Symphony Solutions Raises ₴1 Million for Ukraine’s Children’s Mobile Hospice Through Distance for a Difference





AMSTERDAM, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony Solutions announced the successful completion of Distance for a Difference 4.0 , its annual charity initiative.

1,490 participants

26 countries

39,825 kilometers

₴1 Million raised

104 children supported





Over 10 days, participants collectively covered 39,825 kilometers via Strava , nearly doubling the campaign's original goal of 20,000 km. The funds will support 104 children with incurable illnesses who receive specialized palliative care at home, helping provide medical consultations, portable patient monitors, inhalation medication, and essential daily care supplies.

The fundraising goal was achieved through a combined effort:

€16,600 — committed by Symphony Solutions

— committed by Symphony Solutions €3,400 — donated by the community

The initiative officially launched on May 2 with a community event at Stryskiy Park in Lviv , bringing together more than 1,000 participants, including Symphonians, families, veterans, students, and partner organizations.

Since its launch in 2023, Distance for a Difference has grown into an international initiative. Across four editions, participants have collectively covered more than 64,000 kilometers and helped raise over €44,000 to support healthcare and humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

“When people move together, they’re capable of more than they know. Four years in, this community has shown it — Symphonians, clients, partners, friends, and people we’ve never met who moved with us. Every kilometer matters. Every euro matters. To everyone who took part: thank you.”

— Valentyna Synenka, Board Member at Symphony Solutions and Founder of Distance for a Difference

About Symphony Solutions

Symphony Solutions is a global AI transformation company with headquarters in Amsterdam. Alongside technology innovation, the company invests in long-term social initiatives supporting healthcare, education and communities affected by war in Ukraine. The company actively supports social initiatives, including partnerships with With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation and the National Rehabilitation Center Unbroken as part of its Stand by Ukraine Foundation

About With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation

Founded in Lviv in 2017, With an Angel on a Shoulder Foundation supports children and young adults with serious illnesses. One of its key programs, the Children's Mobile Hospice, provides specialized home-based palliative care to children who cannot travel to a clinic while also supporting their families.

Media Contact

Valentyna Synenka

Symphony Solutions

+32 468 055 440

valentina.synenka@symphony-solutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc7b9826-301e-421b-b4d6-8abbbf201550