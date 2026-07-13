Asia-Pacific Billion Data Center Colocation Market Outlook 2026-2031 | Liquid Cooling Adoption Rises in APAC Data Centers

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC data center colocation market is poised for significant growth, with an expected CAGR of 15.36% from 2025 to 2031. This trend is driven by a rapid digital transformation sweeping across the region, leading to increased demand for robust data infrastructure to accommodate burgeoning sectors like cloud computing, e-commerce, and fintech.

Opportunities & Trends

Digitalization Surge: The APAC region is experiencing accelerated digitalization, elevating the necessity for new data centers to support the digital economy. Initiatives like South Korea's $30 million project with ASEAN to boost digital transformation manifest this trend.

The APAC region is experiencing accelerated digitalization, elevating the necessity for new data centers to support the digital economy. Initiatives like South Korea's $30 million project with ASEAN to boost digital transformation manifest this trend. AI Integration: Governments in the APAC nations are significantly investing in AI development. Taiwan, for example, plans to become an AI leader by 2040, allocating $3.2 million for AI infrastructure. This is expected to elevate the need for AI-ready data centers.

Governments in the APAC nations are significantly investing in AI development. Taiwan, for example, plans to become an AI leader by 2040, allocating $3.2 million for AI infrastructure. This is expected to elevate the need for AI-ready data centers. Liquid Cooling Adoption: With growing rack power densities, liquid cooling is gradually superseding traditional methods due to its superior efficiency. Companies like Princeton Digital Group are already integrating such systems in their upcoming data center projects in Jakarta.

With growing rack power densities, liquid cooling is gradually superseding traditional methods due to its superior efficiency. Companies like Princeton Digital Group are already integrating such systems in their upcoming data center projects in Jakarta. Government Initiatives: Across the APAC region, governments are actively promoting data center investments through various incentives, establishing bodies such as Malaysia's Data Center Task Force to regulate and foster industry growth.

Market Segmentation Insights

Operators are prioritizing sustainability, leveraging renewable energy, and efficient cooling techniques to minimize environmental impact. Major progress in rack densities further underscores the shift towards liquid cooling.

Data center developments are ramping up in diverse locales, with Beijing, Sydney, and Tokyo emerging as prime hubs due to their strategic connectivity and infrastructure advantages.

Geographical Analysis

China leads the APAC data center colocation market by investment value, followed by Japan and Australia. Significant developments are also noted in regions like India, South Korea, and New Zealand.

Southeast Asian countries, led by Singapore and Indonesia, are restructuring market dynamics due to favorable conditions and strategic government support aimed at enhancing foreign investment and tech infrastructure.

Vendor Landscape

Prominent players like China Telecom, Equinix, and Digital Realty dominate the colocation market. Additionally, emerging entrants are expected to invigorate the competitive landscape, driven by increasing demand from various verticals.

Strategic investments are catalyzing new developments, with significant contributions from entities like BW DIGITAL and CyrusOne, affirming a robust future for data infrastructures across the region.

Key Market Insights

The APAC colocation market is segmented by colocation type (Retail, Wholesale) and infrastructure components, including electrical (e.g., UPS systems) and mechanical setups (e.g., cooling systems).

With the rise of AI workloads, there's a pivotal shift to high-density cooling systems, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing costs associated with power consumption.

The future of the APAC data center colocation market is promising, driven by strategic government initiatives, advancing technology trends, and the unwavering imperative for digital infrastructure to support the exploding digital economy.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 441 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $64.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends The rising demand for data storage is driven by the exponential growth in data volumes. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve data center efficiencies. Adoption of renewable energy sources for sustainable data center operations.

Market Growth Enablers Increasing investment from both public and private sectors in data center infrastructures. Expansion of internet penetration and an increase in digital transformation initiatives across various industries. Government initiatives supporting the growth and development of data center infrastructures.

Market Restraints High operational costs associated with maintaining data center efficiency and reliability. Regulatory and compliance issues across different countries in the APAC region. Environmental concerns related to power consumption and cooling requirements of data centers.



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