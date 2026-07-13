Switzerland Data Center Market Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 | Investment Surge as Switzerland Cements Itself as Regional Cloud and AI Infrastructure Powerhouse

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Switzerland data center market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.09% from 2025 to 2031. This expansion is fueled by increasing demand for cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and secure data hosting services, with Zurich emerging as the primary hub for colocation and cloud facilities. Zurich hosts approximately 26 data center facilities, with major players like Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT DATA, NorthC, and Vaultica Data Centers dominating the scene.

As of December 2025, Switzerland boasts 76 active data centers, with more than nine additional facilities slated for development by leading providers such as Digital Realty, Vaultica Data Centers, Green, NorthC, and Equinix. Construction costs in Switzerland range from $12 million to $14 million per MW, making it one of the pricier European locations for data center development, underscoring significant investment challenges.

Currently, data centers consume 6%-8% of Switzerland's total electricity usage, a notable proportion compared to global standards, which hover around 3%. This indicates a substantial reliance on digital infrastructure to meet Switzerland's data hosting and processing demands.

The Switzerland data center market report provides insights into investments and growth forecasts, detailing current and prospective facilities across 24 cities. Stakeholders may find this research invaluable for understanding market sizing in investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. The report further examines market dynamics, offering calculations of existing versus upcoming facilities in both area and power capacity.

The vendor landscape in Switzerland is witnessing significant investment activities, with companies like AtlasEdge, BrainServe SA, Digital Realty, Equinix, and others leading investments. Global Technical Realty announced in November 2025 the development of a new facility in Zurich, set to commence operations in 2028, highlighting the competitive nature and growth potential in the region. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions play pivotal roles as firms seek market entry or competitive advantage, as evidenced by AtlasEdge's sale of data centers to Templus in December 2025.

Hyperscalers are accelerating their investments, positioning Switzerland as a crucial hub for cloud and AI infrastructure in Europe. Microsoft's $400 million investment in June 2025 to boost cloud and AI capacities is a testament to the growing demand and strategic significance of Switzerland in the digital economy.

The comprehensive study categorizes investments across IT, power, cooling, and construction services, emphasizing market segmentation in IT infrastructure, electrical systems, mechanical infrastructure, and cooling systems. Key service providers listed include Arista Networks, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise among IT providers, and ABB, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Vertiv among support infrastructure providers.

Finally, critical questions addressed by the report include market size projections and power capacity growth through 2031, alongside an analysis of the factors propelling the Switzerland data center market's robust development.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $960 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2,470 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17% Regions Covered Switzerland

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends The country's favorable economic policies and political stability attract significant data center investments. Switzerland's emphasis on renewable energy sources offers an advantage for sustainable data center operations. Technological advancements and the rise of AI are driving demand for data storage and processing capacities.

Growth Enablers Strong connectivity infrastructure facilitates seamless data management and transfer. Government initiatives supporting technological innovation boost the data center landscape. Increased digitization across industries spurs the need for colocation and cloud services.

Market Restraints High real estate costs in prime locations could limit data center expansion. Energy consumption concerns pose a challenge to maintaining sustainable operations. Intense competition among existing providers might pressure pricing strategies.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw6gju

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