Liabilities, Damages and Other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements: London Course Turns Contract Drafting Into Risk Strategy (Nov 11th - Nov 12th, 2026)

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements (London, United Kingdom - Nov 11th - Nov 12th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A single poorly drafted damages clause can trigger consequences that far exceed the value of the underlying transaction and many legal professionals are operating with knowledge gaps they don't know they have. "Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements," a two-day training course from IPI Academy, runs November 11-12, 2026, at The Rembrandt Hotel in London, giving legal and commercial professionals a focused opportunity to close those gaps before they surface in a dispute.

The course addresses a problem that hides in plain sight: most commercial contracts contain liability traps that even experienced lawyers miss. Damages provisions often receive inadequate attention relative to the exposure they create, and misunderstandings of fundamental damages principles, failure to recognise the differences between common law and civil law approaches, and limitation clauses that look protective but collapse under scrutiny are all documented pitfalls the course is built to address directly. These aren't abstract risks, sophisticated counterparties actively look for and exploit exactly these weaknesses in cross-border contracts.

Led by Arun Singh OBE, an international lawyer, consultant, and former head of commercial law at KPMG Legal, the course focuses exclusively on damages and liability allocation rather than treating the subject as a subsection of broader contract training. Delegates gain a detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law, with direct comparisons to civil law jurisdictions, using a mix of theory, practical exercises, discussion sessions, and sample clauses including limitation-of-liability clauses to embed the learning. CPD Hours: 12.

Why You Should Attend

Work through the full damages lifecycle, from pre-contract agreements and warranties on Day 1 through direct, indirect, and consequential loss on Day 2

Compare common law and civil law approaches directly, closing a gap that specifically creates risk in cross-border transactions

Learn from Arun Singh OBE, an internationally recognised expert who has advised on disputes across more than 20 jurisdictions and guided major organisations through complex damages litigation

Join a dedicated Q&A session on identifying types of damages, plus a comparative workshop on limitation and exclusion clauses

Cover choice of law, jurisdiction, and arbitration in depth, across two dedicated sessions on Day 2

The course was designed for lawyers working in business, government, and private practice, heads of legal, in-house counsel, and notably professionals who work in a legal context without a law qualification, including contracts managers, commercial managers, and directors. In short, anyone who drafts, negotiates, or reviews cross-border contracts. For organisations exposed to international commercial agreements, sending the people who actually touch these contracts is a direct way to close liability gaps before a dispute forces the issue.

Faculty expertise here is substantial: Arun Singh OBE has advised on disputes and collaborations across Europe, West and East Africa, India, China, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and beyond, is ranked in the Chambers Guide to the world's leading lawyers, and serves as a visiting professor at Salford University Business School, a senior associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice, and a teacher of international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He was appointed OBE in 1999 for services to international trade, investment, and intercultural management.

With the course running November 11-12, 2026 in London, organisations with legal, commercial, or contracts staff exposed to cross-border liability risk have a defined window to register before the session takes place.

Featured Speaker:

Arun Singh OBE; international lawyer and consultant, former head of commercial law at KPMG Legal and partner at Masons (now Pinsent Masons), ranked in the Chambers Guide to the world's leading lawyers

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg8rx0

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