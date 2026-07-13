Opportunities & Strategies in Latin America's US$5.09 Billion Data Center Colocation Market, 2026-2031

Significant investments in AI and fiber optic infrastructure by companies like Claro Colombia support infrastructure for advanced technologies. By 2031, significant increases in power capacity and data center areas are expected.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America data center colocation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.20% from 2025 to 2031. This growth is driven by digital transformations and renewable energy initiatives across the region.

Opportunities & Trends in the Latin America Market

Brazil is undergoing digital transformation, with internet penetration exceeding 86.5% by 2025. Colombia is embracing AI, with Claro investing over $200 million in fiber optic expansion. Chile's tech ecosystem benefits from government policies, enhancing digital skills and cybersecurity frameworks. Mexico sees a growing internet user base and high social media engagement, while Argentina aims to become a global AI hub with government support and favorable conditions for tech firms.

Renewable Energy and Sustainability

Data center operators are committing to sustainability, supported by policies targeting carbon emissions reduction. Argentina plans for 20% electricity from renewables by 2025, Brazil prioritizes energy-efficient infrastructure, and Mexico is working toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Chile targets carbon neutrality by 2050, while Colombia focuses on renewable energy expansion with a goal of 70% by 2030.

Market Segmentation Insights

Innovations in electrical infrastructure include UPS systems, generators, and advanced cooling technologies. AI workloads are changing US data center cooling standards, with partnerships fostering advancements. Examples include data centers like KIO's MEX 6, which uses redundant chillers and cooling solutions.

Geographical Analysis

The Latin America data center market is expanding, with Brazil leading due to digital transformation policies and major investments. Mexico's market growth is fueled by digital platform adoption and emerging technologies. Chile hosts numerous data centers, while Colombia supports industry growth through ACOLDC. Regional power costs influence data center location decisions.

Vendor Landscape

Prominent investors include Ascenty, Cirion Technologies, Elea Data Centers, and Equinix. New entrants such as 247 Data Centers and Ada Infrastructure are making their mark. Notable developments include I Squared Capital acquiring Elea Data Centers and ODATA's launch of a new facility in Mexico.

Key Data Center Investors

  • Ascenty
  • Cirion Technologies
  • Elea Data Centers
  • Equinix
  • KIO Data Centers
  • NextStream (Actis)
  • ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
  • Scala Data Centers

Other Data Center Investors

  • Angola Cables
  • Claro
  • DHAmericas
  • Edge Uno
  • EdgeConneX
  • EMPATEL SAPEM
  • Etix Everywhere
  • EVEO
  • G2K
  • GlobeNet International Corp.
  • Gtd
  • HostDime
  • IPXON Networks
  • Iplan
  • InterNexa
  • Mexico Telecom Partners
  • NetGlobalis
  • OneX Data Center
  • PowerHost
  • Quantico Data Center
  • SONDA
  • Takoda Data Centers
  • Telecentro Empresas
  • Telecom Argentina
  • Tecto Data Centers

New Entrants

  • 247 Data Centers
  • Ada Infrastructure
  • Atlantic Data Centers
  • Ava Telecom
  • CloudHQ
  • Fermaca Networks
  • Layer 9 Data Centers
  • MDC Data Centers
  • OpenAI and Sur Energy
  • Surfix Data Center
  • Terranova
  • TECfusions

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages193
Forecast Period2025-2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$2.18 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031$5.09 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate15.1%
Regions CoveredLatin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw2cmj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                Latin American Data Center Colocation Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Colocation Center
                            
                            
                                Data Center Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Power
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            
                            
                                UPS Batteries
                            
                            
                                UPS Battery
                            

                



        


    

        
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