The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Technology Report Now Available; Covers Patent Activity in 7 Major Jurisdictions

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG Technology" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Technology report delivers an exhaustive patent landscape analysis, encompassing 7,928 patents filed across major jurisdictions from 2010 to 2023. Drawing from international patent filings, it delves into technological advancements in LPG systems utilized in heating appliances, cooking equipment, vehicles, aerosol propellants, and hydrocarbon processing. This report leverages quantitative patent data integrated with descriptive statistics, AI, NLP, topic modeling, clustering methods, and IPC-based technology classification. This framework facilitates insights into patent activity, technological progress, and development trends in LPG technologies, aiding in competitive positioning and identifying future innovation avenues in fuel production, hydrocarbon conversion, and LPG distribution.

The report is structured into key sections offering crucial insights into different facets of the LPG industry. These sections encompass Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles. Each section is designed to support strategic decisions related to technology development, new product innovation, investment, licensing, collaboration, and market entry.

Landscape Overview

This section outlines the patent activity in LPG technologies, identifying 7,928 patents including 3,893 active, 1,640 pending, and 2,394 inactive patents. Patent activity peaked in 2019, with 64% registered since 2015. China leads with 2,682 patents, followed by the US with 1,993. Other significant contributors include Europe, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Japan, demonstrating global engagement in LPG advancements.

Market Analysis Section

The market analysis explores the competitive landscape in the LPG sector, evaluating patent-market coverage, leading applicants, and collaboration networks. UOP LLC leads with 163 patents, followed by SABIC Global Technologies BV with 147 and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. with 130. UOP LLC holds the largest patent portfolio, with Evolution Well Services LLC leading in citations. This section underscores technological competition across petroleum, chemical, automotive, and energy markets.

Technology Analysis Section

This section revisits core technological areas including petroleum, gas, coke industries, and LPG storage and distribution. Important drivers identified include innovations in gaseous fuels, hydrocarbon cracking, vessel filling and discharging, catalysis, separation, and gas-handling systems, marking pivotal advancements in LPG technologies.

Top Player Section

Insights into leading organizations in LPG technologies are provided, evaluating UOP LLC, SABIC Global Technologies BV, and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. based on patent activity, technological focus, and collaboration efforts. This includes evaluations of Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd., Nippon Gas Co. Ltd., Chevron USA Inc., China Petroleum & Chemical, and more. Strategic focuses include hydrocarbon processing, gaseous fuels, LPG production, and combustion technologies.

Overall, the report provides a holistic view of LPG technologies, combining patent trends, competitive analysis, and key-player insights. It serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders in R&D, product development, market entry, and more.

What You Will Get:

59 Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Three Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction

2.4. Top Applicants

2.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

2.6. Top Owners

2.7. Highly-Cited Applicants



3. Technology Analysis

3.1. Top Technologies

3.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

3.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

3.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

3.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

3.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

3.3. Key Patents

3.4. The main themes of patents

3.5. Technology clustering

3.6. Top inventors



4. Market and Competitor Analysis

4.1. Collaboration

4.1.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

4.1.2. The strongest cooperation networks

4.2. Top applicant activity

4.3. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

4.4. Top applicant clustering

4.5. Pending patents



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. UOP LLC

5.1.1. Patent family analysis

5.1.2. Top Technologies

5.1.3. Collaboration

5.1.4. Key patents

5.1.5. Topic modeling

5.1.6. Patents clustering

5.2. SABIC Global Technologies BV

5.2.1. Patent family analysis

5.2.2. Top Technologies

5.2.3. Collaboration

5.2.4. Key patents

5.2.5. Topic modeling

5.2.6. Patents clustering

5.3. Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

5.3.1. Patent family analysis

5.3.2. Top Technologies

5.3.3. Collaboration

5.3.4. Key patents

5.3.5. Topic modeling

5.3.6. Patents clustering



Companies Featured

UOP LLC

SABIC Global Technologies BV

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd.

Nippon Gas Co. Ltd.

Chevron USA Inc.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Haldor Topsoe

General Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2v8c8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.