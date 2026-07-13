Data Center Storage Market Report Published; Profiles Samsung, SK HYNIX, Micron Technology & 5 Other Leaders

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Storage Market By Storage Medium, Interface, End User, Form Factor, and Capacity - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center storage market is projected to grow from USD 89.09 billion in 2026 to USD 142.58 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hyperscale/cloud service providers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's robust growth is fueled by heightened investments in hyperscale facilities, AI infrastructure, and extensive cloud computing environments. Hyperscale/cloud operators demand high-capacity HDDs and high-performance SSDs to manage massive data generation, AI training, virtualization, and real-time analytics. Their shift towards scalable, low-latency, and energy-efficient storage solutions is boosting the deployment of advanced NVMe SSDs and ultra-high-capacity nearline HDDs. Furthermore, the continued expansion of cloud adoption and increased enterprise migration to digital platforms amplify the need for enhanced storage infrastructure across hyperscale setups.

Based on deployment type, the cloud-based segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The dominance of the cloud-based segment arises from the rising adoption of cloud computing, expansion of hyperscale infrastructure, and enterprises migrating to digital workloads. Cloud storage setups demand scalable, high-capacity, and low-latency HDD and SSD solutions to support AI applications, virtualization, analytics, and real-time data processing. The growing footprint of hyperscale cloud providers, alongside escalating demand for adaptable, remotely accessible storage, accelerates the implementation of cutting-edge data center storage technologies. Further, the increasing enterprise demand for cost-effectiveness and scalability fortifies the uptake of cloud-based storage worldwide.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific's prominence in the data center storage market reflects rapid hyperscale data center growth, escalating cloud computing uptake, and burgeoning AI infrastructure investments in key regional economies. Rising enterprise digitalization and expanding internet reach drive demand for high-capacity HDDs and high-performance SSDs across both cloud and enterprise environments. The strong semiconductor manufacturing presence and increasing investments by international cloud service providers further bolster the widespread deployment of advanced data center storage solutions across Asia Pacific.

Thorough primary interviews with industry experts validated market size assessments for various segments and subsegments derived from secondary research. The breakdown includes:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Directors - 40%, Others - 25%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 40%, RoW - 10%

The data center storage market features established SSD and HDD manufacturers, including Samsung, SK HYNIX INC., Micron Technology, Inc., KIOXIA Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation, and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

The study delivers an extensive competitive analysis of key market players, detailing company profiles, innovations, technological advancements, and strategic market approaches.

Study Coverage: The report segments and forecasts the market size by storage medium, interface, capacity, form factor, deployment type, and end user. It explores market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting growth, and offers regional and country-level insights for key markets. Value chain analysis and in-depth competitive landscape assessment of leading global data center storage ecosystem players are included.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Driving Forces: Rise in hyperscale data center deployments, AI adoption, expanding cloud infrastructure; growing demand for speedy, capacious storage solutions.

Rise in hyperscale data center deployments, AI adoption, expanding cloud infrastructure; growing demand for speedy, capacious storage solutions. Constraints: High capital for advanced infrastructure, NAND flash supply chain fluctuations, power consumption, and memory/storage device price volatility.

High capital for advanced infrastructure, NAND flash supply chain fluctuations, power consumption, and memory/storage device price volatility. Opportunities: Growing AI server deployments, edge computing adoption, NVMe SSD and ultra-capacity nearline HDD demand, and cloud-based storage migration.

Growing AI server deployments, edge computing adoption, NVMe SSD and ultra-capacity nearline HDD demand, and cloud-based storage migration. Challenges: Power efficiency in dense storage deployments, AI workload data reliability, scaling for hyperscale, latency, and performance management.

Power efficiency in dense storage deployments, AI workload data reliability, scaling for hyperscale, latency, and performance management. Innovation: Insights on emerging storage tech, advancements in NAND architectures, PCIe Gen5, and NVMe developments.

Insights on emerging storage tech, advancements in NAND architectures, PCIe Gen5, and NVMe developments. Market Development: Analysis across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Analysis across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Diversification: Information on new technologies, untapped areas, strategic investments, and market expansion opportunities.

