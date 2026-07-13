Data Center Storage Market Report Published; Profiles Samsung, SK HYNIX, Micron Technology & 5 Other Leaders

Dublin, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Storage Market By Storage Medium, Interface, End User, Form Factor, and Capacity - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center storage market is projected to grow from USD 89.09 billion in 2026 to USD 142.58 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the hyperscale/cloud service providers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's robust growth is fueled by heightened investments in hyperscale facilities, AI infrastructure, and extensive cloud computing environments. Hyperscale/cloud operators demand high-capacity HDDs and high-performance SSDs to manage massive data generation, AI training, virtualization, and real-time analytics. Their shift towards scalable, low-latency, and energy-efficient storage solutions is boosting the deployment of advanced NVMe SSDs and ultra-high-capacity nearline HDDs. Furthermore, the continued expansion of cloud adoption and increased enterprise migration to digital platforms amplify the need for enhanced storage infrastructure across hyperscale setups.
Based on deployment type, the cloud-based segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The dominance of the cloud-based segment arises from the rising adoption of cloud computing, expansion of hyperscale infrastructure, and enterprises migrating to digital workloads. Cloud storage setups demand scalable, high-capacity, and low-latency HDD and SSD solutions to support AI applications, virtualization, analytics, and real-time data processing. The growing footprint of hyperscale cloud providers, alongside escalating demand for adaptable, remotely accessible storage, accelerates the implementation of cutting-edge data center storage technologies. Further, the increasing enterprise demand for cost-effectiveness and scalability fortifies the uptake of cloud-based storage worldwide.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific's prominence in the data center storage market reflects rapid hyperscale data center growth, escalating cloud computing uptake, and burgeoning AI infrastructure investments in key regional economies. Rising enterprise digitalization and expanding internet reach drive demand for high-capacity HDDs and high-performance SSDs across both cloud and enterprise environments. The strong semiconductor manufacturing presence and increasing investments by international cloud service providers further bolster the widespread deployment of advanced data center storage solutions across Asia Pacific.
Thorough primary interviews with industry experts validated market size assessments for various segments and subsegments derived from secondary research. The breakdown includes:
- By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 35%, Tier 3 - 25%
- By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Directors - 40%, Others - 25%
- By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 40%, RoW - 10%
The data center storage market features established SSD and HDD manufacturers, including Samsung, SK HYNIX INC., Micron Technology, Inc., KIOXIA Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation, and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
The study delivers an extensive competitive analysis of key market players, detailing company profiles, innovations, technological advancements, and strategic market approaches.
Study Coverage: The report segments and forecasts the market size by storage medium, interface, capacity, form factor, deployment type, and end user. It explores market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting growth, and offers regional and country-level insights for key markets. Value chain analysis and in-depth competitive landscape assessment of leading global data center storage ecosystem players are included.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
- Driving Forces: Rise in hyperscale data center deployments, AI adoption, expanding cloud infrastructure; growing demand for speedy, capacious storage solutions.
- Constraints: High capital for advanced infrastructure, NAND flash supply chain fluctuations, power consumption, and memory/storage device price volatility.
- Opportunities: Growing AI server deployments, edge computing adoption, NVMe SSD and ultra-capacity nearline HDD demand, and cloud-based storage migration.
- Challenges: Power efficiency in dense storage deployments, AI workload data reliability, scaling for hyperscale, latency, and performance management.
- Innovation: Insights on emerging storage tech, advancements in NAND architectures, PCIe Gen5, and NVMe developments.
- Market Development: Analysis across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
- Diversification: Information on new technologies, untapped areas, strategic investments, and market expansion opportunities.
- Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market shares and growth strategies of leading players including Samsung, SK HYNIX INC., Micron Technology, Inc., KIOXIA Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, etc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|341
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$89.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$142.58 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation and Regional Scope
1.3.2 Years Considered
1.3.3 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.4 Currency Considered
1.5 Unit Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Highlights and Key Insights
2.2 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
2.3 Disruptive Trends in Data Center Storage Market
2.4 High-Growth Segments
2.5 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
3 Premium Insights
3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Data Center Storage Market
3.2 Data Center Storage Market, by Storage Medium
3.3 Data Center Storage Market, by Interface
3.4 Data Center Storage Market, by Capacity
3.5 Data Center Storage Market, by Form Factor
3.6 Data Center Storage Market, by Deployment Type
3.7 Data Center Storage Market, by End User
3.8 Data Center Storage Market, by Region
3.9 Data Center Storage Market, by Country
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing Use of AI-, ML-, Generative AI-Driven Workloads
4.2.1.2 Rapid Expansion of Hyperscale and Cloud Data Centers
4.2.1.3 Pressing Need to Increase Data Storage Capacity in Data Centers
4.2.1.4 Elevating Demand for Data Storage Systems With High Throughput and Low Latency
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Requirement for High Investment to Modernize Storage Infrastructure
4.2.2.2 Substantial Operating Cost of Storage Infrastructure Due to High Power Consumption
4.2.2.3 Volatile Pricing of Memory Modules Impacting Large-Scale Procurement Planning
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of AI-Optimized Storage Infrastructure
4.2.3.2 Surging Demand for Distributed Data Center Storage Due to Rising Adoption of Edge AI and Real-Time Applications
4.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of Software-Defined Storage Architectures
4.2.3.4 Next-Generation Hdd Innovations Sustaining Large-Scale Capacity Expansion
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Managing Exponential Growth of Unstructured Data
4.2.4.2 Scaling Storage Infrastructure Without Performance Degradation
4.2.4.3 Increasing Regulatory and Cybersecurity Pressures Complicating Storage Operations
4.2.4.4 Component Supply Instability Affecting Storage Manufacturing and Deployment Timelines
4.3 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.3.1 Interconnected Markets
4.3.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities
4.4 Strategic Moves by Tier 1/2/3 Players
5 Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Porter’S Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3 Macroeconomic Outlook
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
5.3.3 Trends in Nand Flash Memory and Semiconductor Industries
5.3.4 Trends in Data Center Infrastructure and Storage Technology Market
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem Analysis
5.6 Pricing Analysis
5.6.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Data Center Storage Soltuions, by Storage Medium, 2022-2025
5.6.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Data Center Storage Mediums, by Region, 2022-2025
5.6.2.1 Average Selling Price Trend of Hdds, by Region, 2022-2025
5.6.2.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Ssds, by Region, 2022-2025
5.7 Trade Analysis
5.7.1 Import Scenario (Hs Code 847170)
5.7.2 Export Scenario (Hs Code 847170)
5.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2026-2027
5.9 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.10 Investment and Funding Scenario, 2022-2026
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Hyperscale Storage Deployments for AI and Cloud Workloads
5.11.2 Cloud Storage Modernization for Enterprise Applications
5.11.3 High-Density Storage Architectures for Content Delivery and AI Applications
5.12 Impact of US Tariffs - Data Center Storage Market
5.12.1 Key Tariff Rates
5.12.2 Price Impact Analysis
5.12.3 Impact on Countries/Regions
5.12.3.1 US
5.12.3.2 Europe
5.12.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.12.4 Impact on End Users
6 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
