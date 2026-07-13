Italy Data Center Market Report 2026-2031: Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Featuring AWS, Google, Oracle, OVHcloud, Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, NVIDIA and More

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Italy data center market is poised for substantial growth, with an expected CAGR of 10.42% from 2025 to 2031. The increasing demand for technologies such as AI/ML, big data, and IoT is pushing the development of AI-ready data centers, marking a significant phase in Italy's digital transformation.

Italy Data Center Market - Key Highlights

The digital revolution in Italy is escalating demand for AI-centric data centers. In a pivotal move, Retelit plans to invest $116 million by 2026 to develop two AI-ready centers in Milan Bisceglie.

In 2025, Italy set a precedent in the EU by passing a comprehensive national AI law, ensuring regulation across sectors and safeguarding transparency and safety.

The expansion of submarine cable infrastructure is strengthening Italy's role as a digital hub in Europe. In 2025, Unitirreno launched a 718-mile domestic subsea cable system with a capacity of over 624 Tbps.

High-capacity data center campuses are under construction by key players like CloudHQ, Echelon Data Centres, and NTT DATA, indicating a significant rise in large colocation facilities.

Sustainability is a growing focus for Italian data centers. Firms are embracing green energy initiatives, such as Enfinity Global's 33.8 MW solar power plant launched in partnership with Microsoft under a long-term PPA.

Italy Data Center Market Vendor Landscape

Italy is seeing substantial cloud market growth with global giants like AWS, Google, and Oracle expanding their reach. OVHcloud launched its first Milan data center in May 2025.

Leading infrastructure vendors include Atos, Cisco, Dell Technologies, and NVIDIA, among others.

In April 2025, a collaborative effort by Vertiv, iGenius, and NVIDIA brought forth an AI-ready data center in Italy featuring advanced computational capabilities.

Prominent construction participants include AECOM, CapIngelec, and Exyte, crucial for the physical setup of these digital infrastructure projects.

Notably, Vertiv unveiled the CoolCenter Immersion system pod in November 2025, accommodating up to 240kW per system in the EMEA region.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Gain comprehensive insights into the market size, investment avenues, and future forecasts of the Italy data center market.

Assess current and future data center facilities and their distribution across various Italian cities.

Detailed insights on colocation market revenue, pricing trends, and market forecasts up to 2031.

Understand the segmentation by infrastructure components like IT, electrical, and cooling systems, and their growth drivers.

Benefit from a transparent research methodology and a robust analysis of both the demand and supply sides of the market.

The segmentation of the market covers IT infrastructure, electrical and mechanical systems, cooling solutions, and general construction. Different geographies within Italy, such as Milan and other cities, are also meticulously analyzed.

Key Questions Answered

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Italy during 2026-2031?

How big is the Italy data center market?

What factors are driving the Italy data center market?

Which geographies are included in the Italy data center market report?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $7.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Italy

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends

Increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities due to digital transformation.

Growth in cloud computing adoption influencing data center expansion.

Advancements in technology facilitating energy-efficient data center solutions.

Growth Enablers

Government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure development.

Growing investments in renewable energy sources for supporting sustainable data center operations.

Market Restraints

High initial investment costs for establishing new data centers.

Regulatory challenges concerning data privacy and security.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aplsor

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