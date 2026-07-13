Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East and North Africa: Online Course Delivers Country-by-Country Regulatory Mastery Across the Region

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East and North Africa (Oct 20th - Oct 22nd, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Navigating pharmaceutical regulation across the Middle East and North Africa means navigating more than 20 distinct national systems, each with its own requirements, timelines, and harmonisation status. "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in the Middle East and North Africa," a three-day online training course from IPI Academy, runs October 20-22, 2026, giving regulatory, pharmacovigilance, and market access professionals a structured, country-by-country path through one of the world's most dynamic and fragmented pharmaceutical markets.

The course was built around a practical problem: professionals working across MENA markets need current, country-specific regulatory knowledge, not just regional theory. The program covers the latest regulatory requirements and developments in individual countries across the region, as well as broader initiatives aligned with global standards including Common Technical Documents (CTD) and electronic Common Technical Documents (eCTD) submissions and regional harmonisation efforts. With real-world application built into every session, the course is structured to give participants knowledge they can apply immediately, not just a survey of the landscape.

The three-day agenda moves systematically through the region. Day one opens with an introduction to MENA regulatory affairs and an economic overview before covering Saudi Arabia, harmonisation and recent developments, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, closing with real case examples. Day two covers the UAE, Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Libya, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq. Day three completes the picture with Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Palestine, Israel, and Iran, followed by sessions on local trade associations, the MENA Regulatory Conference, and case studies for practical application. Delegates who complete the course earn 18 CPD hours — a substantial credentialing outcome reflecting the course's depth and three-day format.

Why You Should Attend

Get dedicated coverage of more than 20 individual MENA markets, rather than a generalised regional overview that skips country-specific detail

Apply learning through real case examples and practical case studies, built into both Day 1 and Day 3

Learn from two faculty members with direct MENA regulatory experience, one running a UAE-based regulatory consultancy since 2008, the other with more than 25 years in Middle East regulatory affairs

Track CTD/eCTD submissions and regional harmonisation efforts alongside country-specific requirements, connecting local practice to global standards

Earn 18 CPD hours across an intensive three-day format designed for real-world application

The course is aimed at personnel involved in pharmaceutical regulatory affairs across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as those new to the region, including regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, market access, and business development leads and anyone seeking an update on recent regulatory developments. For pharmaceutical and medical device companies expanding or operating in MENA markets, equipping these teams with current, country-level regulatory knowledge is a direct way to reduce approval delays and compliance risk across a region where requirements vary significantly by country.

Faculty combine deep regional and industry experience: Ilona Putz, founder and General Manager of PULONA Emerging Markets, has worked in the pharmaceutical industry since 1988, including as Regional Head, Middle East, for Sandoz International, and has spoken at the DIA Europe Meeting and the Global Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Summit. Heba Hashem, RAC certified with more than 25 years in Middle East regulatory affairs, has held Middle East & Africa Regulatory and Quality Head roles at Gambro, Bayer, and Novo Nordisk, and currently serves as Middle East and Africa Associate Director at PPD.

With the course delivered live online October 20-22, 2026, regulatory, pharmacovigilance, and market access teams working across MENA markets have a defined window to build this country-level expertise ahead of the region's next regulatory cycle.

Featured Speakers:

Ilona Putz; Founder and General Manager, PULONA Emerging Markets; former Regional Head, Middle East, for Sandoz International, with pharmaceutical industry experience since 1988

Heba Hashem; RAC-certified regulatory professional with 25+ years in Middle East regulatory affairs; former Middle East & Africa Regulatory and Quality Head at Gambro, Bayer, and Novo Nordisk; currently Middle East and Africa Associate Director at PPD

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhmydc

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