Bahrain Data Center Market Report 2026-2031: Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bahrain data center market is poised for significant growth, with an expected CAGR of 9.66% from 2025 to 2031. Positioned to meet the rising demand for data storage and processing, Bahrain is strategically advancing its digital infrastructure while committing to eliminating carbon emissions by 2060. The nation's abundant renewable energy resources, including wind, solar, and waste-to-energy technologies, underscore this commitment.

Key Highlights of Bahrain's Data Center Market

As of March 2026, Amazon Web Services (AWS) operates a cloud region in Manama with three availability zones, solidifying Bahrain's position in the digital landscape.

In January 2026, Batelco partnered with Qareeb Data Centers to manage and operate a new Edge facility at Batelco's Data Oasis campus in Manama.

Beyon's agreement with Oracle in February 2025 to develop a sovereign cloud region showcases the nation's progressive strides in digital sovereignty.

Research Benefits

Provides data on market size, investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue.

Comprehensive evaluation of data center investments by colocation and enterprise operators.

Detailed analysis of existing landscape, market trends, potential growth opportunities, and size predictions during the forecast period.

Insightful data on existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Bahrain, covering locations, area, and IT load capacity.

Analysis of investments in IT, power, cooling, and general construction services.

Access to business overviews and product offerings of key industry players.

Market Participants and Infrastructure Providers

The market hosts prominent players like Batelco and NuetelBH, with Gulf Data Hub planning to introduce two new facilities.

Leading IT vendors include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, and Oracle, while construction contractors like Absal Paul Contracting and AECOM play a significant role.

Support infrastructure providers comprise renowned entities like ABB, Caterpillar, and Siemens.

Investment Landscape

Facilities in Manama and other cities are gearing up with new and expanded data centers.

IT infrastructure segmentation includes servers, storage systems, and network infrastructure, alongside efficient electrical and mechanical resources.

Cooling systems, general construction services, and various tier standards are essential elements of upcoming developments.

Key Questions Addressed

What is the projected MW of capacity added across Bahrain from 2026-2031? What are the dimensions of the Bahrain data center market? What primary factors are propelling the Bahraini data center market forward?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $226 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $393 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Bahrain

Market Opportunities and Trends

Technological advancements are driving new opportunities within the market.

Rising demand for cloud services is encouraging investments in new data centers.

Growth Enablers

Government initiatives to boost digital infrastructure are a key growth enabler.

Growing enterprise demand for data-driven solutions supports market expansion.

Market Restraints

High energy costs pose a challenge for data center operations.

Limited availability of skilled personnel can hinder market growth.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqrrah

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