6.1 Key Emerging Technologies
6.1.1 3D Nand Scaling and Layer Innovations
6.1.2 AI-Optimized Data Center Ssd Architectures
6.1.3 Zoned Storage Technologies
6.1.4 Computational Storage and in-Storage Processing
6.1.5 Next-Generation Hdd Technologies
6.1.6 Nvme and Pcie Gen5/Gen6 Storage Interfaces
6.2 Complementary Technologies
6.2.1 Data Processing Units and Smartnics
6.2.2 Nvme-Over-Fabrics and Rdma Networking
6.2.3 Advanced Cooling and Thermal Management Technologies
6.2.4 Data Security, Encryption, and Ransomware Protection Technologies
6.2.5 Storage Virtualization and Composable Infrastructure
6.2.6 Storage Power Optimization and Energy-Efficient Architectures
6.3 Technology Roadmap
6.3.1 Short-Term (2025-2027): Performance Optimization and AI Infrastructure Scaling
6.3.2 Mid-Term (2027-2030): Composable Storage and Disaggregated Infrastructure
6.3.3 Long-Term (2030-2035+): Intelligent Storage Infrastructure and Autonomous Data Management
6.4 Patent Analysis
6.5 Impact of AI on Data Center Storage Market
6.5.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential
6.5.2 Best Practices Followed by Manufacturers/Oems in Data Center Storage Market
6.5.3 Case Studies Related to AI Implementation in Data Center Storage Market
6.5.4 Interconnected Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
6.5.5 Clients’ Readiness to Adopt AI-Integrated Data Center Storage
7 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Regional Regulations and Compliance
7.2.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7.2.2 Industry Standards
7.2.2.1 Storage Interface and Performance Standards (Nvme, Pcie, Sata, Sas)
7.2.2.2 Data Security and Cybersecurity Standards (ISO/IEC 27001, Nist)
7.2.2.3 Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Standards (Energy Star, ISO 50001)
7.2.2.4 Storage Interoperability and Form Factor Standards (Snia, Ocp, Edsff)
7.3 Sustainability Initiatives
7.3.1 Use of Data Center Storage Solutions to Reduce Environmental Impact
7.3.2 Energy-Efficient Storage Architectures and Power Optimization
7.3.3 Electronic Waste Management and Recycling Initiatives
7.3.4 Sustainable Data Center Infrastructure and Carbon Reduction Initiatives
7.4 Sustainability Impact and Regulatory Policy Initiatives
7.4.1 Impact of Environmental Regulations on Data Center Storage Design
7.4.2 Impact of Energy Efficiency Policies on Data Center Operations
7.4.3 Impact of Electronic Waste and Recycling Regulations
7.4.4 Impact of Data Security and Data Localization Policies
7.5 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards
7.5.1 Product Safety and Regulatory Certification
7.5.2 Environmental Compliance and Hazardous Substance Regulations
7.5.3 Energy Efficiency and Environmental Labeling Programs
7.5.4 Electronic Waste Management and Recycling Compliance
8 Customer Landscape and Buyer Behavior
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Decision-Making Process
8.3 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria
8.3.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
8.3.2 Buying Criteria
8.4 Adoption Barriers and Internal Challenges
8.5 Unmet Needs of Various End Users
9 Data Center Storage Landscape, by Workload Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 AI/ML Workloads
9.2.1 Training
9.2.2 Inference
9.3 General-Purpose Workloads
10 Storage Architectures in Data Centers
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Direct-Attached Storage (Das)
10.3 Network-Attached Storage (Nas)
10.4 Storage Area Network (San)
11 Storage System Configurations in Data Centers
11.1 Introduction
11.2 All-Flash Arrays
11.3 All-Hdd Arrays
11.4 Hybrid Arrays (Hdd + Ssd)
12 Data Storage Types in Data Centers
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Block Storage
12.3 File Storage
12.4 Object Storage
13 Data Center Storage Market, by Storage Medium
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Hard Disk Drives
13.2.1 Conventional Magnetic Recording
13.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Large-Scale Storage to Accelerate Adoption
13.2.2 Shingled Magnetic Recording
13.2.2.1 Higher Storage Density and Archival Data Expansion to Support Segmental Growth
13.3 Solid-State Drives
13.3.1 Single-Level Cell
13.3.1.1 High Endurance and Ultra-Low Latency Features to Drive Adoption
13.3.2 Multi-Level Cell
13.3.2.1 Suitability for Performance-Sensitive Enterprise Applications to Stimulate Demand
13.3.3 Triple-Level Cell
