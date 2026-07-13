Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies: London Course Equips Teams to Deliver Regulator Ready Trial Data

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies (London, United Kingdom - Nov 24th - Nov 25th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With veterinary clinical trials facing increasing scrutiny from regulators in both the EU and USA, professionals responsible for designing, monitoring, and auditing these studies now have a focused opportunity to close the gap between compliance theory and field practice. "Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies," a two-day training course from IPI Academy, runs November 24-25, 2026, at The Rembrandt Hotel in London, offering a hands-on approach to VICH good clinical practice (GCP) implementation.

The course was built to solve a specific problem: many veterinary trial teams understand GCP principles in the abstract but struggle to apply them consistently across protocol design, documentation, and data handling in ways that hold up to regulatory review. Rather than a lecture-only format, the program centres delegates in practical application — working through structured activities and an example case study intended to consolidate learning, with dedicated time built in for direct discussion with expert faculty who bring field experience in veterinary GCP monitoring, quality assurance, and clinical trial coordination.

The agenda is sequenced to mirror the actual lifecycle of a field study. Day one covers regulatory requirements, assuring quality in clinical studies, protocol design, and data capture considerations. Day two moves into a DCF (data capture form) workshop, managing clinical studies in progress, preparing the final study report, and a practical case study exercise that ties the two days together. Delegates completing the course earn 12 CPD hours, adding a formal credentialing outcome to the applied skills covered.

Why You Should Attend

Apply learning immediately through a case study, rather than leaving with theory alone, the course is structured around working through real scenarios

Cover the entire study lifecycle in sequence, from protocol design and data capture through to the DCF workshop and final study report

Learn directly from practitioners, including faculty with hands-on backgrounds in VICH GCP/GLP monitoring, quality assurance auditing, and sponsor-side study design

Understand what regulators actually expect, with sessions specifically addressing the quality standards needed for data to be accepted in both EU and USA submissions

Earn 12 CPD hours toward ongoing professional development requirements

The course is designed for the people who own GCP compliance day to day: personnel monitoring veterinary clinical studies in the field, those coordinating study set-up, authors of protocols and final study reports, quality assurance professionals auditing these studies, and clinical project managers or regulatory affairs staff who need a working command of GCP conduct and requirements. For organisations running or overseeing veterinary field trials, the course offers a way to standardise practice against VICH GCP expectations before gaps surface as regulatory findings, a more costly problem to fix after the fact than before a study begins.

Faculty for the course include practitioners with direct, sustained experience in the discipline: Donna Taylor, whose background spans veterinary clinical trial monitoring, quality assurance auditing of VICH GCP and GLP studies, and human-field GCP trial coordination; and Jenny Webster, who has served as a Monitor of Veterinary Clinical Studies since 2013 and brings prior clinical experience as a Registered Veterinary Nurse alongside expertise in study design, protocol preparation, and sponsor representation for pre-clinical studies.

Featured Speakers:

Donna Taylor - quality assurance and auditing expertise across VICH GCP and GLP studies, with veterinary clinical trial monitoring and human-field GCP coordination experience

Jenny Webster - Monitor of Veterinary Clinical Studies since 2013, with a Registered Veterinary Nurse background and experience in protocol authoring, study design, and sponsor representation



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuwe0t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.