NatPower Marine integrates Aqua superPower to accelerate the global electrification of ports and marinas

MONACO, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatPower Marine has entered into a strategic agreement to integrate Aqua superPower within its platform, accelerating the deployment of electric charging infrastructure across ports and marinas at global scale.

The transaction brings together Aqua superPower’s existing international charging network with NatPower Marine’s infrastructure development and execution model, creating a unified platform for marine electrification. “Aqua superPower is the largest infrastructure of Ev chargers in marinas. This is why our union is the way to increase our presence in the world of marinas. We have also our activities in the shore power in different ports and different places in the world. This step brings us in a position to be even more focused on hydrogen, after the big electrification of the ports and the marinas”, said Fabrizio Zago, ceo of NatPower announcing the operation at the Yacht Club de Monaco during the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge.

Both companies play an active role at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. NatPower Marine supplies hydrogen to the student teams competing with hydrogen-powered boats, while Aqua superPower provides the electric charging infrastructure with its floating EDock supplying DC and AC charging for electric boats supporting the competition's growing fleet of electric vessels.

The Yacht Club de Monaco was the first location worldwide to install an Aqua fast charger in 2019, demonstrating how commitment to infrastructure leads to the adoption of electric marine technology. “We've been building a network for about 5-6 years and we now have more than 80 fast chargers in place, mainly in the USA and Europe. We see a huge opportunity to transition more into commercial space and this is what we see happening now. They'll be focusing on the larger plugs in a lot of commercial ports like in Italy, UK, Spain and China. We're going to be working with them to put in all the charging for the vessels”, said Stewart Wilkinson, ceo of ATV Power, the parent company of Aqua superPower.

The fact that this announcement is being made at the Yacht Club de Monaco during the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is far from a coincidence. It perfectly reflects the spirit of the event, which is all about bringing people together and creating meaningful connections.

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge fosters dialogue not only between students and industry leaders, but also across different sectors of the maritime industry. By providing this unique platform, it helps turn conversations into concrete collaborations and, ultimately, partnerships such as this one.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25e6174c-162d-4d05-adfa-b6af3b954eb0