CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026. Net income for the quarter increased to $0.9 million, or $0.69 basic and $0.68 diluted net income per share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.49 basic and $0.48 diluted net income per share, for the same quarter of 2025. For the six-month period, net income increased to $1.5 million, or $1.14 basic and $1.12 diluted net income per share from $1.0 million, or $0.73 basic and $0.71 diluted net income per share, for the same period in 2025.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.03% compared to 2.96% for the first quarter of 2026 and 2.69% for the second quarter of 2025; and to 3.00% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 2.65% for the same period of 2025.   The rising trend continued as the cost of funds declined at a faster pace than earning asset yields. Net interest income increased $0.5 million for the quarter compared to the same quarter of 2025, and by $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period of 2025, primarily as a result of an improved net interest margin that more than offset the impact of lower average earning asset balances.     
  • Net income for the Banking and Mortgage Divisions increased by $0.3 million and $0.1 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025.   The Banking Division’s increase was driven primarily by higher net interest income, which more than offset increased provisions for credit losses. The Mortgage Division’s improved results were primarily attributable to effective cost management, as mortgage origination volumes remain low due to higher mortgage rates and limited housing inventory.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans declined to 1.20% at June 30, 2026, from 1.27% at December 31, 2025, primarily due to charge-offs of individually assessed loans. Non-performing assets to total assets and non-accrual loans to loans improved to 0.87% and 1.09%, respectively, on June 30, 2026, compared to 1.04% and 1.31%, respectively, on December 31, 2025.
  • Since year-end 2025, loan balances decreased by $6 million, reflecting lower origination activity, while deposit balances grew by $6 million, allowing CIBM Bank to reduce total borrowings. The Company is targeting growth in loan portfolio balances during the remainder of 2026, primarily within its commercial lending segments.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Earnings improved due to net interest margin expansion and expense management. Net interest margin for CIBM Bank was 3.09% for the second quarter, up from 2.75% in the same quarter of 2025, reflecting growth in new customer relationships supported by increased marketing activities, together with the continued repricing of loans and deposits.”

Regarding the Company’s common stock repurchase plan, he added, “Purchases of CIBH stock for the first half of 2026 totaled $1.2 million at a weighted average price of $38.33 per share. Since February 2025, we have repurchased 5% of our outstanding stock at a price of $36.17 per share, utilizing $2.5 million of the $3.5 million authorized through 2026.”

Finally, he concluded, “At mid-year we have reported continued performance improvements. Our focus for the remainder of 2026 is to build on that momentum and achieve our performance goals through even stronger results from our banking and mortgage teams.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com  
 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2026  2026  2025  2025  2025   2026  2025 
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:        
Interest and dividend income$10,739 $10,586 $10,881 $10,780 $11,017  $21,325 $21,958 
Interest expense 4,739  4,760  5,208  5,196  5,541   9,499  11,193 
Net interest income 6,000  5,826  5,673  5,584  5,476   11,826  10,765 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (26) 268  1,174  (90) 9   242  51 
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) credit losses 6,026  5,558  4,499  5,674  5,467   11,584  10,714 
Noninterest income (1) 1,337  1,178  1,292  1,908  1,765   2,515  3,317 
Noninterest expense 6,191  5,969  6,223  6,375  6,311   12,160  12,684 
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,172  767  (432) 1,207  921   1,939  1,347 
Income tax expense (benefit) 257  181  (115) 299  253   438  358 
Net income (loss)$915 $586 $(317)$908 $668  $1,501 $989 
         
