U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market Forecast 2026-2031 | AI Revolutionizes U.S. Hyperscale Data Centers with Record GPU Adoption

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. hyperscale data center market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.66% from 2025 to 2031, driven by significant advancements in AI, renewable energy adoption, and innovative cooling and power technologies.

AI is reshaping the data center landscape by increasing GPU adoption for parallel computations and scalable facilities. In October 2025, Lambda initiated an AI data center powered by 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs in Kansas City, Missouri.

Renewable energy is a priority for data center operators aiming to reduce carbon emissions. Major players like Amazon Web Services plan substantial investments in sustainable energy projects, including a nuclear-powered campus in Texas by 2026.

With AI workloads increasing, traditional cooling methods fall short. Meta and Microsoft lead with liquid-cooling and hybrid cooling systems to enhance energy efficiency. Meta's high-density liquid-cooled GPUs work with existing lower-capacity systems, while Microsoft's research into microfluidic technologies aims to optimize energy use.

Adopting advanced power technologies is crucial as AI and cloud workloads rise. Google has integrated lithium-ion backup systems, setting a benchmark for seamless operations. Nickel-zinc batteries are emerging as effective alternatives due to their high-density power, safety, and reduced environmental impact.

Market Segmentation Insights

Partnerships across the sector are instrumental in developing sustainable AI infrastructure, particularly in cooling and power systems. Vertiv's CoolCenter system offers a broad range of cooling capacities, facilitating AI infrastructure expansion.

Expansions are notable in the southeastern U.S., with Meta's significant developments in South Carolina and Louisiana, as well as Google's major investments in Oklahoma, enhancing their data center footprint.

Geographical and Vendor Landscape

The Midwestern U.S. is attractive for its renewable energy and tax incentives, though investment was impacted by regulatory bans in Ohio. Meanwhile, southwestern states like Texas and Arizona are preferred for their connectivity and tax benefits.

The U.S. hyperscale data center market is competitive, with key players such as Apple, AWS, Google, Meta, and Microsoft. Partnerships among data center operators and technology vendors are vital for advancing sustainability and efficiency.

Investment and Future Outlook

The market is segmented by infrastructure type, including IT, electrical, mechanical, and general construction. Advanced power solutions and cooling techniques are at the forefront of strategic investments to support high-density computing.

As the market continues to evolve, it is critical to address four key questions: What is the expected investment size? How much power capacity will be achieved? Which regions dominate market share? What is the projected growth rate for the U.S. hyperscale data center market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $307.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $697.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered United States

Market Opportunities & Trends

Increasing demand for cloud services presents significant growth opportunities for data center providers.

The continuous surge in data consumption is driving the need for advanced data storage solutions.

Adoption of green data center technologies reflects the industry's shift toward sustainability.

Market Growth Enablers

The proliferation of IoT devices is accelerating the requirement for reliable data center infrastructures.

Government incentives supporting digital infrastructure projects further boost market growth.

Market Restraints

High operational costs continue to be a significant challenge for data center operators.

Limited availability of skilled professionals can hinder the expansion and management of data centers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uapyqc

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