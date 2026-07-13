cBridge now delivers STARPRIME's institutional liquidity to brokers





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cBridge , Spotware’s standalone fixed-price liquidity bridge, has announced a new partnership with STARPRIME , an institutional CFD liquidity provider and market maker.



cBridge, Spotware’s standalone fixed-price liquidity bridge, has announced a new partnership with STARPRIME, an institutional CFD liquidity provider and market maker. Through the partnership, the brokers gain access to STARPRIME's multi-asset CFD liquidity across FX, metals, indices, commodities and crypto.



For FX/CFD brokers, adding a liquidity provider is an important step. However, a strong execution setup depends just as much on how that liquidity is connected, aggregated, routed and monitored across trading platforms and client flow. STARPRIME contributes the institutional multi-asset liquidity: deep order book access, low-latency execution and reliable pricing. cBridge provides the environment in which that liquidity is put to work – managing connectivity, price aggregation, order routing, execution oversight, exposure monitoring and reporting.



With STARPRIME now available through cBridge, brokers can widen their multi-LP setup while keeping liquidity management just as clean and consistent. Its pricing feeds into the same aggregation layer as other providers, letting trading desks apply routing rules suited to their execution needs, track exposure in real time and assess performance – all from a single, unified flow. This is particularly useful for brokers handling varied flow profiles across different client segments, where a single routing approach rarely fits every case. cBridge lets brokers configure routing rules around their operational needs, review LP performance and respond quickly as market conditions or flow patterns change.



Taken together, the partnership opens up STARPRIME's liquidity to brokers, while cBridge supplies the operational layer that determines how it's aggregated, routed, monitored and reported.

Jay Mawji, CEO at STARPRIME commented: “This collaboration is reflective of both companies’ commitment to producing and providing optimal trading technology and liquidity solutions. In a world where performance is the key driver to business success and client value, integrating through one of the most important stakeholder relationships opens the door to positive outcomes for all market participants.” Alexis Droussiotis, co-General Manager at cBridge, added: “Liquidity and technology need to work together for brokers to get the best results from their trading infrastructure. This integration helps bring those two areas closer together, giving brokers broader choice and a more efficient way to connect, manage and monitor liquidity with greater control and confidence as they scale.”



About STARPRIME

STARPRIME is a premium Liquidity provider on a mission to redefine the provision of Liquidity, with the goal of setting new standards and making a positive contribution to the FX & CFD industry. STARPRIME is the institutional division of STARTRADER, with its HQ in Dubai and offices around the world. The globally recognised brand holds regulation in five jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and SCA). Our institutional clients can trade across a wide range of CFD instruments, accessing multiple Liquidity pools through one connection within our state-of-the-art trading technology suite.



About cBridge

cBridge by Spotware is a standalone liquidity bridge for FX/CFD brokers. The platform-agnostic solution connects MT4, MT5, cTrader and FIX API trading platforms to multiple liquidity providers. cBridge offers real-time price aggregation, flexible order routing, risk management controls, exposure monitoring, execution management and reporting. Its modular architecture helps brokers scale as trading volumes grow and allows individual components to be maintained without interrupting live trading. cBridge uses an infrastructure-based pricing model, helping brokerages keep bridge costs independent from trading volume.

Contact

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

Janna.magabilen@startrader.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07daa6fb-7f3a-4fe7-9b5e-bf77adad3780