Common Share Data:         
Basic net income (loss) per share$0.69 $0.45 $(0.24)$0.67 $0.49  $1.14 $0.73 
Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.68  0.43  (0.24) 0.65  0.48   1.12  0.71 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (2) 61.56  61.09  60.95  60.72  59.55   61.56  59.55 
Book value per share (2) 61.61  61.13  61.00  60.77  59.59   61.61  59.59 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,317,498  1,310,842  1,334,388  1,350,097  1,354,477   1,312,190  1,349,437 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,345,498  1,349,513  1,379,094  1,396,512  1,402,229   1,345,498  1,396,954 
Financial Condition Data:        
Total assets$828,198 $832,790 $833,304 $836,760 $838,441  $828,198 $838,441 
Loans 659,768  669,543  666,199  655,620  665,393   659,768  665,393 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,903) (8,696) (8,465) (8,721) (8,793)  (7,903) (8,793)
Investment securities 124,419  120,629  123,318  128,214  126,795   124,419  126,795 
Deposits 666,633  677,349  660,614  702,078  684,480   666,633  684,480 
Borrowings 67,804  62,265  77,817  39,245  59,292   67,804  59,292 
Stockholders' equity 81,245  80,647  81,414  81,789  80,492   81,245  80,492 
Financial Ratios and Other Data:        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (3) 3.03% 2.96% 2.81% 2.78% 2.69%  3.00% 2.65%
Net interest spread (4) 2.46% 2.40% 2.20% 2.17% 2.06%  2.43% 2.02%
Noninterest income to average assets (5) 0.66% 0.59% 0.62% 0.91% 0.83%  0.62% 0.78%
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.03% 2.95% 2.98% 3.06% 3.00%  2.99% 3.02%
Efficiency ratio (6) 84.28% 85.03% 89.37% 85.33% 87.24%  84.64% 90.35%
Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.45% 0.29% -0.15% 0.44% 0.32%  0.37% 0.24%
Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 4.53% 2.90% -1.53% 4.46% 3.36%  3.71% 2.52%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 1.09% 1.30% 1.31% 0.95% 0.85%  1.09% 0.85%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (10) 0.87% 1.04% 1.04% 0.75% 0.68%  0.87% 0.68%
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing        
 financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still        
 accruing to total loans 1.94% 2.20% 2.36% 2.38% 2.33%  1.94% 2.33%
Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers        
 experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past        
due and still accruing to total assets 1.54% 1.77% 1.89% 1.87% 1.85%  1.54% 1.85%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9) 1.20% 1.30% 1.27% 1.33% 1.32%  1.20% 1.32%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans,        
modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans        
and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 61.87% 59.08% 53.87% 55.78% 56.76%  61.87% 56.76%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized        
to average loans (9) 0.47% -0.06% 0.85% 0.00% -0.02%  0.21% -0.01%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 9.81% 9.68% 9.77% 9.77% 9.60%  9.81% 9.60%
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.84% 13.53% 13.67% 13.90% 13.55%  13.84% 13.55%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.10% 10.80% 10.94% 11.15% 10.82%  11.10% 10.82%
Leverage capital ratio 8.95% 8.83% 8.80% 8.88% 8.54%  8.95% 8.54%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 142  141  142  143  144   142  144 
Number of banking facilities 9  9  9  9  9   9  9 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(9) Excludes loans held for sale.
(10)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans, nonaccrual securities, and other real estate owned.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2026  2026  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$8,893 $9,584 $8,102 $19,016 $10,363 
Securities available for sale 122,235  118,436  121,110  126,017  124,618 
Equity securities at fair value 2,184  2,193  2,208  2,197  2,177 
Loans held for sale 7,976  6,160  8,640  7,287  7,733 
      