Information on new technologies, untapped areas, strategic investments, and market expansion opportunities. Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market shares and growth strategies of leading players including Samsung, SK HYNIX INC., Micron Technology, Inc., KIOXIA Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, etc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 341 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $89.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $142.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.3.3 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights

2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

2.3 Disruptive Trends in Data Center Storage Market

2.4 High-Growth Segments

2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Data Center Storage Market

3.2 Data Center Storage Market, by Storage Medium

3.3 Data Center Storage Market, by Interface

3.4 Data Center Storage Market, by Capacity

3.5 Data Center Storage Market, by Form Factor

3.6 Data Center Storage Market, by Deployment Type

3.7 Data Center Storage Market, by End User

3.8 Data Center Storage Market, by Region

3.9 Data Center Storage Market, by Country



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Use of AI-, ML-, Generative AI-Driven Workloads

4.2.1.2 Rapid Expansion of Hyperscale and Cloud Data Centers

4.2.1.3 Pressing Need to Increase Data Storage Capacity in Data Centers

4.2.1.4 Elevating Demand for Data Storage Systems With High Throughput and Low Latency

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Requirement for High Investment to Modernize Storage Infrastructure

4.2.2.2 Substantial Operating Cost of Storage Infrastructure Due to High Power Consumption

4.2.2.3 Volatile Pricing of Memory Modules Impacting Large-Scale Procurement Planning

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of AI-Optimized Storage Infrastructure

4.2.3.2 Surging Demand for Distributed Data Center Storage Due to Rising Adoption of Edge AI and Real-Time Applications

4.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Software-Defined Storage Architectures

4.2.3.4 Next-Generation Hdd Innovations Sustaining Large-Scale Capacity Expansion

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Managing Exponential Growth of Unstructured Data

4.2.4.2 Scaling Storage Infrastructure Without Performance Degradation

4.2.4.3 Increasing Regulatory and Cybersecurity Pressures Complicating Storage Operations

4.2.4.4 Component Supply Instability Affecting Storage Manufacturing and Deployment Timelines

4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.3.1 Interconnected Markets

4.3.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities

4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players



5 Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Porter’S Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3 Macroeconomic Outlook

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

5.3.3 Trends in Nand Flash Memory and Semiconductor Industries

5.3.4 Trends in Data Center Infrastructure and Storage Technology Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Data Center Storage Soltuions, by Storage Medium, 2022-2025

5.6.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Data Center Storage Mediums, by Region, 2022-2025

5.6.2.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Hdds, by Region, 2022-2025

5.6.2.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Ssds, by Region, 2022-2025

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.7.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 847170)

5.7.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 847170)

5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027

5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.10 Investment and Funding Scenario, 2022-2026

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Hyperscale Storage Deployments for AI and Cloud Workloads

5.11.2 Cloud Storage Modernization for Enterprise Applications

5.11.3 High-Density Storage Architectures for Content Delivery and AI Applications

5.12 Impact of US Tariffs - Data Center Storage Market

5.12.1 Key Tariff Rates

5.12.2 Price Impact Analysis

5.12.3 Impact on Countries/Regions

5.12.3.1 US

5.12.3.2 Europe

5.12.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.12.4 Impact on End Users



6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

6.1 Key Emerging Technologies

6.1.1 3D Nand Scaling and Layer Innovations

6.1.2 AI-Optimized Data Center Ssd Architectures

6.1.3 Zoned Storage Technologies

6.1.4 Computational Storage and in-Storage Processing

6.1.5 Next-Generation Hdd Technologies

6.1.6 Nvme and Pcie Gen5/Gen6 Storage Interfaces

6.2 Complementary Technologies

6.2.1 Data Processing Units and Smartnics

6.2.2 Nvme-Over-Fabrics and Rdma Networking

6.2.3 Advanced Cooling and Thermal Management Technologies

6.2.4 Data Security, Encryption, and Ransomware Protection Technologies

6.2.5 Storage Virtualization and Composable Infrastructure

6.2.6 Storage Power Optimization and Energy-Efficient Architectures

6.3 Technology Roadmap

6.3.1 Short-Term (2025-2027): Performance Optimization and AI Infrastructure Scaling

6.3.2 Mid-Term (2027-2030): Composable Storage and Disaggregated Infrastructure

6.3.3 Long-Term (2030-2035+): Intelligent Storage Infrastructure and Autonomous Data Management

6.4 Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of AI on Data Center Storage Market

6.5.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

6.5.2 Best Practices Followed by Manufacturers/Oems in Data Center Storage Market

6.5.3 Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in Data Center Storage Market

