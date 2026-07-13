Exponential Growth Ahead: AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market to Reach $75.66 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI in hospitality and tourism market has seen unprecedented growth, with projections indicating a leap from $20.39 billion in 2025 to $75.66 billion by 2030, marking a significant CAGR of 29.9%. This surge is largely driven by the revitalization of global tourism, advancements in digital engagement, and the rise of online booking platforms. The expansion of the market is also influenced by a growing focus on personalized guest experiences and the increasingly crucial role of CRM systems in the hospitality sector.

The future growth of this market is expected to hinge on several factors, including the escalating investments in AI-driven personalization tools and the ever-growing demand for contactless solutions in hospitality. The burgeoning use of real-time travel analytics and sentiment analysis for brand management, coupled with the broadening of smart hotel infrastructure, is further propelling this upward trend. Key trends anticipated include the adoption of AI-powered customer service chatbots, predictive analytics for demand forecasting, and the implementation of personalized recommendation engines.

Notably, major advancements are being pursued by companies like Sabre Hospitality, which introduced its generative AI solution, SynXis Concierge.AI in June 2024. This solution aims to revolutionize customer service in the hospitality industry by delivering precise and prompt responses using extensive data resources. Similarly, the acquisition of Easyway by Duve in January 2024 is set to enhance guest experience management by merging AI-driven capabilities with existing personalization tools.

Strategic movements are also evident among top industry players, including Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, and Oracle Corporation, each aiming to capture significant market shares through innovative solutions. As of 2025, North America stands as the largest region in this market, with diverse coverage across other regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, and notable countries including China, India, and the USA.

Challenges such as tariffs are impacting costs, elevating spending on critical infrastructure for AI deployment, particularly in North America and Europe. However, these challenges are concurrently fostering localized software development and encouraging platform-based AI solutions that are less hardware-dependent.

The market scope encompasses a range of applications, from automated check-ins to sentiment analysis designed to improve customer feedback. Revenue generation is linked to services sold directly to consumers or traded between entities, emphasizing the market's dynamic nature. The report provides a holistic view, encompassing AI applications in customer service, personalized marketing, smart accommodations, and comprehensive analytics, serving a myriad of end-users such as hotels, airlines, travel agencies, and online platforms.

The AI in hospitality and tourism market research report delivers comprehensive insights and trends, offering an in-depth analysis of the current and projected landscape, essential for stakeholders looking to thrive in this rapidly evolving industry.







The "AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Global Report 2026" offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management navigating through its rapid growth. This comprehensive report provides an overview of the trends poised to influence the market over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global perspective with coverage spanning 16 geographies.

Analyze the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional and country strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors leveraging forecast data and market shaping drivers and trends.

Deepen understanding of customers based on end-user analysis.

Benchmark your performance against competitors through market share, innovation, and brand strength comparisons.

Assess total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness to gauge potential.

Support your presentations with high-quality data and analysis available in Excel format for easy extraction.

Description: Where are the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in hospitality and tourism globally? How do they relate to the broader economy, demography, and similar markets? Addressing these queries, the report explores market characteristics, including size, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape.

It discusses supply chain dynamics, key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis.

The report highlights technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and shifts in consumer preferences affecting the market's trajectory.

It suggests leveraging digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovations for market positioning and differentiation.

The regulatory and investment overview discusses frameworks, associations, government policies, investment flows, and incentives fueling growth.

Market size insights cover both historical growth and future projections.

Factors like AI advancements, geopolitical conflicts, trade tariffs, and inflation inform the forecasts.

TAM analysis compares market potential with current size, uncovering strategic growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scores provide quantitative evaluations considering growth potential, competition, and risk.

Detailed segmentations classify markets into sub-markets, examining regional and country breakdowns to highlight important hubs impacted by supply chain realignments.

The competitive landscape analysis outlines the market's competitive nature and identifies key financial deals shaping it.