Loans 659,768  669,543  666,199  655,620  665,393 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (7,903) (8,696) (8,465) (8,721) (8,793)
Net loans 651,865  660,847  657,734  646,899  656,600 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,707  2,707  2,567  2,195  3,401 
Premises and equipment, net 1,646  1,610  1,675  1,731  1,660 
Accrued interest receivable 2,798  2,890  2,763  2,803  2,733 
Deferred tax assets, net 11,503  11,589  11,440  11,745  12,160 
Other real estate owned, net -  -  -  -  - 
Bank owned life insurance 6,752  6,695  6,641  6,589  6,536 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 64  64  64  64  64 
Other assets 9,575  10,015  10,360  10,217  10,396 
Total assets$828,198 $832,790 $833,304 $836,760 $838,441 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$88,840 $86,243 $85,637 $95,307 $87,479 
Interest-bearing demand 82,241  91,209  86,577  107,512  74,921 
Savings 233,642  232,493  218,515  222,450  226,663 
Time 261,910  267,404  269,885  276,809  295,417 
Total deposits 666,633  677,349  660,614  702,078  684,480 
Short-term borrowings 57,992  52,462  68,022  29,458  49,514 
Long-term borrowings 9,812  9,803  9,795  9,787  9,778 
Accrued interest payable 1,335  1,237  1,468  1,456  1,656 
Other liabilities 11,181  11,292  11,991  12,192  12,521 
Total liabilities 746,953  752,143  751,890  754,971  757,949 
      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; zero shares of series A and zero shares of series B convertible -  -  -  -  - 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,401,541 and 1,385,842 issued shares; 1,319,357 and 1,335,390 outstanding shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (1) 1,402  1,398  1,386  1,386  1,386 
Capital surplus 182,283  182,175  182,087  182,003  181,908 
Accumulated deficit (96,406) (97,321) (97,907) (97,591) (98,498)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (3,036) (2,765) (2,371) (2,808) (3,273)
Treasury stock, 82,906 shares on June 30, 2026 and 51,174 shares December 31, 2025 (2) (2,998) (2,840) (1,781) (1,201) (1,031)
Total stockholders' equity 81,245  80,647  81,414  81,789  80,492 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$828,198 $832,790 $833,304 $836,760 $838,441 
      
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 41,349 shares and 43,054 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.
      



CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 6 Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2026  2026  2025  2025  2025   2026  2025 
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$9,463 $9,323 $9,480 $9,347 $9,653  $18,786 $19,276 
Loans held for sale 78  87  168  123  149   165  286 
Securities 1,170  1,152  1,200  1,229  1,186   2,322  2,336 
Other investments 28  24  33  81  29   52  60 
Total interest income 10,739  10,586  10,881  10,780  11,017   21,325  21,958 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 4,180  4,185  4,660  4,772  4,795   8,365  9,824 
Short-term borrowings 437  456  427  302  625   893  1,129 
Long-term borrowings 122  119  121  122  121   241  240 
Total interest expense 4,739  4,760  5,208  5,196  5,541   9,499  11,193 
Net interest income 6,000  5,826  5,673  5,584  5,476   11,826  10,765 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (26) 268  1,174  (90) 9   242  51 
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) credit losses 6,026  5,558  4,499  5,674  5,467   11,584  10,714 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 46  43  62  62  65   89  124 
Other service fees (11) (10) (10) (7) (10)  (21) (19)
Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,072  820  1,021  1,483  1,424   1,892  2,564 
Other income 208  173  178  239  279   381  456 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  (10) 0  0   0  0 
Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities (9) (16) 11  21  7   (25) 43 
Net gain on sale of SBA loans 31  168  40  110  0   199  161 
Net gain on sale of assets and (writedowns) 0  0  0  0  0   0  (12)
Total noninterest income 1,337  1,178  1,292  1,908  1,765   2,515  3,317 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 3,800  3,726  3,833  4,047  4,060   7,526  8,126 
Equipment 510  521  589  577  583   1,031  1,142 
Occupancy and premises 524  571  537  514  519   1,095  1,068 
Data Processing 213  218  215  243  212   431  433 
Federal deposit insurance 125  134  119  138  101   259  230 
Professional services 236  178  169  205  218   414  496 
Telephone and data communication 69  65  73  65  57   134  109 
Insurance 54  94  71  92  75   148  139 
Other expense 660  462  617  494  486   1,122  941 
Total noninterest expense 6,191  5,969  6,223  6,375  6,311   12,160  12,684 
Income (loss) from operations        
before income taxes 1,172  767  (432) 1,207  921   1,939  1,347 
Income tax expense (benefit) 257  181  (115) 299  253   438  358 
Net income (loss) 915  586  (317) 908  668   1,501  989 
Net income (loss) allocated to        
 common stockholders$915 $586 $(317)$908 $668  $1,501 $989 
         



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