13.3.3.1 Potential to Improve Application Responsiveness and Reduce Storage Latency to Spike Demand
13.3.4 Quad-Level Cell
13.3.4.1 Increasing Demand for High-Capacity Flash Storage With Improved Energy Efficiency to Contribute to Segmental Growth
14 Data Center Storage Market, by Interface
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Sata
14.2.1 Mature Ecosystem and Lower Implementation Cost to Boost Demand
14.3 Sas
14.3.1 Rising Use in Mission-Critical Storage Arrays and Transactional Databases to Support Segmental Growth
14.4 Nvme
14.4.1 Ability to Handle Massive Parallel Input/Output Operations With Minimal Protocol Overhead to Propel Market
15 Data Center Storage Market, by Capacity
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Low Capacity (< 2 Tb)
15.2.1 Boot Infrastructure and Edge Deployments to Sustain Demand for Low-Capacity Data Center Storage Solutions
15.3 Mid Capacity (2-10 Tb)
15.3.1 Enterprise Virtualization and Mixed-Workload Infrastructure to Drive Deployment
15.4 High Capacity (10-20 Tb)
15.4.1 Continued Expansion of Cloud-Native Applications to Accelerate Demand
15.5 Ultra-High Capacity (>20 Tb)
15.5.1 Hyperscale Data Expansion and AI Storage Consolidation to Drive Adoption
16 Data Center Storage Market, by Form Factor
16.1 Introduction
16.2 3.5 Inch
16.2.1 Bulk Data Retention and Hyperscale Cloud Expansion to Sustain Segmental Growth
16.3 2.5 Inch
16.3.1 Enterprise Ssd Expansion and Space-Efficient Server Design to Accelerate Demand
16.4 M.2
16.4.1 Compact Server Architectures and Continued Growth of Edge Infrastructure to Boost Demand
16.5 U.2/U.3
16.5.1 Need for Continuous Uptime and Simplified Maintenance in Enterprises to Spur Demand
16.6 Edsff
16.6.1 AI Server Density Requirements to Contribute to Segmental Growth
16.7 Add-in Cards (Aics)
16.7.1 Ultra-Low Latency Computing and Gpu-Centric Infrastructure to Support Segmental Growth
17 Data Center Storage Market, by Deployment Type
17.1 Introduction
17.2 on-Premises
17.2.1 Regulatory Compliance and Operational Security Requirements to Spike Demand
17.3 Cloud-Based
17.3.1 Enterprise Cloud Migration and Hyperscale Data Center Investments to Expedite Segmental Growth
17.4 Hybrid
17.4.1 Enterprise Workload Flexibility and Multi-Cloud Strategies to Elevate Hybrid Deployments
18 Data Center Storage Market, by End User
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Hyperscale/Cloud Service Providers
18.2.1 Rapid Expansion of AI Services, Cloud-Native Applications, and Hyperscale Infrastructure to Propel Market
18.3 Enterprises
18.3.1 BFSI
18.3.1.1 Rising Use of AI Models in Fraud Monitoring, Risk Analysis, and Credit Scoring Applications to Drive Market
18.3.2 It & Telecom
18.3.2.1 Elevating Adoption of AI for Network Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, and Customer Analytics to Support Market Growth
18.3.3 Healthcare
18.3.3.1 Increasing Digitalization of Patient Care, Clinical Workflows, Diagnostics, and Healthcare Analytics to Fuel Market Growth
18.3.4 Retail & E-Commerce
18.3.4.1 Rising Focus of Retailers on Analyzing Customer Behavior and Purchasing Patterns to Create Growth Opportunities
18.3.5 Manufacturing
18.3.5.1 Escalating Use of AI Models in Equipment Monitoring, Production Optimization, and Defect Detection Applications to Fuel Market Growth
18.3.6 Energy & Utilities
18.3.6.1 Growing Adoption of Smart Grid Infrastructure and Connected Utility Networks to Facilitate Market Growth
18.3.7 Automotive
18.3.7.1 Increasing Deployment of AI and ML Models Across Automotive Operations to Foster Market Growth
18.3.8 Other Enterprises
18.4 Government & Public Sector
18.4.1 Sovereign Data Infrastructure and National Digitalization Programs to Spur Demand
19 Data Center Storage Market, by Region
19.1 Introduction
19.2 North America
19.2.1 US
19.2.1.1 Rising Investments in Hyperscale Data Center Expansion Initiatives to Drive Market
19.2.2 Canada
19.2.2.1 Expansion of Sustainable Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure to Spike Demand
19.2.3 Mexico
19.2.3.1 Increasing Colocation Investments and Nearshore Digital Expansion to Accelerate Adoption
19.3 Europe
19.3.1 Germany
19.3.1.1 Elevating Adoption of Industry 4.0, Iiot, and AI-Driven Manufacturing Systems to Contribute to Market Growth
19.3.2 UK
19.3.2.1 Increasing Deployment of Edge Computing Infrastructure for 5G Networks and Low-Latency Applications to Fuel Market Growth
19.3.3 France
19.3.3.1 Government-Led Digital Infrastructure Initiatives to Foster Market Growth
19.3.4 Netherlands