A company scoring matrix evaluates leading firms on parameters like market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: NLP Applications; Machine Learning Algorithms; Computer Vision and Image Recognition; Chatbots and Virtual Assistants; Recommendation Systems; Sentiment Analysis. By Application: Customer Service; Marketing; Booking Systems; Concierge Services; Room Automation; Data Analytics and BI; Revenue Management. By End-User: Hotels; Airlines; Travel Agencies; Restaurants; Cruise Lines; Online Travel Platforms.

Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, TCS, Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Expedia Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Amadeus IT Group, Sabre Corporation, and many more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The report includes historical data and forecasts, comparing related markets, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditures. Data is segmented by country and region, including market share of competitors and individual segments. Sourcing and referencing are comprehensive, with data presented in Word, PDF, or an interactive report plus an Excel dashboard.

Additional Benefits:

Bi-annual data updates.

Customization options.

Expert consultant support.

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Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $26.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $75.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of AI-Powered Customer Service Chatbots

4.2.2 Rising Use of Predictive Analytics for Demand Forecasting

4.2.3 Growing Deployment of Personalized Recommendation Engines

4.2.4 Expansion of Smart Guest Room Automation

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Data-Driven Revenue Management



5. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Hotels and Resorts

5.2 Airlines and Airports

5.3 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators

5.4 Restaurants and Food Service Providers

5.5 Online Travel Platforms and Booking Websites



6. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Segmentation

9.1. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Applications, Machine Learning Algorithms, Computer Vision and Image Recognition, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, Recommendation Systems, Sentiment Analysis

9.2. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Customer Service and Support, Personalized Marketing and Advertising, Hotel and Room Booking Systems, Virtual Concierge Services, Smart Guest Room Automation, Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, Revenue Management and Pricing Optimization

9.3. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hotels and Resorts, Airlines and Airports, Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, Restaurants and Food Service Providers, Cruise Lines and Maritime Tourism, Online Travel Platforms and Booking Websites

9.4. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Applications, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Language Translation, Voice Recognition, Text Analysis, Speech-to-Text Conversion

9.5. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning Algorithms, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Predictive Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Dynamic Pricing Models, Customer Segmentation

9.6. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Computer Vision and Image Recognition, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Facial Recognition for Check-in, Visual Quality Inspection, Object Detection in Security, Automated Identification for Guest Preferences

9.7. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Customer Service Chatbots, Booking and Reservation Assistants, Travel Information Assistants, in-Room Virtual Assistants

9.8. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Recommendation Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Personalized Destination Recommendations, Activity and Event Suggestions, Dining and Cuisine Recommendations, Hotel Room and Amenity Recommendations

9.9. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Sub-Segmentation of Sentiment Analysis, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Customer Feedback Analysis, Review Monitoring and Analysis, Brand Reputation Management, Social Media Sentiment Tracking



10. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

13.1. China AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

14.1. India AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

15.1. Japan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

16.1. Australia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

17.1. Indonesia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

18.1. South Korea AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

19.1. Taiwan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

20.1. South East Asia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

21.1. Western Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

22.1. UK AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

23.1. Germany AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

24.1. France AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

25.1. Italy AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

26.1. Spain AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

27.1. Eastern Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

28.1. Russia AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

29.1. North America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

30.1. USA AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

31.1. Canada AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

32.1. South America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

33.1. Brazil AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

34.1. Middle East AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market

35.1. Africa AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Accenture PLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Salesforce com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), Capgemini SE, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Expedia Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Amadeus IT Group, Sabre Corporation, Concur Technologies (SAP Concur), Travelport Worldwide Limited, Cvent Inc., Trivago N.V.



39. Global AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market



41. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. AI in Hospitality and Tourism Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Hospitality and Tourism market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture PLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce com Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

Capgemini SE

Infosys Limited

Adobe Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Expedia Group Inc.

Wipro Limited

Amadeus IT Group

Sabre Corporation

Concur Technologies (SAP Concur)

Travelport Worldwide Limited

Cvent Inc.

Trivago N.V.

Skyscanner Ltd.

Mews Systems

Hopper Inc.

Kayak Software Corporation

RateGain Technologies

Revinate Inc.

Hotelogix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xheqiq

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