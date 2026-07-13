Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance: Online Course Deepens PSMF, Signal Detection, and Inspection-Readiness Skills

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance (Nov 4th - Nov 5th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With EU Regulation (2019/6) on Veterinary Medicinal Products reshaping pharmacovigilance obligations, professionals already working in the field now have a focused opportunity to move beyond foundational knowledge into advanced practice. "Advanced Veterinary Pharmacovigilance," a two-day online training course from IPI Academy, runs November 4-5, 2026, giving adverse event monitoring and drug safety professionals a thorough examination of EU Regulation (2019/6), Veterinary Good Pharmacovigilance Practices (VGVP), and the implications of The Veterinary Medicines (Amendment etc.) Regulations 2024.

The course is designed as a follow-on for professionals who already have some experience in veterinary pharmacovigilance, building on the introductory level rather than repeating it. Delegates engage directly with an experienced trainer through interactive sessions built around real discussion, sharing current challenges and gaining guidance they can apply immediately in their day-to-day work, rather than sitting through one-way lecture content. CPD Hours: 12.

The two-day agenda moves from documentation and compliance into detection and response. Day one covers the Pharmacovigilance System Master File (PSMF) and its appendices, pharmacovigilance training, product safety reviews, company core safety information, compliance considerations, and PV reporting in licensing and distribution agreements. Day two shifts into signal detection requirements under both EU and VMD frameworks, an EV Vet DWH demonstration, signal detection combined with benefit-risk and risk management, audits and inspection readiness, and risk management when dealing with an active alert.

Why You Should Attend

Master the PSMF and its appendices in depth, the documentation backbone of any compliant pharmacovigilance system

Get hands-on with signal detection under both EU and VMD requirements, including a live EV Vet DWH demonstration

Prepare specifically for audits and inspections, with a dedicated session on inspection-readiness

Learn from Declan O'Rourke, a veterinary surgeon with over 20 years of industry experience across technical, clinical development, and pharmacovigilance roles

Count the course toward QPPV or deputy QPPV training, adding a formal credentialing pathway to the practical content

The course is aimed at those with some existing veterinary pharmacovigilance experience, including adverse event monitoring and drug safety officers, QPPVs and deputy QPPVs, and personnel from regulatory affairs and registration departments. For organizations building out pharmacovigilance capability, the course also serves as a structured stepping stone in formal QPPV or deputy QPPV training. For teams that have completed introductory-level training, this course is the logical next step to deepen the technical and regulatory grounding needed for compliant, inspection-ready operations.

Training is led by Declan O'Rourke, a veterinary surgeon who holds a Diploma in Marketing, an MBA, and a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons. He directs Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland, specialising in pharmacovigilance, and represented IFAH-EU in the VICH Working Group on pharmacovigilance. He is also Honorary Associate Professor in Veterinary Pharmaceutical Development at Nottingham Veterinary School and Past President of the British Cattle Veterinary Association.

With the course delivered live online November 4-5, 2026, pharmacovigilance and regulatory teams looking to move from foundational to advanced practice have a defined window to build on their existing experience before the session takes place.

Speaker

Declan O'Rourke; veterinary surgeon and Director of Ortec PV Consultancy Ireland, with over 20 years of pharmacovigilance and industry experience; Honorary Associate Professor in Veterinary Pharmaceutical Development at Nottingham Veterinary School

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1l5t7

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