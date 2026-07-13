Investment Opportunities for Portugal's US$3.89 Billion Data Center Market, 2026-2031 | Lisbon Leads as the Most Preferred Data Center Location

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Portugal data center market is set for impressive growth, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% from 2025 to 2031. This expansion aligns with the shifting landscape from traditional FLAP markets towards energy-efficient and strategically located infrastructures within Portugal.

Market Investment News by Area

The Madeira Free Trade Zone and the Azores offer attractive corporate tax incentives, with rates as low as 4-5%, promoting increased business investments in these regions.

FF Ventures is developing the Portugal Data Center over a 1.2 million sq. ft. white floor area, powered by renewable energy.

AtlasEdge is establishing new data centers with combined white floor spaces of 139,950 sq. ft. across its LIS001, LIS002, and LIS003 facilities.

Market Investment News by Power Capacity

The Portuguese Renewable Energy Association anticipates full energy self-sufficiency from renewables by 2040. The country's electricity sector is committed to increasing the battery storage capacity to 1.5 GW by 2030, a strategic goal of the PNEC 2030 program.

Colocation providers are expanding Portugal's power capacity, with over 67.1 MW available and 1,930 MW being developed by operators like Start Campus, FF Ventures, and EDC One.

Portugal Data Center Market - Key Highlights

By 2031, the market is expected to reach $3.89 billion, marking Portugal's rising prominence in Europe's digital infrastructure.

Lisbon emerges as the most preferred location for data centers, with significant investments from new colocation providers while cities like Sines and Pego are pivotal for technological advancements.

Construction costs for data centers afford competitiveness against other European nations, though incremental cost increases are forecasted.

Growing development of Open Compute Project (OCP) compatible facilities is a testament to the innovative trajectory of Portugal's data center sector.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Detailed insights into market size, investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Comprehensive assessment of data centers across area and power capacity metrics.

Analysis of both existing and potential data center facilities in Portugal, including an evaluation of the regional colocation market within major cities.

Data-driven exploration of the segmentation in IT, power, cooling, and construction services with predictive analytics.

Extensive landscape analysis, including the vendor ecosystem and investment trends influencing Portugal's data center growth.

Portugal Data Center Market Vendor Landscape

Significant players in colocation investment include Altice Portugal, AR Telecom, Equinix, among others. Hyperscale and AI infrastructure investment from companies such as Microsoft underline Portugal's strategic importance.

Start Campus's phase-wise investment in Sines exemplifies the ongoing large-scale projects, potentially totaling over $10 billion when complete.

New entrants, such as AtlasEdge and Digital Realty, are cementing their position in the Portuguese market.

Existing vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Regular updates on the area and power capacity of existing facilities in Lisbon and other cities.

Projection and status check of upcoming facilities, maintaining a competitive edge in technology allocations.

Key Questions Answered

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Portugal by 2031? What is the estimated size of the Portugal data center market? What key factors propel the data center market growth in Portugal?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20% Regions Covered Portugal

Market Opportunities and Trends

Emerging trends in data center service adoption.

Innovations in data storage solutions and their influence on market trajectory.

Growth Enablers

Strong governmental support for data center infrastructure expansion.

Increased demand for cloud services driving data center investments.

Market Restraints

Challenges related to energy consumption and sustainability.

Regulatory complexities influencing market expansion strategies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc456o

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