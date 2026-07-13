Exploring the Rapid Growth of the Generative AI in Automation Market: A Deep Dive into Trends and Projections

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Automation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in automation market has experienced significant growth, with its value projected to increase from $1.79 billion in 2025 to $2.09 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. This growth can be attributed to the adoption of early automation systems, AI integration in manufacturing, advancements in deep learning and robotics, and rising demand for process efficiency. By 2030, the market is expected to surge to $3.89 billion, with a CAGR of 16.7%, fueled by the expansion of AI-driven autonomous systems, predictive maintenance solutions, intelligent RPA adoption, and immersive AI technologies in automation. Key trends include AI-powered process optimization, predictive maintenance systems, intelligent robotic process automation, automated quality control, and AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants.

The rising adoption of industrial robots is also a significant factor in the market's growth. These robots are automated machines designed to perform manufacturing tasks with high precision and efficiency, driving improvements in production processes. Generative AI optimizes workflows and enhances industrial robot capabilities by providing context-aware instructions for complex tasks. According to the International Federation of Robotics, the global stock of industrial robots increased to 4,664,000 units in 2024, a 9% increase from the prior year.

Leading companies are continuously developing workflow automation platforms to streamline processes and automate repetitive tasks. For instance, in February 2024, Tungsten Automation launched TotalAgility 8, a platform integrating AI-powered copilots for enhanced workflow optimization. Similarly, in January 2024, SmartBear acquired Reflect to bolster its software testing solutions with generative AI-based tools, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in quality assurance.

Major players in the generative AI in automation market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp., and others. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The impact of tariffs has increased the cost of importing AI hardware and robotic systems, affecting adoption in regions reliant on imports, particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America. However, tariffs have also spurred local innovations and more cost-efficient AI solutions, fostering reduced dependency on imports.

The generative AI in automation market report offers a comprehensive analysis of global market size, regional shares, market trends, and competitive insights. The technology employs AI algorithms to autonomously enhance processes and systems, driving efficiency, innovation, and cost reduction across various sectors like automotive, aerospace, electronics, and consumer goods. Key technologies include computer vision, NLP, reinforcement learning, and deep learning, applied across RPA, process optimization, intelligent chatbots, predictive maintenance, and quality control.

The market's value emanates from revenues earned by providing services, such as consulting, system integration, and managed services, with sales including GPUs, TPUs, and CPUs. The value denotes goods sold by manufacturers to entities or end customers and encompasses revenues within specified geographies.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Global Report 2026 stands as an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to gain crucial insights into this rapidly growing field. Focusing on the pivotal trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond, this report offers a comprehensive framework for decision-makers.

Why Purchase:

Attain a global viewpoint with expansive coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the impact of macroeconomic factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and interest rates.

Create data-driven regional and country strategies.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.

Outpace competitors using predictive data and trend analyses.

Enhance understanding of consumers through detailed end user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors by market share, innovation, and brand credibility.

Assess market potential through total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scoring.

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Receive the latest data updates alongside an Excel data sheet for streamlined analysis.

Access all report data in an Excel dashboard format for enhanced usability.

Description

The report outlines the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in automation and examines its role within the broader economy. It delves into the technological, regulatory, and consumer dynamics expected to steer the market forward. This includes market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns.

The market overview section explores key products, services, and differentiators, spotlighting innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis provides a comprehensive overview of materials, resources, and competitors across the value chain.

Emerging trends such as digital transformation and AI-driven innovation are analyzed for strategic opportunities.

Regulatory insights cover key frameworks influencing market growth alongside investment patterns and funding trends.

Market size data details historic and forecast growth, with insights drawn from current influencing factors.

TAM analysis estimates market potential and unearths strategic opportunities for growth.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Segmentation divides the market into finer subcategories, providing deeper analysis.

Expanded geographical coverage highlights emerging hubs in the global value chain such as Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape section examines market nature, shares, and profiles leading firms and financial deals.

Report Scope

The report categorizes markets by technology (e.g., Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning), application (e.g., Robotic Process Automation, Predictive Maintenance), and end users (e.g., Automotive, Electronics). It details subsegments in areas like Computer Vision, NLP, and Reinforcement Learning.

Companies Mentioned: Key industry players such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Siemens, General Electric, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Salesforce, Nvidia, Google DeepMind, and many others.

Geographies Covered: Key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Offers a five-year historical view and ten-year forecasts for comprehensive analysis.

Data Segmentation: Rich segmentation through country and region-specific historic and forecast data, competitor share, and market segments.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard for versatile data exploration.

Enhanced Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Powered Process Optimization

4.2.2 Predictive Maintenance Systems

4.2.3 Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (Rpa)

4.2.4 Automated Quality Control and Anomaly Detection

4.2.5 AI-Driven Chatbots and Virtual Assistants



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Automotive

5.2 Aerospace

5.3 Electronics

5.4 Consumer Goods

5.5 Industrial Manufacturing



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Reinforcement Learning, Deep Learning, Other Technologies

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Process Optimization, Intelligent Chatbots, Predictive Maintenance, Quality Control and Anomaly Detection, Other Applications

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Consumer Goods, Other End Users

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Computer Vision, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Image Recognition, Object Detection, Facial Recognition, Image Segmentation, Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing (NLP), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Text Analysis, Speech Recognition, Sentiment Analysis, Chatbots and Virtual Assistants, Machine Translation

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Reinforcement Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Model-Based Reinforcement Learning, Model-Free Reinforcement Learning, Deep Reinforcement Learning, Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning

9.7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Deep Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Neural Networks, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN), Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Autoencoders

9.8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Technologies, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Edge AI, Quantum Computing in AI, Federated Learning, Explainable AI (XAI)



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. General Electric Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp., Autodesk Inc., SAS Institute Inc., OpenAI, Databricks Inc., UiPath Inc., Quantiphi, Darktrace plc, Automation Anywhere Inc., C3.AI Inc., Blue Prism



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automation Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Automation market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Autodesk Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

OpenAI

Databricks Inc.

UiPath Inc.

Quantiphi

Darktrace plc

Automation Anywhere Inc.

C3.AI Inc.

Blue Prism

Google DeepMind Technologies Limited

Cerebras Systems Inc.

Syntiant Corp.

ClarifAI Inc.

Trifacta

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giswz2

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