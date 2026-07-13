The Spectrum Monitoring and Direction Finding Report Now Available — Covers Patents Across 30 Countries Led by China and the US

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectrum Monitoring and Direction Finding" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spectrum Monitoring and Direction Finding report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis covering 7,234 patents filed across primary jurisdictions from 2005 to 2025. The dataset focuses on technological developments in spectrum-management systems used in telecommunications, broadcasting, defense, public safety, mobile networks, satellite communications, 5G and 6G networks, IoT infrastructure, radar, air-traffic control, and autonomous navigation. By integrating quantitative patent data with descriptive statistics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, topic modeling, clustering methods, and IPC-based technology classification, the report establishes a structured foundation for assessing patent activity, technological advancements, and development trends within spectrum monitoring and direction-finding technologies. This approach supports insights into competitive positioning, market coverage, and future innovation opportunities in signal detection, radio direction-finding, spectrum allocation, interference mitigation, position fixing, dynamic spectrum access, electronic measurement, and wireless-network management.

The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into various aspects of the spectrum monitoring and direction-finding industry. The primary sections include the Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles. Each section provides a structured perspective designed to support strategic decisions related to technology development, new product development, investment, licensing, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and market entry.

Landscape OverviewThe landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in spectrum monitoring and direction-finding technologies, tracing trends from 2005 to 2025. The report identifies 7,234 patents, including 3,381 active patents, 1,496 pending patents, and 2,353 inactive or expired patents. Patent activity peaked in 2023 with more than 650 new patents, while 65% of all identified patents have been registered since 2016. China leads global patent registrations with 3,688 patents, followed by the United States with 1,704 patents, while Europe, Russia, and other jurisdictions contribute at lower levels, indicating the combined dominance of China and the United States in spectrum-management innovation.

Market Analysis SectionThe market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of spectrum monitoring and direction finding by examining global market value, regional demand, application areas, leading producers, patent applicants, owners, highly cited organizations, and collaboration networks. The spectrum-analyzer market, a major component of spectrum management, was valued at approximately USD 1.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2032, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.1%. Telecommunications, broadcasting, defense, and public safety represent major application areas, supported by the expansion of 5G, IoT, satellite communications, and increasingly congested radio-frequency environments. North America leads the adoption of spectrum-management solutions, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, and Europe maintains significant demand. By aligning patent activity with telecommunications, defense systems, public safety, aerospace, satellite communications, radar, network planning, and spectrum-sharing applications, this section highlights growth potential across wireless communication and electronic-system markets.

Technology Analysis SectionIn the technology analysis section, the report reviews core technological areas such as measuring and testing, electric communication techniques, controlling and regulating, radio direction-finding, position fixing, wireless communication networks, signal detection, and spectrum allocation. Innovations in direction-finders for signal detection, AI-driven network planning and deployment, local resource management, position fixing through multiple determinations, radio-wave direction finding, dynamic spectrum access, cloud-based spectrum management, secure spectrum sharing, spectrum-management firewalls, Orthogonal Time Frequency Space modulation, satellite navigation, LiDAR, sensor fusion, antenna arrays, and real-time interference monitoring are identified as important drivers of advancement in spectrum monitoring and direction-finding technologies.

Top Player SectionThe top player section offers insights into leading organizations active in spectrum monitoring and direction-finding technologies, including Sony Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, The Boeing Company, Harbin Engineering University, and BAE Systems Information. Each player is evaluated based on patent-family activity, processes, technological focus, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, key patents, topic modeling, and patent clustering. Strategic focuses include 5G technologies, consumer electronics, electronic measurement, spectrum monitoring, signal detection, aerospace communications, satellite-spectrum applications, electromagnetic research, defense technologies, electronic warfare, secure communications, radio direction-finding, and wireless-network optimization.

Overall, the report provides a comprehensive view of spectrum monitoring and direction-finding technologies by combining patent trends, market insights, technological analysis, and competitive intelligence. It serves as a resource for stakeholders involved in R&D, product development, technology strategy, market entry, telecommunications, broadcasting, defense, public safety, aerospace, satellite communications, radar, wireless networks, spectrum regulation, electronic measurement, and academic research.

What You Will Get:

129 Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Five Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. The Main Processes in Spectrum Management

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.10. Collaboration

3.10.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.10.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.11. Top applicant activity

3.12. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.13. Top applicant clustering

3.14. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. Sony Corporation

5.1.1. Sony Corporation Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Processes

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patents clustering

5.2. Rohde & Schwarz

5.2.1. Rohde & Schwarz Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Processes

5.2.4. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Collaboration

5.2.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.7. Key patents

5.2.8. Topic modeling

5.2.9. Patents clustering

5.3. The Boeing Company

5.3.1. The Boeing Company Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Processes

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboration

5.3.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.7. Key patents

5.3.8. Topic modeling

5.3.9. Patents clustering

5.4. Harbin Engineering University

5.4.1. Harbin Engineering University Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Processes

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Collaboration

5.4.6. Key patents

5.4.7. Topic modeling

5.4.8. Patents clustering

5.5. BAE Systems Information

5.5.1. BAE Systems Information Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Processes

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Collaboration

5.5.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.7. Key patents

5.5.8. Topic modeling

5.5.9. Patents clustering



Companies Featured

Sony Corporation

Harbin Engineering University

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Southwest China Research Institute of Electronic Equipment

Xidian University

Intel Corporation

Spectrum Bridge Inc.

University of Electronic Science and Technology of China

The Boeing Company

BAE Systems Information

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ix0wd

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