6.5.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

6.5.5 Clients’ Readiness to Adopt AI-Integrated Data Center Storage



7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Regional Regulations and Compliance

7.2.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

7.2.2 Industry Standards

7.2.2.1 Storage Interface and Performance Standards (Nvme, Pcie, Sata, Sas)

7.2.2.2 Data Security and Cybersecurity Standards (ISO/IEC 27001, Nist)

7.2.2.3 Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Standards (Energy Star, ISO 50001)

7.2.2.4 Storage Interoperability and Form Factor Standards (Snia, Ocp, Edsff)

7.3 Sustainability Initiatives

7.3.1 Use of Data Center Storage Solutions to Reduce Environmental Impact

7.3.2 Energy-Efficient Storage Architectures and Power Optimization

7.3.3 Electronic Waste Management and Recycling Initiatives

7.3.4 Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure and Carbon Reduction Initiatives

7.4 Sustainability Impact and Regulatory Policy Initiatives

7.4.1 Impact of Environmental Regulations on Data Center Storage Design

7.4.2 Impact of Energy Efficiency Policies on Data Center Operations

7.4.3 Impact of Electronic Waste and Recycling Regulations

7.4.4 Impact of Data Security and Data Localization Policies

7.5 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards

7.5.1 Product Safety and Regulatory Certification

7.5.2 Environmental Compliance and Hazardous Substance Regulations

7.5.3 Energy Efficiency and Environmental Labeling Programs

7.5.4 Electronic Waste Management and Recycling Compliance



8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Decision-Making Process

8.3 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

8.3.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

8.3.2 Buying Criteria

8.4 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges

8.5 Unmet Needs of Various End Users



9 Data Center Storage Landscape, by Workload Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 AI/ML Workloads

9.2.1 Training

9.2.2 Inference

9.3 General-Purpose Workloads



10 Storage Architectures in Data Centers

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct-Attached Storage (Das)

10.3 Network-Attached Storage (Nas)

10.4 Storage Area Network (San)



11 Storage System Configurations in Data Centers

11.1 Introduction

11.2 All-Flash Arrays

11.3 All-Hdd Arrays

11.4 Hybrid Arrays (Hdd + Ssd)



12 Data Storage Types in Data Centers

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Block Storage

12.3 File Storage

12.4 Object Storage



13 Data Center Storage Market, by Storage Medium

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Hard Disk Drives

13.2.1 Conventional Magnetic Recording

13.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Large-Scale Storage to Accelerate Adoption

13.2.2 Shingled Magnetic Recording

13.2.2.1 Higher Storage Density and Archival Data Expansion to Support Segmental Growth

13.3 Solid-State Drives

13.3.1 Single-Level Cell

13.3.1.1 High Endurance and Ultra-Low Latency Features to Drive Adoption

13.3.2 Multi-Level Cell

13.3.2.1 Suitability for Performance-Sensitive Enterprise Applications to Stimulate Demand

13.3.3 Triple-Level Cell

13.3.3.1 Potential to Improve Application Responsiveness and Reduce Storage Latency to Spike Demand

13.3.4 Quad-Level Cell

13.3.4.1 Increasing Demand for High-Capacity Flash Storage With Improved Energy Efficiency to Contribute to Segmental Growth



14 Data Center Storage Market, by Interface

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Sata

14.2.1 Mature Ecosystem and Lower Implementation Cost to Boost Demand

14.3 Sas

14.3.1 Rising Use in Mission-Critical Storage Arrays and Transactional Databases to Support Segmental Growth

14.4 Nvme

14.4.1 Ability to Handle Massive Parallel Input/Output Operations With Minimal Protocol Overhead to Propel Market



15 Data Center Storage Market, by Capacity

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Low Capacity (< 2 Tb)

