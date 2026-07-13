Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Lubricants Market by Product Type, Category, Farm Equipment, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global agricultural lubricants market is set to expand from USD 7.55 billion in 2026 to USD 8.95 billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 3.5%. This market growth is attributed to the rising mechanization in agriculture and the increasing use of high-performance farming equipment. Agricultural lubricants, segmented into mineral oil-based, synthetic, and bio-based categories, are vital in reducing friction and extending the lifespan of farm machinery. The key products in this market include engine oils, coolants, UTTO, and greases, distributed via OEMs and aftermarket channels.

Synthetic Oil-Based Lubricants: Predicted to secure the second-largest market share, synthetic oil-based lubricants are favored for their superior mechanical and chemical properties. Their extensive applications in modern agricultural practices and among the automotive and mechanical industries drive their demand. The segment benefits from the shift towards mechanization and the increasing use of large equipment in agriculture.

UTTO Segment: Transmission and hydraulic oils, or UTTO, are primed to capture the second-largest share by product type. These lubricants are essential for efficiently operating farming machinery, protecting against friction, wear, and corrosion. The rise in demand for advanced agricultural machinery underscores UTTO's market presence.

OEMs Sales Channel: The OEM sales channel is projected to hold the second-largest market share. This segment's growth is driven by the requirement for specialized lubricants aligned with agricultural machinery's technological advancements, emphasizing efficiency and sustainability.

Asia Pacific Market: Expected to be the second-largest regional market, Asia Pacific is propelled by increasing mechanization and modern farming practices. Countries like China and India, key regional players, showcase substantial demand for mineral oil-based lubricants, invigorating the market's expansion.

Industry Breakdown:

Company Type: Tier 1 - 65%, Tier 2 - 20%, Tier 3 - 15%

Designation: Directors - 25%, Managers - 30%, Others - 45%

Region: North America - 23%, Europe - 19%, Asia Pacific - 58%

Major players shaping the agricultural lubricants landscape include Shell plc (UK), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), TotalEnergies (France), BP p.l.c. (UK), and Chevron Corporation (US).

Research Coverage: The report delves into market segmentation by category, product type, sales channel, and region, providing insight into growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It profiles leading manufacturers, analyzing market shares and core competencies, and helps stakeholders develop effective strategies for market penetration.

Reasons to Buy: The report offers precise revenue approximations for market segments, aids in deciphering competitive landscapes, and informs strategies for market entry and expansion. It covers market dynamics, including key drivers such as agricultural mechanization and labor trends, governmental subsidies, and the demand for environmentally friendly lubricants.

Insights and Competitive Assessment:

Drivers: Increasing mechanization, government subsidies

Restraints: Volatile raw material prices, seasonal demand

Opportunities: Bio-based lubricant demand, optimized sales channels

Challenges: Environmental regulations, electric tractor emergence

Product Development: Upcoming technologies and R&D in lubricants

Market Development: Examination of lucrative markets by region

Competitive Assessment: Analysis of growth strategies and offerings by top players such as Shell, ExxonMobil, and others

This essential report equips market participants and new entrants with substantial data to foster informed decision-making and strategic planning, ensuring a competitive edge in the dynamic agricultural lubricants sector.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Mechanization in Agriculture and Decreasing Agricultural Labor Government Subsidies for Agricultural Equipment Growth in Agricultural Sector and Adoption of Advanced Farm Equipment Boosting Demand for High-Performance Lubricants

Challenges Stringent and Evolving Environmental Regulations Emergence of Electric Tractors and Changes in Ic Engine Tractors

Opportunities Rising Demand for Bio-Based Agricultural Lubricants Optimize Sales Channel Extended Drain Intervals of High-Performance Lubricants



Company Profiles

Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Totalenergies

Chevron Corporation

Bp P.L.C.

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Valvoline

Phillips 66 Company

Fuchs

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Eneos Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited (Gulf Oil International Ltd)

Repsol

Exol Lubricants Limited

Claas Kgaa Mbh

Lukoil

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Rymax Lubricants

Witham Oil & Paint Ltd

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.

Eni

Other Players

Lubrex Fzc.

Condat

Dyade Lubricants

Royal Precision Lubricants

Cougar Lubricants International Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2qvv7s

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