19.3.4.1 Escalating Adoption of AI-Enabled Analytics Platforms to Create Growth Opportunities
19.3.5 Russia
19.3.5.1 Focus on Enhancing Domestic Semiconductor and It Ecosystem Development to Strengthen Demand
19.3.6 Italy
19.3.6.1 Shift From Legacy It to Integrated Digital Operations to Contribute to Market Expansion
19.3.7 Poland
19.3.7.1 Expanding Role in Fintech Operations and E-Commerce Fulfillment to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities
19.3.8 Spain
19.3.8.1 Increasing Data Generation From Digital Banking, Ott, and Mobile Applications to Facilitate Market Growth
19.3.9 Switzerland
19.3.9.1 Large Volumes of Transactional Records, Encrypted Datasets, and Real-Time Financial Processing Workloads to Propel Market
19.3.10 Sweden
19.3.10.1 High-Volume Data Generation Due to Rising Use of Gaming and Engineering Simulation Platforms to Stimulate Demand
19.3.11 Belgium
19.3.11.1 Cross-Border Enterprise Activity to Support Storage Infrastructure Expansion
19.3.12 Rest of Europe
19.4 Asia-Pacific
19.4.1 China
19.4.1.1 Continuous Growth in E-Commerce, Online Entertainment, and Smart Manufacturing Platforms to Accelerate Market Growth
19.4.2 Australia
19.4.2.1 Renewable Energy Expansion and Enterprise Cloud Migration to Support Market Expansion
19.4.3 Japan
19.4.3.1 Pressing Need for Highly Stable and Predictable Data Processing Architectures in Automated Factories to Create Growth Momentum
19.4.4 India
19.4.4.1 Rapidly Expanding Digital Economy and Large-Scale Internet Consumption Patterns to Boost Demand
19.4.5 Singapore
19.4.5.1 Limited Land Availability and Regional Data Exchange Density to Drive Demand for High-Value Storage Deployments
19.4.6 Indonesia
19.4.6.1 Surging Demand for E-Commerce Applications, Digital Wallets, Online Gaming, and Video Streaming Services to Fuel Market Growth
19.4.7 New Zealand
19.4.7.1 Transition From Fragmented Systems to Cohesive Cloud Solutions to Foster Market Growth
19.4.8 South Korea
19.4.8.1 Strong Semiconductor Manufacturing Base to Create Market Expansion Opportunities
19.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific
19.5 RoW
19.5.1 South America
19.5.1.1 Brazil
19.5.1.1.1 Growing Importance of Digital Transactions in Financial Services, Retail, and Telecommunications Sectors to Propel Market
19.5.1.2 Rest of South America
19.5.2 Middle East & Africa
19.5.2.1 GCC
19.5.2.1.1 National Digital Diversification Programs and Sovereign Cloud Investments to Accelerate Demand
19.5.2.2 South Africa
19.5.2.2.1 Financial Services Expansion and Regional Connectivity Infrastructure to Fuel Market Growth
19.5.2.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Overview
20.2 Key Player Competitive Strategies/Right to Win, 2022-2026
20.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2025
20.4 Market Share Analysis, 2025
20.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2025
20.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2025
20.6.1 Company Evaluation Matrix: Pureplay Ssd Vendors, 2025
20.6.1.1 Stars
20.6.1.2 Emerging Leaders
20.6.1.3 Pervasive Players
20.6.1.4 Participants
20.6.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Nand-Independent Ssd Vendors, 2025
20.6.2.1 Stars
20.6.2.2 Emerging Leaders
20.6.2.3 Pervasive Players
20.6.2.4 Participants
20.6.3 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2025
20.6.3.1 Company Footprint
20.6.3.2 Region Footprint
20.6.3.3 Interface Footprint
20.6.3.4 Capacity Footprint
20.6.3.5 Deployment Type Footprint
20.6.3.6 End User Footprint
20.7 Brand Comparison
20.7.1 Samsung (South Korea)
20.7.2 Micron Technology, Inc. (US)
20.7.3 Sk Hynix Inc. (South Korea)
20.7.4 Kioxia Holdings Corporation (Japan)
20.7.5 Sandisk Corporation (US)
20.8 Competitive Scenario
20.8.1 Product Launches
20.8.2 Deals
Companies Featured
- Samsung
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- Kioxia Holdings Corporation
- Sk Hynix Inc.
- Sandisk Corporation
- Seagate Technology LLC
- Western Digital Corporation
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
- Beijing Memblaze Technology Co. Ltd.
- Dapustor Corporation
- Scaleflux, Inc.
- Shenzhen Unionmemory Information System Limited
- Nimbus Data
- Kingston Technology
- Penguin Solutions
- Atp Electronics, Inc.
- Innodisk Corporation
- Apacer Technology Inc.
- Virtium
- Swissbit AG
- Biwin Storage Technology Co. Ltd.
- Fadu Inc.
- Ymtc
- Viking Enterprise Solutions
- Phison Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9s7z8
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