sabre Hospitality, which introduced its generative AI solution, SynXis Concierge.AI in June 2024. This solution aims to revolutionize customer service in the hospitality industry by delivering precise and prompt responses using extensive data resources. Similarly, the acquisition of Easyway by Duve in January 2024 is set to enhance guest experience management by merging AI-driven capabilities with existing personalization tools.
Strategic movements are also evident among top industry players, including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, and Oracle Corporation, each aiming to capture significant market shares through innovative solutions. As of 2025, North America stands as the largest region in this market, with diverse coverage across other regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, and notable countries including China, India, and the USA.
Challenges such as tariffs are impacting costs, elevating spending on critical infrastructure for AI deployment, particularly in North America and Europe. However, these challenges are concurrently fostering localized software development and encouraging platform-based AI solutions that are less hardware-dependent.
The market scope encompasses a range of applications, from automated check-ins to sentiment analysis designed to improve customer feedback. Revenue generation is linked to services sold directly to consumers or traded between entities, emphasizing the market's dynamic nature. The report provides a holistic view, encompassing AI applications in customer service, personalized marketing, smart accommodations, and comprehensive analytics, serving a myriad of end-users such as hotels, airlines, travel agencies, and online platforms.
The AI in hospitality and tourism market research report delivers comprehensive insights and trends, offering an in-depth analysis of the current and projected landscape, essential for stakeholders looking to thrive in this rapidly evolving industry.
The "AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Global Report 2026" offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management navigating through its rapid growth. This comprehensive report provides an overview of the trends poised to influence the market over the next decade and beyond.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Acquire a global perspective with coverage spanning 16 geographies.
- Analyze the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, and regulatory changes.
- Formulate regional and country strategies using localized data and analysis.
- Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.
- Outperform competitors leveraging forecast data and market shaping drivers and trends.
- Deepen understanding of customers based on end-user analysis.
- Benchmark your performance against competitors through market share, innovation, and brand strength comparisons.
- Assess total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness to gauge potential.
- Support your presentations with high-quality data and analysis available in Excel format for easy extraction.
Description: Where are the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in hospitality and tourism globally? How do they relate to the broader economy, demography, and similar markets? Addressing these queries, the report explores market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape.
- It discusses supply chain dynamics, key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis.
- The report highlights technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and shifts in consumer preferences affecting the market's trajectory.
- It suggests leveraging digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovations for market positioning and differentiation.
- The regulatory and investment overview discusses frameworks, associations, government policies, investment flows, and incentives fueling growth.
- Market size insights cover both historical growth and future projections.
- Factors like AI advancements, geopolitical conflicts, trade tariffs, and inflation inform the forecasts.
- TAM analysis compares market potential with current size, uncovering strategic growth opportunities.
- Market attractiveness scores provide quantitative evaluations considering growth potential, competition, and risk.
- Detailed segmentations classify markets into sub-markets, examining regional and country breakdowns to highlight important hubs impacted by supply chain realignments.
- The competitive landscape analysis outlines the market's competitive nature and identifies key financial deals shaping it.
- A company scoring matrix evaluates leading firms on parameters like market share, innovation, and brand recognition.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Type: NLP Applications; Machine Learning Algorithms; Computer Vision and Image Recognition; Chatbots and Virtual Assistants; Recommendation Systems; Sentiment Analysis.
- By Application: Customer Service; Marketing; Booking Systems; Concierge Services; Room Automation; Data Analytics and BI; Revenue Management.
- By End-User: Hotels; Airlines; Travel Agencies; Restaurants; Cruise Lines; Online Travel Platforms.
Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, TCS, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Expedia Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Amadeus IT Group, Sabre Corporation, and many more.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.
The report includes historical data and forecasts, comparing related markets, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditures. Data is segmented by country and region, including market share of competitors and individual segments. Sourcing and referencing are comprehensive, with data presented in Word, PDF, or an interactive report plus an Excel dashboard.
Additional Benefits:
- Bi-annual data updates.
- Customization options.
- Expert consultant support.
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Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$26.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$75.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of AI-Powered Customer Service Chatbots
4.2.2 Rising Use of Predictive Analytics for Demand Forecasting
4.2.3 Growing Deployment of Personalized Recommendation Engines
4.2.4 Expansion of Smart Guest Room Automation
4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Data-Driven Revenue Management
5. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Hotels and Resorts
5.2 Airlines and Airports
5.3 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators
5.4 Restaurants and Food Service Providers
5.5 Online Travel Platforms and Booking Websites
6. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Segmentation
9.1. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Natural Language Processing (NLP) Applications, Machine Learning Algorithms, Computer Vision and Image Recognition, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, Recommendation Systems, Sentiment Analysis
9.2. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Customer Service and Support, Personalized Marketing and Advertising, Hotel and Room Booking Systems, Virtual Concierge Services, Smart Guest Room Automation, Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, Revenue Management and Pricing Optimization
9.3. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Hotels and Resorts, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, Restaurants and Food Service Providers, Cruise Lines and Maritime Tourism, Online Travel Platforms and Booking Websites
9.4. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Applications, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Language Translation, Voice Recognition, Text Analysis, Speech-to-Text Conversion
9.5. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning Algorithms, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Predictive Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Dynamic Pricing Models, Customer Segmentation
9.6. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Computer Vision and Image Recognition, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Facial Recognition for Check-in, Visual Quality Inspection, Object Detection in Security, Automated Identification for Guest Preferences
9.7. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Customer Service Chatbots, Booking and Reservation Assistants, Travel Information Assistants, in-Room Virtual Assistants
9.8. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Recommendation Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Personalized Destination Recommendations, Activity and Event Suggestions, Dining and Cuisine Recommendations, Hotel Room and Amenity Recommendations
9.9. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sentiment Analysis, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Customer Feedback Analysis, Review Monitoring and Analysis, Brand Reputation Management, Social Media Sentiment Tracking
10. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
13.1. China AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
14.1. India AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
15.1. Japan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
16.1. Australia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
17.1. Indonesia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
18.1. South Korea AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
19.1. Taiwan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
20.1. South East Asia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
21.1. Western Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
22.1. UK AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
23.1. Germany AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
24.1. France AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
25.1. Italy AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
26.1. Spain AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
28.1. Russia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
29.1. North America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
30.1. USA AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
31.1. Canada AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
32.1. South America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
33.1. Brazil AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
34.1. Middle East AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
35.1. Africa AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Accenture PLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Salesforce com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Expedia Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Amadeus IT Group, Sabre Corporation, Concur Technologies (SAP Concur), Travelport Worldwide Limited, Cvent Inc., Trivago N.V.
39. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market
41. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this AI in Hospitality and Tourism market report include:
- Google LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Accenture PLC
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce com Inc.
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)
- Capgemini SE
- Infosys Limited
- Adobe Inc.
- Booking Holdings Inc.
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Expedia Group Inc.
- Wipro Limited
- Amadeus IT Group
- Sabre Corporation
- Concur Technologies (SAP Concur)
- Travelport Worldwide Limited
- Cvent Inc.
- Trivago N.V.
- Skyscanner Ltd.
- Mews Systems
- Hopper Inc.
- Kayak Software Corporation
- RateGain Technologies
- Revinate Inc.
- Hotelogix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xheqiq
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