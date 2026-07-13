Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Isolation Market/Cell Separation Market by Product, Cell Type, Source, Technique, Application, End User, Competition, Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cell isolation market is projected to grow significantly, reaching USD 7.97 billion by 2031 from USD 4.39 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the expansion of cell and gene therapy workflows, alongside rising demand for immune cell isolation and the adoption of single-cell analysis. Additionally, there's an increasing preference for automated and closed isolation systems. Advanced technologies such as centrifugation, magnetic-activated cell separation, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, microfluidic isolation, and filtration-based separation are key enablers, enhancing the isolation of specific cell populations including immune, stem, and circulating tumor cells.

Consumption of consumables such as magnetic beads, antibody-based kits, and single-use consumables is driving growth in this segment, expected to achieve the highest CAGR. These consumables are pivotal across various applications, including immune cell and stem cell isolation, circulating tumor cell separation, and sample preparation. The burgeoning use of cell isolation in therapy development, combined with a demand for high-purity, application-specific consumables, propels this growth trajectory.

The human cells segment is currently the largest in the market, supported by increasing utilization in drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and clinical applications. Human cell isolation is critical in immune profiling, biomarker discovery, cancer research, and personalized medicine. The need for biologically relevant human cell models and the adoption of single-cell analysis sustain this segment's dominance.

The US is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR in the cell isolation market due to strong life science infrastructure and the prolific use of cell separation technologies in research and clinical settings. This is largely driven by advancements in cell and gene therapy, immuno-oncology, and biomarker discovery. Leading technologies are extensively used across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and clinical laboratories, bolstering market demand.

Primary interviews conducted for this report categorize respondents as follows: Supply Side - 70%, Demand Side - 30%, with designations such as Managers - 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%. Geographically, responses were collected from North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Latin America - 5%, and the Middle East & Africa - 5%.

Key market players include Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD, Sartorius AG, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, QIAGEN, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others. These companies are pivotal in providing innovative cell isolation solutions and technologies.

This research report categorizes the cell isolation market by product type, cell type, application, end user, and region. It provides detailed insights into market drivers (workflow expansions, immune cell isolation demand, automation), restraints (high costs, viability loss), opportunities (GMP-grade product demand), and challenges affecting market dynamics. The report's competitive analysis offers an in-depth overview of leading market players, their strategies, recent product launches, acquisitions, and developments in the cell isolation ecosystem.

Key benefits of the report include assisting market leaders and new entrants with revenue estimations and strategic insights, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, and offering detailed market analysis and trends.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 525 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $7.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market DynamicsDrivers

Expansion of Cell and Gene Therapy Workflows Rising Demand for Immune Cell Isolation Growing Adoption of Single-Cell Analysis Shift Toward Automated and Closed Isolation Systems



Challenges

High Cost of Instruments and Consumables Loss of Cell Viability and Recovery During Isolation



Opportunities

Growing Demand for Gmp-Grade Cell Isolation Products Adoption of Microfluidic and Label-Free Isolation Technologies



Case studies

Microfluidic Cell Sorting Improves Car-T Starting Material Quality Closed-System Cell Enrichment Supports Nk Cell Manufacturing Microfluidic Isolation Enhances Ctc Recovery in Pancreatic Cancer



Industry trends

Porter'S Five Forces Analysis Macroeconomic Outlook Trade Analysis Key Conferences & Events, 2026-2027 Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on Cell Isolation Market



Company Profiles

Danaher Corporation

Merck Kgaa

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Revvity

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

Bio-Techne

Terumo Corporation

Miltenyi Biotec

Takara Bio Inc.

Genscript

Sony Corporation

Alfa Laval

Promega Corporation

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Micareo Inc.

Applied Cells, Inc.

Stemcell Technologies

Creative Bioarray

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Magbio Genomics, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences

Pluriselect Life Science Ug (Haftungsbeschrankt) & Co. KG

Invent Biotechnologies, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jphorg

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