Rubicon Point Partners Acquires Wolfe Square in Cupertino, CA

San Francisco-Based Firm Adds Institutionally Managed, High-Occupancy Asset to Growing Bay Area Portfolio

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Point Partners ("RPP") today announced the acquisition of Wolfe Square, a Class A, 117,795 square foot multi-tenant office and medical campus located in Cupertino, California.

Wolfe Square is situated directly adjacent to Apple's global headquarters, one of Silicon Valley's most coveted addresses, and steps from Main Street Cupertino, where the community gathers daily to connect, grab lunch, coffee, or tea. This rare convergence of corporate proximity and neighborhood vitality makes Wolfe Square one of the few truly community-serving Class A assets in the region, surrounded by the restaurants, cafes, retail, and services that today's office and medical tenants demand. The property's diversified rent roll of globally recognized companies across healthcare, technology, and professional services, along with its consistently high occupancy, reflects the enduring appeal of this amenity-rich location.

"Wolfe Square represents exactly the type of quality investment in a quality location that defines our investment strategy," said Ani Vartanian, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Rubicon Point Partners. "This is a community-critical building with institutional-grade tenancy, a proven rent roll, and a location that simply cannot be replicated. We are proud to steward this asset for years to come."

RPP plans to bring its signature UnCommon hospitality platform to the property, elevating the tenant experience through curated programming, elevated amenities, and best-in-class management.

Will Connors (Dan Renz & Michael Manas) of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Bob Simpson and Erik Hallgrimson of Cushman & Wakefield serve as the leasing brokers for the property.

About Rubicon Point Partners

Rubicon Point Partners (“RPP”) is a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm focused on identifying and executing high-conviction opportunities in dynamic and evolving markets. As a vertically integrated investor, operator, and manager, RPP takes a thesis-driven approach to real estate investing, targeting well-located assets with long-term potential. For more information, visit rubiconpoint.com.

Media Contact:

Rubicon Point Partners

Carlee Carpio

carlee@rubiconpoint.com

323.793.7947

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/740a0d6c-4b27-4a44-8332-7b8981fcf8f6