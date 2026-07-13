Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English: Online Course Sharpens Contract Language Skills for Global Legal Teams

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English (Nov 10th - Nov 11th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





With most international agreements drafted in English regardless of the contracting parties' nationality, imprecise language and unclear phrasing remain a persistent source of risk for legal and commercial teams worldwide. "Drafting International Commercial Agreements in English," a two-day online training course from IPI Academy, runs November 10-11, 2026, offering an intensive, workshop-style program built to close that gap before it turns into a dispute.

The course was designed around a straightforward premise: language errors that go unnoticed at the drafting stage can ultimately escalate into contractual disputes. Rather than treating legal English as background knowledge, the program puts drafting technique at the center, guiding delegates through common pitfalls, current areas of risk, and up-to-date drafting practices under the direction of an expert trainer with nearly three decades of experience training international lawyers.

The format blends theory, exercises, and discussion with sample clauses and case studies, giving delegates repeated opportunities to apply what they learn rather than simply absorb it. Day one covers guidelines to clear drafting and paired redrafting exercises, legal vocabulary and vocabulary exercises, and a review of legal correspondence with a related writing exercise. Day two builds on that foundation with a practical review of the day-one guidelines, a grammar module, ambiguity exercises, a review of contract structure and contents, and two rounds of advanced contract-drafting practical exercises, closing with a course review and final questions. Delegates who complete the course earn 12 CPD hours, alongside ample built-in time to raise specific questions on drafting issues, legal writing technicalities, and particular clauses.

Why You Should Attend

Redraft real problem clauses, not just read about them, the course pairs each drafting principle with a hands-on redrafting or ambiguity exercise

Work through two full rounds of advanced contract drafting on Day 2, building directly on the guidelines and vocabulary covered on Day 1

Learn from a trainer with nearly 30 years of experience teaching legal English to international lawyers, judges, and business professionals across multiple jurisdictions

Address grammar and ambiguity issues specific to legal drafting, the technical areas most likely to create disputes if left unaddressed

Earn 12 CPD hours while gaining practical tools for oral and written legal communication

The course is aimed at anyone who drafts or works closely with English-language contracts: lawyers in industry, government, banks, and private practice; corporate executives; contracts managers, officers, and specialists; project and procurement managers; and commercial managers and professionals who work with contracts as part of their role, whether based in private practice, in-house, or an institution. For organisations operating across borders, equipping this range of staff with sharper drafting skills is a direct way to reduce the risk of costly ambiguity in agreements before they're signed.

Training is delivered by Alan Simmons, LLB (Hons) in Law with French and LLM in International Human Rights Law, who qualified as a solicitor in England and practiced commercial law in London across corporate, construction, employment, intellectual property, and media law before moving into legal English training. He has spent nearly 30 years delivering legal and business skills training to lawyers, professionals, and businesspeople internationally, and has trained legal staff ranging from junior counsel to judges in international commercial law.

With the course delivered live online November 10-11, 2026, legal and commercial teams working across languages and jurisdictions have a defined window to build these drafting skills before the next contract cycle begins.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwakh5

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