15.2.1 Boot Infrastructure and Edge Deployments to Sustain Demand for Low-Capacity Data Center Storage Solutions

15.3 Mid Capacity (2-10 Tb)

15.3.1 Enterprise Virtualization and Mixed-Workload Infrastructure to Drive Deployment

15.4 High Capacity (10-20 Tb)

15.4.1 Continued Expansion of Cloud-Native Applications to Accelerate Demand

15.5 Ultra-High Capacity (>20 Tb)

15.5.1 Hyperscale Data Expansion and AI Storage Consolidation to Drive Adoption



16 Data Center Storage Market, by Form Factor

16.1 Introduction

16.2 3.5 Inch

16.2.1 Bulk Data Retention and Hyperscale Cloud Expansion to Sustain Segmental Growth

16.3 2.5 Inch

16.3.1 Enterprise Ssd Expansion and Space-Efficient Server Design to Accelerate Demand

16.4 M.2

16.4.1 Compact Server Architectures and Continued Growth of Edge Infrastructure to Boost Demand

16.5 U.2/U.3

16.5.1 Need for Continuous Uptime and Simplified Maintenance in Enterprises to Spur Demand

16.6 Edsff

16.6.1 AI Server Density Requirements to Contribute to Segmental Growth

16.7 Add-in Cards (Aics)

16.7.1 Ultra-Low Latency Computing and Gpu-Centric Infrastructure to Support Segmental Growth



17 Data Center Storage Market, by Deployment Type

17.1 Introduction

17.2 on-Premises

17.2.1 Regulatory Compliance and Operational Security Requirements to Spike Demand

17.3 Cloud-Based

17.3.1 Enterprise Cloud Migration and Hyperscale Data Center Investments to Expedite Segmental Growth

17.4 Hybrid

17.4.1 Enterprise Workload Flexibility and Multi-Cloud Strategies to Elevate Hybrid Deployments



18 Data Center Storage Market, by End User

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Hyperscale/Cloud Service Providers

18.2.1 Rapid Expansion of AI Services, Cloud-Native Applications, and Hyperscale Infrastructure to Propel Market

18.3 Enterprises

18.3.1 BFSI

18.3.1.1 Rising Use of AI Models in Fraud Monitoring, Risk Analysis, and Credit Scoring Applications to Drive Market

18.3.2 It & Telecom

18.3.2.1 Elevating Adoption of AI for Network Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, and Customer Analytics to Support Market Growth

18.3.3 Healthcare

18.3.3.1 Increasing Digitalization of Patient Care, Clinical Workflows, Diagnostics, and Healthcare Analytics to Fuel Market Growth

18.3.4 Retail & E-Commerce

18.3.4.1 Rising Focus of Retailers on Analyzing Customer Behavior and Purchasing Patterns to Create Growth Opportunities

18.3.5 Manufacturing

18.3.5.1 Escalating Use of AI Models in Equipment Monitoring, Production Optimization, and Defect Detection Applications to Fuel Market Growth

18.3.6 Energy & Utilities

18.3.6.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Grid Infrastructure and Connected Utility Networks to Facilitate Market Growth

18.3.7 Automotive

18.3.7.1 Increasing Deployment of AI and ML Models Across Automotive Operations to Foster Market Growth

18.3.8 Other Enterprises

18.4 Government & Public Sector

18.4.1 Sovereign Data Infrastructure and National Digitalization Programs to Spur Demand



19 Data Center Storage Market, by Region

19.1 Introduction

19.2 North America

19.2.1 US

19.2.1.1 Rising Investments in Hyperscale Data Center Expansion Initiatives to Drive Market

19.2.2 Canada

19.2.2.1 Expansion of Sustainable Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure to Spike Demand

19.2.3 Mexico

19.2.3.1 Increasing Colocation Investments and Nearshore Digital Expansion to Accelerate Adoption

19.3 Europe

19.3.1 Germany

19.3.1.1 Elevating Adoption of Industry 4.0, Iiot, and AI-Driven Manufacturing Systems to Contribute to Market Growth

19.3.2 UK

19.3.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Edge Computing Infrastructure for 5G Networks and Low-Latency Applications to Fuel Market Growth

19.3.3 France

19.3.3.1 Government-Led Digital Infrastructure Initiatives to Foster Market Growth

19.3.4 Netherlands

19.3.4.1 Escalating Adoption of AI-Enabled Analytics Platforms to Create Growth Opportunities

19.3.5 Russia

19.3.5.1 Focus on Enhancing Domestic Semiconductor and It Ecosystem Development to Strengthen Demand

19.3.6 Italy

19.3.6.1 Shift From Legacy It to Integrated Digital Operations to Contribute to Market Expansion

19.3.7 Poland

19.3.7.1 Expanding Role in Fintech Operations and E-Commerce Fulfillment to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities

