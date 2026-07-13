Holding(s) in Company

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02J6398
Issuer Name
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FIL Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Hamilton
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Bermuda
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
09-Jul-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
10-Jul-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.0249000.0000005.02490015391572
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.9922000.0000004.992200 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J6398 15391572 5.024900
Sub Total 8.A153915725.024900%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FIL LimitedFIL Limited4.778600 4.778600%
FIL LimitedFIL Financial Services Holdings Limited4.778600 4.778600%
FIL LimitedFIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited4.778600 4.778600%
FIL LimitedFIL Holdings (UK) Limited4.778600 4.778600%
FIL LimitedFIL Investments International4.778600 4.778600%
FIL LimitedFIL Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Financial Services Holdings Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Holdings (UK) Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Investment Services (UK) Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Financial Services Holdings Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Financial Services Holdings 2 Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Asia Holdings Pte Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Investment Management (Australia) Limited   
FIL LimitedFIL Limited   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
10-Jul-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Dublin, Ireland


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