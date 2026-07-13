APAC Data Center Market to Double in Size During 2026-2031 | AI-Ready Facilities Drive $4.5 Billion Data Center Investment in Jakarta

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Market Landscape 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC data center market is poised for substantial growth, with investment size projected to escalate at a CAGR of 12.41% from 2025 to 2031. The demand is primarily driven by the burgeoning need for advanced computing capacities facilitated by AI and high-performance computing workloads. Liquid cooling technologies are set to dominate cooling investments, anticipated to grow to 59% by 2031, owing to their efficiency in thermal management.

An array of data center operators in the region are investing heavily in AI-ready infrastructures, incorporating GPU clusters, high-density racks, and enhanced power capacities. Notably, Digital Edge DC has embarked on a $4.5 billion AI-centric facility construction in Jakarta, Indonesia. The colocation sector commands a significant share, contributing 78.48% of investments in 2025, with firms like Equinix advancing projects in Malaysia with over $201 million.

Sustainability continues to influence data center investments, with operators deploying low-carbon power solutions, including lithium-ion batteries and biofuel generators. Microsoft exemplifies this shift by implementing renewable generators at their South Korea facility. The trend towards higher-density racks is also rising to accommodate AI demands, illustrated by DC Connect's initiatives in Seoul.

Government actions are pivotal, with policies fostering the expansion of data centers to cater to digital economies' transformation. In South Korea, a partnership between President Lee Jae Myung and OpenAI's CEO aims to address rising AI needs. Similarly, Taiwan's government is allocating substantial funds to bolster AI infrastructure, targeting global leadership by 2040.

Edge data centers are witnessing an upsurge in demand due to the integration of IoT and Big Data technologies, spurred by smart city projects like Japan's Society 5.0 initiative. The proliferation of submarine cables is further propelling connectivity, enhancing APAC's position as a major digital hub, a sentiment echoed by Google's TalayLink project connecting Australia and Thailand.

Cloud service providers are leveraging APAC's rapid digitalization, linked to the uptick in 5G technologies and localized data storage policies, exemplified by Oracle's new cloud region in Indonesia. The sector's vast potential is further unlocked by strategic collaborations, as seen in OpenAI's alliance with Hitachi Energy in South Korea.

Geographically, China maintains dominance in power capacity, holding a 53% market share, with Southeast Asia trailing at 16.65%. This trend is expected to persist, with notable investments in emerging markets like Malaysia, New Zealand, and Taiwan due to land and power constraints in established areas like Singapore.

Leading IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, and Broadcom, alongside support infrastructure firms like ABB, Caterpillar, and Eaton, are reinforcing their foothold, aiding in the region's data center expansion. Construction firms like AECOM and Arup are pivotal in infrastructural developments, complementing the array of investors from tech giants like Alibaba, Amazon, and Google.

In conclusion, the APAC data center market is on a dynamic growth trajectory, fueled by technological advancements, sustainability efforts, governmental support, and strategic partnerships. This evolving landscape presents abundant opportunities for stakeholders across the digital ecosystem.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 496 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $126.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $255.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Market Opportunities and Trends

Emerging technologies and market segments present numerous growth opportunities.

Growing demand for cost-efficient and scalable solutions is generating new markets.

Sustainability and energy efficiency trends are increasingly influencing market strategies.

Growth Enablers

Technological advancements improving data storage and processing capabilities.

Increasing investments in IT infrastructure upgrades by key market players.

Collaborations between data center providers and cloud service companies are facilitating market expansion.

Market Restraints

Challenges include regulatory compliance across different regions.

High operational and setup costs may hinder market growth.

Risk of cybersecurity threats remains a significant concern for stakeholders.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a5fdea

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