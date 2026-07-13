Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market by Product Type, Vehicle Type, Fuel Type, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The exhaust aftertreatment system market is projected to reach over USD 37.17 billion by 2026 and surpass USD 45.56 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Automotive OEMs are integrating compact multi-stage aftertreatment architectures, advanced catalyst materials, and intelligent urea dosing systems to enhance vehicle performance. The rise in freight transportation, fleet modernization, and increased utilization of heavy-duty diesel trucks drive demand for SCR and DPF systems with improved NOx conversion efficiency.

As emission norms tighten globally, advanced exhaust aftertreatment technologies are crucial for OEMs to ensure regulatory compliance and optimize fuel economy, engine performance, and durability.

Gasoline particulate filters segment to be the fastest-growing aftertreatment device from 2026 to 2033

The gasoline particulate filters (GPF) segment is predicted to exhibit rapid growth due to increased adoption of gasoline direct injection engines in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. This development is significant in the context of rising penetration of turbocharged gasoline vehicles, especially in compact SUVs and premium passenger cars.

Companies like Forvia, Tenneco, and Sango are advancing GPF systems by incorporating three-way catalysts, improving cold-start emission control, and enhancing particulate filtration. These advancements aim to boost thermal durability and packaging flexibility without affecting engine responsiveness or fuel economy.

Aftermarket sales channel segment to capture a major market share during the forecast period

The aftermarket segment holds a significant market share, driven by the large diesel vehicle base in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America requiring replacement parts. Europe, in particular, shows high replacement demand for diesel passenger cars and commercial vehicles compliant with Euro IV, V, and VI regulations.

In regions like China and India, demand is rising due to the adoption of SCR and DPF systems under China VI and BS VI norms. North America's market remains robust, powered by heavy-duty diesel trucks under EPA emission standards. Factors such as aging vehicles, increased mileage, and stricter emission compliance programs are accelerating replacement cycles for key components.

Europe to be the second-largest market for exhaust aftertreatment systems in 2026

Europe is poised to be the second-largest market for exhaust aftertreatment systems in 2026 due to regulating bodies enforcing stringent Euro 6 and Euro 7 standards. OEMs like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen Group have made significant strides in integrating advanced SCR, DPF, DOC, and ammonia slip catalyst systems to meet real driving emission requirements.

The upcoming Euro 7 regulations will likely increase system complexity, necessitating investment in integrated exhaust architectures and advanced diagnostics. Europe hosts one of the largest bases of Euro VI diesel vehicles, maintaining steady demand for advanced aftertreatment systems in OEM and replacement markets.

The breakup of the profile of primary participants in the exhaust aftertreatment system market:

By Company Type: Exhaust Aftertreatment System Manufacturers - 70% and Automotive OEMs - 30%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 60%, Director Level - 10%, and Others - 30%

By Region: North America - 20%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 40%, and RoW - 25%

Leading providers include Tenneco Inc. (US), Forvia (France), Eberspacher (Germany), Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co KG (Germany), and Futaba Industrial Co.Ltd. (Japan).

Research Coverage:

This research categorizes the exhaust aftertreatment system market by device type, vehicle type, fuel type, sales channel, and region, addressing growth factors such as drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report offers analyses of major players, providing insights into their business strategies, innovations, and developments.

Reasons to buy this report:

This report delivers extensive analyses of the market, offering detailed information on market dynamics, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also highlights product development, market expansion, and competitive assessments, vital for market leaders and new entrants seeking precise revenue forecasts.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Key drivers such as the deployment of GPF in GDI vehicles and integrated SCR, DPF, and DOC systems

Restraints like reduced demand due to rising EV popularity

Opportunities include increased GPF demand and replacement demand for aging commercial vehicles

Challenges such as fluctuating metal prices and vehicle packaging constraints

New technologies in exhaust systems and market development strategies for emerging regions

Competitive assessments of leading players like Tenneco Inc., Forvia, and others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $37.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $45.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**Drivers

Rising Demand For Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Growing Demand For Gasoline Particulate Filters (Gpfs) in Gasoline Direct Injection (Gdi) Engines

Challenges

Declining Production of Diesel Passenger Vehicles

Balancing Diesel Particulate Filter (Dpf) Regeneration Requirements With Fuel-Efficiency Targets

Opportunities

Growing Demand For Integrated Multi-Functional Aftertreatment Modules

Companies Profiled

Forvia

Tenneco Inc.

Eberspacher

Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Sango Co. Ltd.

Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd.

Bosal

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Benteler International AG

Dinex A/S

Walker Exhaust

Tata Autocomp Katcon Exhaust Systems

Johnson Matthey

BASF

Umicore

Corning

Denso

Bosch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15jhbl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment