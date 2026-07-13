Single-Cell Sequencing Market Size to Reach USD 9.83 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Single-Cell Sequencing Market Size was valued at USD 2.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.83 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2026–2035, according to SNS Insider. Growing adoption of single-cell sequencing technologies across cancer research, precision medicine, drug discovery, immunology, and biomarker development continues to accelerate market growth worldwide.

The global Single-Cell Sequencing Market continues to expand as researchers increasingly seek deeper insights into cellular heterogeneity at single-cell resolution. Growing adoption across cancer research, immunology, neuroscience, developmental biology, and precision medicine is accelerating demand for advanced sequencing technologies worldwide.





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Next-Generation Sequencing and Precision Medicine Drive Single-Cell Sequencing Market Growth

Rapid advancements in next-generation sequencing, microfluidics, artificial intelligence, cloud bioinformatics, and multi-omics technologies are transforming single-cell analysis. Single-cell sequencing enables researchers to identify rare cell populations, understand disease mechanisms, and develop precision therapies across oncology, immunology, neurology, and regenerative medicine.

Single-Cell Sequencing Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The NGS sub-segment held a dominant position in the Single-Cell Sequencing Market, accounting for nearly 45% of the market share, due to its unparalleled sequencing accuracy, higher throughput, low sequencing cost, and utility in various studies such as transcriptomics, genomics, and epigenomics. The Mass Spectrometry sub-segment is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period owing to growing applications in single-cell proteomics, metabolomics, biomarker discovery, and multi-omics analysis.

By Workflow

The Genomic Analysis category was responsible for about 42% of market revenue in 2025 because of its significance in detecting mutations in genes, cell diversity, and biomarkers associated with diseases. The Single-Cell Isolation category will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to advancements in technologies, such as microfluidics and droplet-based systems.

By Application

The Cancer Research Market segment was the leading segment in the market with around 36% market share in 2025 due to rising use of single-cell sequencing in cancer research such as tumor heterogeneity studies, immune profiling, biomarker discovery, and precision oncology. The Drug Discovery & Development Market segment will show the highest growth because of the growing usage of single-cell technology in drug discovery and development processes.

By End User

The market was dominated by the Academic & Research Organizations category with a market share of around 74% in 2025 due to the substantial financial support from the government, the presence of several genomics research programs, and high sequencing capabilities. The growth of the Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies category is projected at the fastest pace due to the rising interest in precision medicine, biomarkers, etc.

North America Leads the Single-Cell Sequencing Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America accounted for the largest share of the global Single-Cell Sequencing market in 2025, supported by advanced genomics infrastructure, substantial research funding, widespread adoption of sequencing technologies, and the presence of leading sequencing platform manufacturers.

The U.S. Single-Cell Sequencing Market was valued at USD 1.05 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%. Increasing investments in genomics research, cancer diagnostics, immunology, biomarker discovery, precision medicine, and next-generation sequencing continue to strengthen the country's leadership in the global genomics industry.

The Europe Single-Cell Sequencing Market was valued at USD 1.63 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.25 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.40%. Market growth is supported by advanced genomics infrastructure, biotechnology innovation, precision medicine initiatives, and increasing collaborations between academic institutions and sequencing technology companies across Germany, the UK, and France.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 20.16%, driven by expanding genomics research, increasing biotechnology investments, precision medicine initiatives, and growing adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10x Genomics, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Biosciences)

Standard BioTools (formerly Fluidigm)

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences (PacBio)

Takara Bio, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

Sony Biotechnology

Dolomite Bio

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

GenScript Biotech

Mission Bio

Roche Sequencing and Life Science

Sartorius AG

Bruker Corporation

Recent Developments:

2024: Illumina acquired Fluent BioSciences, strengthening its single-cell genomics capabilities and expanding its next-generation sequencing portfolio.

Illumina acquired Fluent BioSciences, strengthening its single-cell genomics capabilities and expanding its next-generation sequencing portfolio. 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted the growing adoption of Ion Torrent Genexus System for NGS-based companion diagnostics, enabling oncology sequencing results within 24 hours.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SINGLE-CELL GENOMICS & MULTI-OMICS TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS – Evaluates sequencing platforms, multi-omics integration, microfluidics innovations, and next-generation genomic technologies driving market evolution.

– Evaluates sequencing platforms, multi-omics integration, microfluidics innovations, and next-generation genomic technologies driving market evolution. PRECISION MEDICINE & CLINICAL TRANSLATION BENCHMARKING – Examines oncology, immunology, biomarker discovery, companion diagnostics, and personalized medicine applications accelerating commercial adoption.

– Examines oncology, immunology, biomarker discovery, companion diagnostics, and personalized medicine applications accelerating commercial adoption. AI-POWERED BIOINFORMATICS & DATA ANALYTICS OUTLOOK – Assesses cloud bioinformatics, AI-assisted data interpretation, workflow automation, and computational genomics trends improving research efficiency.

– Assesses cloud bioinformatics, AI-assisted data interpretation, workflow automation, and computational genomics trends improving research efficiency. ACADEMIC, BIOTECH & PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH LANDSCAPE – Provides insights into research funding, strategic collaborations, drug discovery applications, and commercialization opportunities across global life sciences.

– Provides insights into research funding, strategic collaborations, drug discovery applications, and commercialization opportunities across global life sciences. REGULATORY & CLINICAL ADOPTION TRACKER – Analyzes evolving regulatory frameworks, reimbursement trends, translational research initiatives, and diagnostic adoption supporting long-term market growth.

– Analyzes evolving regulatory frameworks, reimbursement trends, translational research initiatives, and diagnostic adoption supporting long-term market growth. NEXT-GENERATION SINGLE-CELL SEQUENCING INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Explores future opportunities across spatial transcriptomics, single-cell proteomics, AI-driven genomics, and integrated precision healthcare solutions.

Single-Cell Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.43 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 9.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Mass Spectrometry, Microarray, Other Technologies)

• By Workflow (Single-Cell Isolation, Sample Preparation, Genomic Analysis)

• By Application (Cancer Research, Immunology Research, Neurobiology Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery and Development, Other Applications)

• By End User (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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