19.3.8 Spain

19.3.8.1 Increasing Data Generation From Digital Banking, Ott, and Mobile Applications to Facilitate Market Growth

19.3.9 Switzerland

19.3.9.1 Large Volumes of Transactional Records, Encrypted Datasets, and Real-Time Financial Processing Workloads to Propel Market

19.3.10 Sweden

19.3.10.1 High-Volume Data Generation Due to Rising Use of Gaming and Engineering Simulation Platforms to Stimulate Demand

19.3.11 Belgium

19.3.11.1 Cross-Border Enterprise Activity to Support Storage Infrastructure Expansion

19.3.12 Rest of Europe

19.4 Asia-Pacific

19.4.1 China

19.4.1.1 Continuous Growth in E-Commerce, Online Entertainment, and Smart Manufacturing Platforms to Accelerate Market Growth

19.4.2 Australia

19.4.2.1 Renewable Energy Expansion and Enterprise Cloud Migration to Support Market Expansion

19.4.3 Japan

19.4.3.1 Pressing Need for Highly Stable and Predictable Data Processing Architectures in Automated Factories to Create Growth Momentum

19.4.4 India

19.4.4.1 Rapidly Expanding Digital Economy and Large-Scale Internet Consumption Patterns to Boost Demand

19.4.5 Singapore

19.4.5.1 Limited Land Availability and Regional Data Exchange Density to Drive Demand for High-Value Storage Deployments

19.4.6 Indonesia

19.4.6.1 Surging Demand for E-Commerce Applications, Digital Wallets, Online Gaming, and Video Streaming Services to Fuel Market Growth

19.4.7 New Zealand

19.4.7.1 Transition From Fragmented Systems to Cohesive Cloud Solutions to Foster Market Growth

19.4.8 South Korea

19.4.8.1 Strong Semiconductor Manufacturing Base to Create Market Expansion Opportunities

19.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

19.5 RoW

19.5.1 South America

19.5.1.1 Brazil

19.5.1.1.1 Growing Importance of Digital Transactions in Financial Services, Retail, and Telecommunications Sectors to Propel Market

19.5.1.2 Rest of South America

19.5.2 Middle East & Africa

19.5.2.1 GCC

19.5.2.1.1 National Digital Diversification Programs and Sovereign Cloud Investments to Accelerate Demand

19.5.2.2 South Africa

19.5.2.2.1 Financial Services Expansion and Regional Connectivity Infrastructure to Fuel Market Growth

19.5.2.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Overview

20.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2026

20.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025

20.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025

20.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025

20.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2025

20.6.1 Company Evaluation Matrix: Pureplay Ssd Vendors, 2025

20.6.1.1 Stars

20.6.1.2 Emerging Leaders

20.6.1.3 Pervasive Players

20.6.1.4 Participants

20.6.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Nand-Independent Ssd Vendors, 2025

20.6.2.1 Stars

20.6.2.2 Emerging Leaders

20.6.2.3 Pervasive Players

20.6.2.4 Participants

20.6.3 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025

20.6.3.1 Company Footprint

20.6.3.2 Region Footprint

20.6.3.3 Interface Footprint

20.6.3.4 Capacity Footprint

20.6.3.5 Deployment Type Footprint

20.6.3.6 End User Footprint

20.7 Brand Comparison

20.7.1 Samsung (South Korea)

20.7.2 Micron Technology, Inc. (US)

20.7.3 Sk Hynix Inc. (South Korea)

20.7.4 Kioxia Holdings Corporation (Japan)

20.7.5 Sandisk Corporation (US)

20.8 Competitive Scenario

20.8.1 Product Launches

20.8.2 Deals



Companies Featured

Samsung

Micron Technology, Inc.

Kioxia Holdings Corporation

Sk Hynix Inc.

Sandisk Corporation

Seagate Technology LLC

Western Digital Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Beijing Memblaze Technology Co. Ltd.

Dapustor Corporation

Scaleflux, Inc.

Shenzhen Unionmemory Information System Limited

Nimbus Data

Kingston Technology

Penguin Solutions

Atp Electronics, Inc.

Innodisk Corporation

Apacer Technology Inc.

Virtium

Swissbit AG

Biwin Storage Technology Co. Ltd.

Fadu Inc.

Ymtc

Viking Enterprise Solutions

Phison Electronics

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