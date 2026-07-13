Southeast Asia Data Center Market Landscape Insights 2026-2031 | Major Investors and New Entrants Amplifying Market Competitiveness

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market Landscape 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southeast Asia data center market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.32% from 2025 to 2031, driven by sustainability efforts, AI adoption, and digital transformation across industries. Key trends include the integration of renewable energy and increased investment from data center operators aiming to reduce carbon footprints. Companies like NeutraDC and DayOne are leading the charge with large-scale commitments to clean energy and water sustainability practices in their facilities.

Sustainability and Renewable Energy

Southeast Asia's data center sector is increasingly focused on sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy, facilitated by government policies and corporate goals for decarbonization. Countries within the region are leveraging clean energy and efficient digital ecosystems to promote the growth of green data centers.

PPAs are popular among data center operators to minimize carbon emissions. For example, NeutraDC signed a notable agreement with PT PLN Batam for power supply to its Batam facility, showcasing regional commitment to renewable integration.

DayOne's initiative in Johor, Malaysia, integrating river water for data center operations, illustrates the region's move towards environmental sustainability.

The alignment of renewable energy projects, governmental support, and sustainability investments positions Southeast Asia as a leader in green data center initiatives.

AI, Automation, and Digitalization

The surge in AI and ML adoption across sectors like finance, healthcare, and logistics amplifies demand for high-performance data centers. Forecasts suggest a tenfold increase in AI computing needs by 2030, with data center capacity expected to triple to support this growth.

Thailand's framework and Vietnam's digital transformation efforts, alongside major tech investments, underline the region's rapid digitalization progress. NVIDIA's partnerships in Vietnam and Singapore's AI workforce expansion are pivotal milestones.

Data Center Infrastructure and Market Segmentation

Key infrastructure segments advancing the market include server, electrical, and mechanical aspects. Innovations in UPS systems and liquid cooling technology are trending, bolstered by facilities like ST Engineering's in Singapore.

Southeast Asia's diverse geographical distribution highlights Malaysia as a leader in dedicated data center area, followed by expanding markets like Vietnam and the Philippines.

Geographical Analysis

Malaysia leads in market growth, with significant investments in regions such as Johor Bahru. Indonesia's Batam island is favored for reliable power supply, attracting developments like DayOne's data center campus.

With 45 operational data centers, Singapore remains a competitive yet constrained market due to land scarcity. Meanwhile, Bangkok, Thailand, offers strategic investment opportunities with incentives and infrastructure access.

Vietnam and the Philippines follow suit with government-backed renewable initiatives and international connectivity enhancing their data center landscapes.

Vendor Landscape and New Entrants

The presence of major players like Bridge Data Centres and Equinix is complemented by new entrants including A-FLOW and CloudHQ.

Approved projects in Thailand, led by major investors, highlight the region's burgeoning data center activity, while global hyperscalers like Microsoft continue expanding their regional footprint.

The report discusses segmented insights across infrastructure types and geographies, offering detailed perspectives on the Southeast Asia data center market's expansive growth trajectory. Key questions address market size, growth rates, and emerging trends anticipated by 2030, positioning Southeast Asia as a crucial hub for data center development.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $35.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends There has been a significant rise in digital transformation across industries. The adoption of cutting-edge technology such as AI and IoT is reshaping market landscapes. Increased investment in IT infrastructure development is a prevailing trend.

Market Growth Enablers The market is benefitting from robust economic growth in several regions. Government initiatives and support are enabling rapid market expansion. Advancements in cloud computing technologies are acting as significant enablers for growth.

Market Restraints Challenges related to data security and privacy concerns are prominent. Economic and geopolitical uncertainties pose risks to market stability. Infrastructure sustainability and energy efficiency are ongoing concerns.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i45av9

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