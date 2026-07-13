Flexible Packaging Market Research Report 2026-2031 | Key Trends Include Lightweight Designs and Shelf-Life Longevity, Though Raw Material Volatility Poses Challenges

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Packaging Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flexible packaging market is set to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.80% from 2025 to 2031. The bags and sacks segment currently leads, capturing 43% market share. The use of flexible paper is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period. Industrial packaging is the second largest sector in the market, while consumer flexible packaging is dominated by bakery and confectionery applications. Geographically, the APAC region holds a 38% market share.

Mergers & Acquisitions Highlights

In April 2025, Amcor merged with Berry Global, expanding its reach in consumer and healthcare packaging.

TOPPAN acquired Sonoco's Thermoformed & Flexibles Packaging business for $1.8 billion, enhancing its global presence in sustainable packaging.

Amcor, in collaboration with DCM, introduced recycle-ready mono-PE fertilizer packaging in Europe, lowering carbon footprint by 17%.

Notable Product Developments

Berry Global launched the Bontite Sustane Stretch Film with 30% certified post-consumer recycled content in February 2025, supporting logistics across various sectors while promoting the use of recyclable materials.

Market Trends & Enablers

Sustainability-led designs are driving flexible packaging adoption, as brands focus on recyclable, compostable, and lightweight formats. Collaboration among material suppliers, converters, and equipment makers is advancing recyclable laminate development.

Lightweight flexible packaging offers cost-effectiveness and increased efficiency, making it ideal for high-volume product categories.

The demand for shelf-life extension in packaging remains high, especially for food and produce, where protection against environmental factors is crucial.

Industry Restraints

Raw material price volatility is affecting costs for packaging converters across various materials, necessitating strategic sourcing and pricing management.

Market Insights by Segmentation

Product Segmentation

The flexible packaging market is segmented into bags & sacks, pouches, and others. The bags & sacks category is predominant, serving various sectors with its lightweight and efficient design.

Material Segmentation

Flexible paper is forecast to show significant growth as brands opt for recyclable solutions in various sectors, including food and personal care.

Application Segmentation

The industrial packaging segment sees substantial uptake due to its utility in several sectors including chemicals and construction materials. Its role in ensuring product safety and compliance is pivotal.

Consumer Flexible Packaging Segmentation

The bakery & confectionery sector leads consumer flexible packaging, highlighting the importance of freshness and product protection in this segment. Healthcare packaging is also expected to grow significantly with rising global health needs.

Geographical Market Analysis

The APAC region leads the market, driven by increased packaged food demand, e-commerce growth, and recyclable packaging initiatives. China and India play a key role, supported by their large consumer bases and growing packaging capacities. Europe's focus on recyclability and waste reduction continues to sustain its market position.

Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented and characterized by significant competition among large corporations and regional players. Innovation in materials and sustainability-focused R&D drive the market, with notable players such as Amcor, Berry Global Inc., and Mondi Group at the forefront.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global flexible packaging market? What is the growth rate of the global flexible packaging market? What are the key trends in the global flexible packaging market? Which region dominates the global flexible packaging market? Who are the major players in the global flexible packaging market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 320 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $242 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $320.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

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