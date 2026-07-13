Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roofing Membranes Market by Membrane Type, Function, End Use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The roofing membranes market is poised to exceed USD 30.15 billion by 2026 and USD 39.78 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for weather-resistant waterproofing solutions, spurred by factors such as increased urbanization, infrastructure advancements, building regulations, and energy efficiency mandates.

The burgeoning construction sector, encompassing residential, commercial, and industrial applications globally, bolsters the market's trajectory. In particular, the synthetic membrane segment is predicted to be a significant contributor to the market by 2031. Synthetic membranes, including PVC, TPO, and EPDM, are renowned for their resistance to UV, weathering, chemicals, and their flexibility and installation convenience, albeit being relatively pricier. These attributes make them a favorite in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects demanding durable protection.

The commercial sector, a major segment within the roofing membranes market, is anticipated to experience commendable growth between 2026 and 2031. Sparked by substantial installations in office buildings, retail centers, data hubs, and institutional facilities, the demand for advanced membrane systems in the commercial sector is robust. The integration of energy-efficient and solar-ready roofing solutions continues to drive this demand.

Europe is projected to emerge as the second-largest market, following Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period. Catalysts include stringent energy norms, renovation efforts, and a shift towards eco-friendly building practices. Europe's push to diminish carbon emissions and enhance ambient temperatures promotes the use of advanced waterproofing technologies across various applications. Investments in green buildings and renovation of aging infrastructure will sustain market growth across the continent.

By Company Type: Tier-1: 40%, Tier-2: 30%, and Tier-3: 30%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, D-level Executives: 10%, and Others: 70%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 30%, South America: 10%, and Middle East & Africa: 10%

Note: 'Others' include sales, marketing, and product managers.

Tier 1: > USD 1 Billion; Tier 2: USD 500 million-1 Billion; Tier 3: < USD 500 million.

Key players covered include Sika AG, GAF Materials LLC, SOPREMA, Johns Manville, Carlisle Companies Inc, ELEVATE, BMI Group, Bauder, SIPLAST, and IKO Industries Ltd. The report offers a comprehensive competitive analysis, showcasing company profiles, recent developments, and strategies.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the roofing membranes market by type, function, and end use, providing detailed insights into drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It profiles key players to offer deeper market understanding and outlines strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. The report additionally examines competitive dynamics and emerging startups in the roofing membrane sector.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This publication equips market leaders and new entrants with critical revenue forecasts, competitive landscape insights, and effective go-to-market strategies. It aids stakeholders in comprehending market dynamics, facilitating business positioning and strategic planning.

Key Insights:

Analysis on key drivers like urbanization, infrastructural growth, regulatory developments, and energy efficiency standards.

Challenges such as raw material price fluctuations and installation complexities.

Opportunities in the development of eco-friendly and bio-based roofing membranes.

Innovation insights including upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and market development opportunities.

Comprehensive competitive assessment covering leading players and emergent market activities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $30.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $39.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rapid Urbanization and Large-Scale Infrastructure Development 4.2.1.2 Stringent Building Regulations and Evolving Energy-Efficiency Standards Encouraging the Adoption of High-Performance Roofing Solutions 4.2.1.3 Rising Construction of Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Buildings in Emerging Economies



4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices Impacting Manufacturing Costs and Profit Margins 4.2.2.2 High Upfront Costs Associated With Advanced Roofing Membrane Systems May Limit Adoption in Price-Sensitive Markets



4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growing Development of Eco-Friendly, Recyclable, and Bio-Based Roofing Membranes 4.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Green Buildings and Sustainable Construction Practices Driving Demand For Energy-Efficient Roofing Membranes



4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Installation Complexity and Need For Skilled Labor Can Affect Product Performance and Project Timelines 4.2.4.2 Intense Competition From Low-Cost Conventional Roofing and Waterproofing Alternatives Pressuring Market Participants



4.16 Case Study Analysis

4.16.1 Transforming Urban Rooftops Into Sustainable Ecosystems With Advanced Roofing Solutions 4.16.2 Enhancing Rooftop Durability and Protection at Krakatau Posco Energy



14 Company Profiles

14.1.1 Sika AG

14.1.2 Gaf Materials LLC

14.1.3 Soprema

14.1.4 Johns Manville

14.1.5 Carlisle Companies Inc.

14.1.6 Oriental Yuhong

14.1.7 Bmi Group

14.1.8 Elevate

14.1.9 Bauder

14.1.10 Siplast, Inc.

14.1.11 Iko Industries Ltd.

14.2.1 Duro-Last Inc.

14.2.2 Seaman Corporation

14.2.3 Kingspan Group

14.2.4 Owens Corning

14.2.5 Isomat

14.2.6 Juta Ltd

14.2.7 Tremco Incorporated

14.2.8 Atlas Roofing Corporation

14.2.9 Kemper System

14.2.10 Nordic Waterproofing

14.2.11 Koster Bauchemie AG

14.2.12 Genflex

14.2.13 Ardex Australia

14.2.14 Dupont

14.2.15 Alwitra GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xkn06

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