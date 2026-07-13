Krannich Solar adds Sigenergy to its product range

MUNICH, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krannich Solar is expanding its collaboration with Sigenergy: the PV distributor now lists a selection of three-phase products from the manufacturer, including the all-in-one system SigenStor, the commercial storage system SigenStack, as well as AC and DC charging solutions for electric vehicles. The products are already available in Krannich Solar's webshop.

The global partnership was announced at Intersolar Europe 2026, where Krannich Solar presented Sigenergy's solutions for the first time at its own trade show booth.

Trend toward system integration

Krannich cites shifting market demand as the reason for the move: "The market is moving toward integrated, intelligent system solutions," says Volker Geywitz, Regional Director DACH at Krannich Solar. PV systems, storage, heat pumps, and charging infrastructure are increasingly being considered together — a trend Intersolar once again confirmed.

Andreas Fuchs, Head of Sales Germany at Krannich Solar, points to the growing complexity of the system landscape: customers are looking for solutions that are technically convincing and prove themselves reliably in real-world projects. With Sigenergy, the company aims to provide guidance in an increasingly complex market, offering user-friendly products for modern, connected PV systems.

On Sigenergy's side, Sven Albersmeier-Braun, VP Sales DACH, highlights the global scope of the partnership: with Krannich Solar, the manufacturer now has an internationally active distribution partner at its side, enabling both companies to jointly set global service standards for customers.

About Krannich Solar

For more than 30 years, Krannich Solar has been a trusted partner for photovoltaic installers, providing everything needed to drive the growth of solar energy—from expert consultation and efficient logistics to a comprehensive portfolio of products and system solutions for solar power generation. With more than 25 branches across 20 countries and over 850 employees worldwide, the owner-managed company is one of the world's leading photovoltaic wholesalers.

More information: www.krannich-solar.com

Contact: Florian Rubländer, Director Marketing

E-Mail: presse@krannich-group.com

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.sigenergy.com

Media Enquiries

Contact: Yobi Yang

Email: yangqing@sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/baf62963-e02e-4271-9ee1-1f00b1027b45